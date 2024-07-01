Wall Street Breakfast: De La France

Survey Monday

Welcome to the first trading session of the second half of the year! The benchmark S&P 500 Index (SP500) has returned an impressive 14.5% so far in 2024, boosted by the YTD gains of top performers like Super Micro Computer (SMCI) +188%, Nvidia (NVDA) +149%, Vistra Corp. (VST) +123%, and Constellation Energy (CEG) +71%. What will be the best-performing S&P 500 stock in H2?



Take the survey here and don't forget to share your thoughts in the WSB comments section.

De La France

International headlines are coming out of France this morning after Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella's National Rally scored a victory in the first round of legislative elections. The party and its allies were projected to have won 33% of the vote, compared to the 29% of the New Popular Front coalition and a distant third-place finish for President Macron's Renaissance party at 22%. Macron previously called the snap elections after getting trounced in EU parliamentary elections a month ago, but the gamble on a moment of "clarification" seems to have backfired.



Market moves: French stocks soared at the open, with the blue-chip CAC 40 Index advancing nearly 3% in early trade. Some analysts attributed the move to the likelihood of a hung parliament, and a sense of gridlock certainty that will be enjoyed by the market, while others highlighted the potential for growth under National Rally, which has pitched lowering income tax and VAT on energy and fuel. The euro also climbed 0.5% against the dollar to $1.077, while the yield on the French 10-year government bond rose 4 basis points to 3.33%.



A second round of voting will take place on July 7 and will determine whether National Rally will get an absolute majority. Much political jockeying will take place before then and will likely include the withdrawal of many third-placed candidates, who won at least 12.5% of total registered voters. Macron's base will specifically look to prevent a power-sharing arrangement with the National Rally, which has been repositioned and rebranded under Marine Le Pen and severed its controversial ties to her divisive father (who founded the party in 1972).



Thought bubble: While many media outlets currently use adjectives like the far-right, many French voters believe the opposite - mirroring a stance seen across Europe and even the U.S. They feel that the values now embraced by the so-called centrist parties embody the extremes previously seen on the periphery of the political spectrum, such as open immigration and asylum (European migrant crisis), top-heavy mandates and regulation (COVID pandemic), and military interventionism (sending troops to Ukraine). These voters are also discontent with personalities that seem to leave certain demographics behind (farmer protests) and politicians that are disconnected from the realities of the common man or woman (Yellow Vest protests). The outlook can become even more emboldened when unbridled pluralism is preached over a proud national identity, or in response to entities that refer to these feelings as populist anger, fringe stances and Euroscepticism. (12 comments)

Merger Monday

Boeing (BA) agreed to acquire Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) for $37.25 a share in a $4.7B all-stock deal that will give the plane maker more control over its supply chain amid ongoing safety issues. The deal would effectively reverse Boeing's spinoff of Spirit in 2005, which was aimed at cutting costs by outsourcing the assembly of fuselages and other parts. Rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) will also buy some Spirit Aero assets to support the European company's programs. Elsewhere, the DOJ is urging Boeing to plead guilty to a criminal charge after finding that the planemaker violated a settlement over its fatal 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019. (21 comments)

Surveillance network

FedEx (FDX) is said to be sharing surveillance feeds with local law enforcement as part of an AI car surveillance network. The feeds are from AI-powered cameras made by Flock Safety, which has a presence in 4,000 cities across over 40 states, according to Forbes. Flock has similar arrangements with other multi-billion dollar companies, including Simon Property Group (SPG) and Lowe's (LOW), which share mall feeds with local cops to combat shoplifting. Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest health insurers in the U.S., has also shared data with Flock's license plate readers for intelligence support. (8 comments)

Nuclear AI

Amid surging demand for electricity to power AI data centers, the tech industry is moving to secure a steady supply through nuclear power plants. The latest in the spotlight is a reported potential deal between Amazon (AMZN) Web Services and Constellation Energy (CEG). Vistra (VST) and Public Service Enterprise (PEG) have also held talks for 'behind-the-meter' deals, where a large customer gets electricity directly from a plant. While the renewed interest in nuclear power bodes well for the industry, the deals could divert existing electricity resources, strain the power grid, and impact targets for reducing emissions. Take the WSB survey. (6 comments)