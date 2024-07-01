Clorox, Altria Among 17 Companies To Announce Annual Dividend Increases In July

Summary

  • Nine long-term dividend growth companies announced their annual dividend increases in June.
  • Investors in convenience store chain Casey’s, grocer Kroger’s, and health insurer UnitedHealth were rewarded with 10%+ income boosts.
  • July brings increases from another 17 long-term dividend growth companies including Clorox, Altria, and Duke Energy.

Juul e-cigarette display. Juul Labs has been accused of contributing to the rise of vaping among youth.

Tobacco company Altria's ownership of JUUL intellectual property is helping the company slowly grow its earnings and dividend. The company should announce its annual dividend increase in July, extending its streak to 55 years.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

