Investment thesis

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) presents a compelling investment opportunity in the burgeoning functional energy drink market. With innovative products and a robust distribution partnership with PepsiCo (PEP), Celsius is well-positioned for significant growth both in the U.S. and especially internationally. I believe that despite some recent sales slowdowns, the company's strategic expansions and strong financial health provide a solid foundation for future gains. Due to the recent share price decline of approximately 40%, the company could provide a fair risk-reward trade-off for a bit more risk-taking investor.

A short introduction to the company

Celsius Holdings is a rapidly growing company in the functional energy drink market, both in the U.S. and internationally. Celsius develops and distributes functional energy drinks with innovative, clinically proven formulas. Its flagship product, CELSIUS, caters to active lifestyles and is available in ready-to-drink and powder forms. The company also offers CELSIUS Essentials in 16-ounce cans.

CELH sales by region (Quarterly Report)

Celsius products are sold across various major U.S. retail channels, and international sales began in 2023. In 2022, Celsius entered a significant distribution agreement with PepsiCo, making Pepsi its primary distributor in the U.S. and involving a $550 million investment from PEP. The lion's share of its wholesale customers is made of two companies: Pepsi and Costco.

CELH revenue (Quarterly Report)

Future trends of the energy drink market

The energy drink market in 2024 is shaped by four key trends: health and wellness, innovation, channel dynamics, and instant hydration. Health-conscious consumers increasingly seek high-caffeine, low-sugar, and functional beverages. According to NielsenIQ, "health-conscious consumers are driving demand for energy drinks with functional benefits". Celsius aligns with this trend by offering clinically proven, innovative formulas designed to support active lifestyles. Innovation remains crucial, with new product launches featuring unique ingredients and functional claims. Celsius capitalizes on this by continuously introducing new flavors and product lines, such as the CELSIUS Essentials line.

Channel dynamics are also important, with different sales channels showing varying growth rates and consumer behaviors, affecting marketing strategies. Celsius' strategic distribution through major retail channels and online platforms ensures broad consumer reach. Additionally, the rising competition from instant hydration products pushes energy drink brands to differentiate through targeted marketing and unique value propositions.

By focusing on health benefits, continuous innovation, strategic distribution, and effective marketing, in my opinion, Celsius is well-positioned to leverage these market trends and drive growth in the competitive energy drink industry not just in the U.S. but internationally as well.

Reality check of Q1 management expectations

For the rest of 2024, Celsius Holdings' management is optimistic about the company's growth trajectory and market expansion. In the company's Q1 earnings call, they expected significant gains from the ongoing shelf resets, which are projected to be fully completed by July, aiming to achieve double and triple facings in stores. This initiative is anticipated to enhance product visibility and availability, thereby boosting sales. However, recent developments indicate that the company's sales growth has slowed, with Nielsen data showing a dip in market share to 10.5% and a pricing decrease of 7.2% year-over-year.

In my view, the partnership with Pepsi is a critical element in their strategy, with a new incentive program designed to align both companies' priorities and drive Celsius toward becoming the top energy drink brand globally. Yet, Pepsi's inventory reductions in Q2, amounting to $20-30 million, have led analysts to lower their revenue estimates for Celsius, impacting near-term outlooks. However, I also believe that the long-term growth prospect of the company is still in line with my expectations (25-28% CAGR for the next 4-5 years) but many analysts initially expected a higher growth rate of 30-34% in 2025 and 2026 which seems a bit high after the recent developments.

Innovative product launches, such as new flavors and the CELSIUS Essentials line, are expected to continue driving category growth and attracting new consumers. John Fieldly - Chairman and CEO also highlighted the importance of their increased sales staff and key accounts team:

"And already this year, we've increased our sales and key accounts team by approximately 85%. By the end of this year, we're expecting to have three times as many sales staff compared to this time last year, supporting our growth and the opportunities we see ahead."

International growth remains a focus, with promising performance in new markets like Canada, Australia, France, Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK. In addition, with the French market, they will get access to the whole EU market with more than 400 million consumers. The European energy drink market is expected to grow at around 7% per year for the next 5 years, which Celsius can capitalize on.

Financially, they aim to maintain high gross margins by leveraging supply chain efficiencies and controlling costs, despite fluctuations in raw material prices. However, analysts have adjusted their estimates due to inventory issues and market challenges, with some cautioning that future market share gains will be harder to achieve. Overall, while management remained confident in the first quarter earnings call in achieving robust revenue growth and market share gains through strategic initiatives and partnerships, recent trends suggest a need for cautious optimism as they navigate these challenges.

International growth story

Celsius Holdings is aggressively expanding internationally, aiming to enter the UK, Ireland, France, Australia, and New Zealand by the end of the year, alongside its recent launch in Canada.

CELH international growth (Investor Presentation)

This expansion strategy, despite its association with PepsiCo, involves partnerships with regional distributors like Suntory Beverage in the UK due to its strong presence in gyms, a key entry point for energy drinks. This international push is expected to pressure margins due to the lack of established scale and manufacturing infrastructure outside the U.S., leading to higher costs and investments. I realistically expect that the highest gross margin to date (51.2%) which investors saw in Q1 will decline below 50% in the next quarters. However, the company benefits from higher-than-anticipated brand awareness, boosted by social media. CEO John Fieldly emphasized a methodical approach to international growth, replicating their successful U.S. strategy. PepsiCo serves as the exclusive distributor in Canada, while Suntory Beverage handles distribution in the UK and Ireland.

Valuation

Celsius Holdings' valuation underscores its dynamic growth potential but also highlights the market's volatility and associated risks. In my opinion, the main risk factor for the company is its growth prospects because the market is counting on aggressive growth within the upcoming years. Although, in the last month, these slowing growth expectations have been reflected in its stock price. I expect that CELH can reach a market cap of $32-33 billion, reflecting a roughly 14% IRR based on a 25% CAGR over the next five years. Celsius trades at quite a high TTM P/E ratio of 62.8x and forward P/E of 52.8x, which are significantly above Monster's 31.6x and 28.1x, respectively. This disparity suggests a potential overvaluation, albeit justified by Celsius' rapid revenue growth of ~37% in the last quarter, outpacing Monster's ~14%.

CELH revenue estimates according to the author (Alpha Spread)

I believe that the company's financial robustness, marked by substantial cash reserves of $880 million and zero debt, provides a solid foundation for its growth initiatives. Moreover, its FCF generation of ~$130 million (last quarter) and high gross margins enhance its financial health. However, we need to take into consideration the near-term challenges from inventory adjustments by PEP and a softening demand across the energy drink category.

Despite these hurdles, the long-term growth trajectory for Celsius remains promising to me, driven by innovative product launches and strategic market expansions. Analysts project a potential upside with a long-term average price target of $83.43, suggesting significant growth if the company continues to capitalize on its market opportunities and manage its valuation expectations effectively. Thus, while Celsius' valuation appears steep, its growth potential and financial strength position it as an attractive, but risky growth investment.

Other factors to consider before buying in

Let's recall that PepsiCo acquired an 8.5% stake in Celsius Holdings in 2022 at an adjusted price of $25 per share. Given Celsius' growing popularity and potential in international markets, PepsiCo might consider additional investments at around $50 per share. This move could bolster PepsiCo's portfolio, especially as it struggles with organic growth in its North American beverage portfolio. CELH remains a fast-growing, significant brand within PepsiCo's distribution network, potentially making it a future acquisition target. With CELH's market cap just under $14 billion compared to PepsiCo's $225 billion, a takeover remains plausible, especially if CELH's valuation compresses amid PepsiCo's muted growth in North America. Of course, at the moment it is pure speculation, but I believe a good investor tries to cover all the angles. One more interesting part is that after CELH's significant share price drop, the short interest has started to decrease. Short interest on CELH stands at 8.6% of the total float, which is lower than it stood in March (10.6%) or the beginning of June (9.2%).

Summary

In conclusion, while Celsius Holdings faces near-term challenges including inventory adjustments and a competitive market landscape, its long-term growth potential remains robust. The company's innovative product lineup, strategic partnership with PepsiCo, and aggressive international expansion position it well to capitalize on the growing functional energy drink market. Financially strong with significant cash reserves and no debt, Celsius is equipped to navigate market fluctuations and pursue strategic initiatives. Although, the current valuation could seem high if we only take into account the company's current status, the potential for substantial revenue growth and potential strategic acquisition by PepsiCo provide a compelling investment case in my opinion.