My Best Dividend Aristocrats For July 2024

Jul. 01, 2024 7:02 AM ETNOBL, SPY, ALB, ABT, BF.B, CLX, HRL, MDT, MKC, O, SWK, TGT, BEN, CHRW, NDSN1 Comment
Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
7.58K Followers

Summary

  • The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF continues its positive run in 2024, posting a gain of 1.45% in May.
  • I present 3 strategies that can theoretically beat the dividend aristocrat index in the long term.
  • After 35 months of tracking these strategies, two strategies are outperforming NOBL, while 1 remain relatively close.

Happy new year 2024 with virtual screen 2024. New Goals, Plans, and numbers for Next Year. Businessman touching future growth year 2023 to 2024. Planning, opportunity, business strategy

undefined/iStock via Getty Images

2024 Review

A positive trajectory resumed for the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) during the month of May. The ETF posted a modest gain of 1.45% during the month. Albeit some of this optimism has faded

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
7.58K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HRL, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NOBL--
ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust
ALB--
Albemarle Corporation
ABT--
Abbott Laboratories
BF.B--
Brown-Forman Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News