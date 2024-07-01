bluekite

Dear readers,

I recently shared my latest market outlook in an article on the S&P 500 (SPX) and explained why I continue to be bullish in the short term. In short, it's due to a combination of (1) inflation which is very likely to decline in the second half of the year as we work through the lag in shelter and auto insurance CPI, (2) consequently larger than expected Fed rate cuts, and (3) a likely liquidity boost around the election which, among other things, should come from (forced) lower QT by the Fed the draining of Janet Yellen's the treasury account.

I'm staying invested in the S&P 500, but I am also aware of several long-term risks that the broader market index faces. The S&P 500 is very concentrated to only a handful of very large companies, mostly from the tech sector. This, historically speaking, tends to result in poor performance, as in a competitive market companies rarely manage to keep the competitive advantages (in terms of growth and margins) that got them to that top position in the first place.

Moreover, the index is currently on the expensive side with an average forward P/E of 20.5x, way above the 15x which is generally regarded as fairly valued and in line with recent history.

All and all I do think that having a part of your portfolio exposed to the S&P 500 is not a bad idea, but given the long-term risks I like to allocate an equally large part to more defensive stocks. These include undervalued value stocks with a large margin of safety, but also proven blue chip staple companies that have kept on paying and increasing their dividends for decades.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is an example of such a company.

Last time I covered the stock was back in September. I concluded that the company had strong pricing power, which was an important factor back when the forward path of inflation seemed much less certain than now. But at a (somewhat) stretched valuation of 24.4x forward earnings which didn't leave much room for upside I issued a HOLD rating at $155 per share. Since then I have watched the stock return an RoR of 8.8% since, slightly above my forecasted annual total return of 6.5%. But the stock has underperformed the S&P 500 which returned a staggering 22.8% over the past 9 months.

Is PG a great business at a fair price?

Warren Buffet is knows for saying that he much prefers buying great businesses at a fair price than decent businesses at a great price. And I think that PG fits this very well.

First, let's go through what, in my opinion, makes Procter & Gamble a great business.

The company owns many very well known and recognized brands in beauty, grooming, home care and healthcare. These include brands such as Gillette, Old Spice, Oral B, and Pampers. The one thing that these brands have in common in that you need their products for your everyday life and you will likely buy them no matter the price. This is what gives the company fairly large pricing power and what has contributed to most of the organic sales growth, especially in inflationary periods.

Fiscal 2023, which covers the period from Q3 2022 to Q2 2023, was great for the company with 7% organic sales growth. Note that pricing contributed a full 9% to that growth, while mix contributed 1% and volume declined by 3%. This, of course, was largely driven by inflation and as inflation has come down significantly, it makes sense that PG's organic growth would come down as well. During the two most recent quarters, fiscal Q2 and Q3 2024, the company saw lower organic sales growth of 3-4%, led by the grooming segment which was the only segment that recorded double-digit growth.

But what the company lost in revenue growth it made for in operational efficiencies as, excluding the effect of FX, PG's core gross margin increased by 400 basis points during the most recent quarter.

With only one quarter left in the full fiscal year 2024 (to be reported on July 30th) and it is quite likely that the company will deliver on the 4-5% organic growth guidance which was issued back in September and which should translate into 10-11% growth in core EPS.

And there are reasons to be positive beyond the fiscal 2024, with current consensus calling for annual EPS growth of 6-7% over the next two years driven by pricing, volume returning to normalized levels and a slowly (but surely) increasing market share.

We could talk about the details all day, but the fact is that PG runs of the safest businesses in the world. And the word safe goes beyond their AA- balance sheet rating. They own the brands that you love and sell the products that need. That provides a significant moat. Moreover, they have proven to be very shareholder-friendly with 67 years of consecutive dividend increases and a strong share buyback program.

There is little doubt in my mind that PG's business will continue to thrive. The stock currently currently yields 2.44%. And we can reasonably expect the dividend to continue to grow in line with core EPS at 6-7% over the next couple of years. On top of the dividend, investors capture the aforementioned 6-7% core EPS growth, which already puts the investment around the 8% return threshold. The only thing left to do is to make sure that we don't overpay.

The stock trades at 25.2x earnings which isn't cheap, but frankly high quality never is. The 10-year long-term average for PG hovers closer to 22x which would indicate slight overvaluation. But the thing is that PG hasn't really been undervalued since 2018 when it traded at 18x earnings. Even during the Covid crash the stock only fell to 20x earnings very briefly and quickly recovered.

Personally, I think that valuing the stock at its 10-year historical average of 22x earnings makes sense. With expected 2024e earnings per share of $6.55, this corresponds to a price target of roughly $145 per share.

Risks

Procter & Gamble is a low volatility stock with a beta of just 0.57. As such, it is likely to experience lower highs and higher lows than the broader market.

My HOLD thesis, which in this case means simply staying away from the stock, has an opportunity cost. In particular, if the stock doesn't pull back, investors could easily be left behind as the stock continues on its nearly linear trajectory up and to the right. But since few stocks ever move in a straight line, I think that the risk is well worth it, especially for investors that (like me) are already mostly invested in the market and their cash is limited.

On a similar note, staying out has the obvious benefit of not participating in potential losses which PG will not be immune in case of a major market sell-off triggered by a black swan event.

Bottom Line

Proctor & Gamble is a great business at a fair price.

The stock is very likely to provide a total annual return of around 8%, while continuing to increase its now roughly 2.5% dividend yield. The current valuation is slightly on the expensive side, but anyone waiting for PG to pull back significantly will likely have to wait for a long time. I think, however, that waiting for a slight pull-back towards the 200-day moving average can be a smart move. I would only consider PG a BUY below $150 per share at which point it will be valued in line with historical average multiples and provide a reasonable margin of safety.

For these reasons I reiterate my HOLD rating here at $165 per share.