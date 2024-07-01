arsenik/iStock via Getty Images

The Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST) is one of those stocks that has been on my watchlist for ages. Since it went public in 2021, the price has gone from more than $19 per share to just above $1. After a couple of positive quarters with a huge margin expansion, the company seems compelling and a lot of investors are wondering if now is the right time to invest.

Stock quotation (Author's Python file using Yfinance library)

I will begin with a company's overview, focusing on its business and industry. I will then assess the company's financials, its catalysts, and main risks. I will finally conclude with a quick valuation and some takeaways.

Company Overview

Business description

The company corresponds to the one described in the Peter Lynch approach: it is boring and sells boring products. It sells a wide variety of household and personal products: diapers, wipes, bath products, vitamin supplements, skincare and makeup, baby clothing, and cleaning products.

The company has implemented an omnichannel strategy that allows it to meet consumers wherever and whenever they want to shop. They are in the main retailers and as of 31st of March 2024, their products can be found in more than 49,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company also maintains a direct relationship with customers through its digital platform, Honest.com.

Honest is focused on innovation, it has in-house research and development laboratories where the research and development team, composed of chemists and technologists, develop innovative products using the latest green technologies. The focus on product innovation is central to attracting and retaining customers.

Industry description

The Honest Company operates in the household and personal products, a sector that generates around $700 billion in annual revenues. The industry has significantly enhanced our well-being and living standards by promoting hygiene, convenience, and aesthetic appeal in our daily routines and environments.

Even though the two kinds of products seem to fall in the same category, in reality, they have very different prospects and growth rates.

The household product market encompasses cleaning products, kitchenware and appliances, home décor and furnishings. It is expected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR between 2024 and 2030.

On the other hand, personal care products include deodorants, hair care, oral care, shaving, and bath products, and their sales are expected to grow at a solid 7.96% CAGR until 2029 globally.

Success is primarily driven by the management team's execution capabilities and their ability to secure shelf space with retailers and increase the number of repeat customers.

The products sold are mainly necessary, thus I do not expect much of a cyclicality either for the industry or the company itself.

Company's Financials

Income Statement

Unlike all the other big corporations that I have analyzed in my previous articles on Seeking Alpha, The Honest Company is the first one that presents a net loss. The investment thesis here, in fact, is not related to dividend collection or the ability of managers to increase profits, it is more like a sort of bet on the possibility of the company to generate profits and cashflows in the future.

Income Statement Overview (Author's Excel sheet)

Since 2019 the firm's revenues have grown at a 7.9% CAGR, outperforming the industry which grew at just above 2% CAGR in the same period. The average gross margin in the period was 32.2% while the net margin was at -11.43%.

Profitability margins (Author's Excel sheet)

Even though the situation described is a little bit too risky for my investment standards, the reason that got me to take a deeper look at this business is the company's Q1 2024 results. After an incredible application of the "transformation policy", gross margins reached an outstanding 37% while net profits reached a -1.6%. The company is finally finding its path to a sustainable business model and is approaching my investment grade.

Balance Sheet

First of all, I would like to make it crystal clear that the company, as stated in the last earnings report, has no financial debt on the balance sheet. The only source of long-term liabilities reported in the document are capital leases, which as reported in the latest 10-Q, are mainly operational.

Leases overview (Company's 10Q)

Therefore, according to Seeking Alpha data, the voice "Total debt", is mainly composed of leases.

Total debt considering both financial and operational debt (Seeking Alpha)

Overall, long-term debt is not an issue for the company, which is great because it allows managers to focus on long-term strategy without worrying about short-term debt deadlines.

Since the company has grown significantly lately and is establishing solid relationships with both retailers and suppliers, I expect it to report major improvements in net working capital (which has deeply grown in the last few years), also thanks to tighter inventory control.

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Receivables 24.3 22.8 31.8 42.3 43.1 Payables 20.8 31.1 28.7 24.8 22.3 Inventory 52.5 76.7 75.7 115.7 73.5 NWC 56 68.4 78.8 133.2 94.3 Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

Similarly, I would also like to see a major drop in the cash conversion cycle, which passed from 108 days in 2019 to more than 120 days in 2023. According to the managers' opinion during the last earnings call, the company has strong enough shoulders now to control it and enhance its free cash flow.

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 DSO 37.1307301 27.3144759 35.9322034 48.5431941 45.0522648 DIH 118.3469 143.364486 130.081146 188.215093 108.531583 DPO 46.8879148 58.1308411 49.3174224 40.3434252 32.92863 CCC 108.589716 112.548121 116.695927 196.414862 120.655218 Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

Overall, the ability to convert finished products into cash as quickly as possible is crucial for a manufacturing company in its early stages to survive and grow.

Cash Flow Statement

After years of negative results in the cash flow statement, the company reported a positive operating cash flow and a positive free cash flow in 2023.

Free Cash Flow Over Time (Seeking Alpha)

The explanations of such an achievement by the ex-CEO are in line with my reasoning reported in the previous sub-paragraph:

The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2023 with $33 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, an increase of $18 million versus the prior year 2022, reflecting disciplined management of working capital. Inventory was reduced by 36%, or $42 million versus the prior year 2022, which was significantly ahead of the Company’s initial target of a $20 million reduction in inventory in 2023.

Catalyst

The company is focused on innovation and primarily offers organic and natural. This positions the company in a rapidly growing market segment that has seen a significant boost in sales after the COVID-19 pandemic and is still attracting customers.

The increasing interest in organic products and sustainability over the past few years is evident. As consumers become more aware of health disruptors—such as ultra-processed foods and personal care products with harmful chemicals—and their potential negative impacts, the demand for cleaner, safer products is more apparent than ever.

Since 2007 this industry has grown from $97 billion to more than $300 billion and is expected to grow by around 5% during 2024 with significant growth driven by Asia, particularly China.

Thanks to its clear positioning and effective communication, the company offers shareholders a unique opportunity to capitalize on the strong growth in the clean and natural market.

Risks

There are two main sources of risks when looking at HNST:

First of all, as a small company currently reporting losses, we cannot be certain if it will achieve profitability. Although the cost reduction policy introduced by the company appears to be effective, it is still insufficient. The direction taken seems promising, and I am willing to give the CEO and the managers the benefit of the doubt to see how they will ultimately turn things around.

Moreover, the company faces intense competition from large players with years of market experience and substantial capital for innovation and marketing. Major brands like Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, and Johnson & Johnson are also gradually shifting towards natural and organic alternatives, reducing the competitive edge of The Honest Company. This scenario has led many similar companies to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, for example, Tattooed Chef in the plant-based frozen food industry.

Valuation

Given that the company reported a positive free cash flow result in 2023, I decided to use this metric to assess the company using the discounted cash flow model. Since the company has no financial debt outstanding, I computed the cost of equity, which obviously in this case corresponds also to the WACC, obtaining 14.57%. This high rate is mainly due to a very high beta, reflecting the significant volatility of the stock.

I projected a revenue growth of around 5%, to meet the industry average CAGR for the next five years. Throughout the projection period, I kept the free cash flow margin fixed at 4.5%, which is just a little bit lower than the one reported for the 2023 fiscal year. These projections are intentionally conservative.

Based on these projections and assumptions, I arrived at an equity value of $220.67 million for the company. This valuation indicates that the stock is currently overvalued by 20% relative to the current market price.

The Honest Company Valuation (Author's calculations)

Conclusions

The Honest Company is one of those stocks that I continue to watch closely, debating whether it is the right time to buy. Despite the impressive margin increase in the last quarter, I still have reservations about its ability to achieve GAAP profitability and withstand competition. Given the recent margin improvement, I would consider starting a position at around $2 per share to ensure a margin of safety.