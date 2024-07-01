meshaphoto

Investment Thesis

The prevalent theme impacting B Riley's (NASDAQ:RILY) fundamentals in the past quarter has been deleveraging. The ticker's share price has been influenced by factors beyond fundamentals however, particularly rumors and controversies regarding their association with Brian Kahn, the CEO of Franchise Group. Kahn was linked to individuals found guilty of securities fraud, according to a Bloomberg article published earlier this year.

Two independent investigations by RILY's board and an external law firm exonerated the company from any wrongdoing, but the toll on management's time meant delays in releasing the 10-K, which had operational implications, especially for RILY's capital market segment after some customers delayed decisions to solicit RILY for their capital-raising needs until its 10-K was out.

RILY's complicated operations, weakness in internal controls, and overall lack of transparency in its quarterly and annual reports exacerbated the impact of these headwinds. Short interest stands at 50% of shares at the time of this writing.

In the previous article, we noted that there is a narrow dividend-safety cushion, but speculated that RILY will maintain its dividend, powering through until capital markets condition rebound on the back of a stable interest rate environment after aggressive hiking in 2022/2023. This didn't happen, and RILY cut its dividend payments, channeling funds to repay debt. Moreover, its profitability has deteriorated significantly, warranting a revision in our initial speculative buy.

On the other hand, RILY's deleveraging plans are positive for its publicly-traded notes maturing in 2026, which trade a significant discount to redemption price, making them attractive for high-yield investors. Although RILY's earnings decline have pushed its cash payout ratio into negative territory, interest rate coverage remains sufficient, albeit with a narrow safety cushion.

Management attributes Q1 2024 decline to exceptional circumstances, citing delayed 10-K release and distractions associated with its two internal investigations. So, we could see a rebound in profitability that brings dividend payout ratio to the green territory. However, we believe that moving capital away from RILY's equity into its bonds is a safer bet.

This analysis gives an update on RILY's prospects in light of its recent Q1 2024 results.

Brokerage Activities Winding Down

RILY's brokerage business took a hit in Q1 2024, with securities borrowed assets (and associated liabilities) down by 28.6%. RILY borrows equity on behalf of its clients (Reported as Securities Borrowed Assets) and simultaneously lends them (reported as Securities Loaned Liabilities) to facilitate its clients' short trades.

Despite the low earnings contribution of the brokerage segment ($2.4 million in Q1 2024), this decline has had a meaningful impact on the balance sheet. For example, 80% of the decline in RILY's assets in Q1 2024 is attributed to a decline in Securities Borrowed. Similarly, more than 80.4% of the decline in RILY's liabilities in Q1 2024 was tied to a decline in Securities Loaned.

In Q1 2024 Total Assets declined by $1.1 billion or 17.7%, hitting $4.9. Total liabilities declined $1 billion (17.8%), reaching $4.7 billion. As mentioned above, 80% of the decline in both accounts is attributed to a decline in the brokerage segment.

Other than maintaining relations with high net worth clients, I don't think that losing some brokerage business would have a meaningful impact on the company's earnings. In 2023, Interest income from securities lending was $161.7 million, weighed against $145.4 million in interest expense associated with these accounts, leaving a narrow gross profit margin of $16.3 million for the year.

In my view, this is more than offset by the complexity that this segment creates, given that interest income is recorded along with interest income from RILY's bridge loans it extends to the likes of Brian Kahn and other borrowers, which are not related to brokerage activities. This kind of counterintuitive accounting is part of why the market feels alienated from RILY. In my view, RILY would be better off without its brokerage business, and I'm not shedding any tears seeing the segment decline in Q1 2024, but the problem is if this decline is a symptom of something more serious, such as a reputational damage that alienated RILY's customers.

Deleveraging

Beyond brokerage accounts, the decline in RILY's liabilities is a result of a redemption of $115 million of RILY's 2024 notes, repayment of $30 million term loans, $21.6 million net reduction in the credit line balance, and repayment of about $6 million senior loans.

The $115 million redemption of RILY's senior notes, traded under the symbol (RILYO) is the largest contributor to the company's total liabilities decline. The notes carried an interest rate of 6.75% and were purchased at principal value of $25. It is worth noting that this was a partial redemption, with a balance of $25 million remaining on the company's books as of March 2023, but it is likely to have been repaid now, given that the notes reached maturity on May 2024.

RILYO has been trading near redemption price for some time now, so, the opportunity for RILY to buy its debt directly in the public market at the current discounted prices wasn't an option. This is also true for (RILYM), its senior notes maturing in 2025. However, notes maturing beyond 2025 are trading at a discount, opening an opportunity for RILY to repurchase its debt at a discount. For example, the 2026 notes, i.e. (NASDAQ:RILYG) (NASDAQ:RILYK) and (NASDAQ:RILYN), trade at a steep discount of the $25/note redemption price. In contrast to the preferred shares, there are no restrictions on RILY's ability to repurchase these loans at market prices. So, deleveraging could be a strategic option for the company. If this happens, it is unlikely that RILY will purchase all the shares, but its purchasing activity will create a much-welcomed liquidity, enhancing their value for those that don't wish to sell these loans. It goes without saying that RILY's notes offer more income security compared to its common equity, offering a much less risk for income-oriented investors. Below is an overview of RILY's notes trading at a discount to redemption price which could offer an attractive alternative to income-oriented investors.

Current Price Discount Current Yield YTM RILYG $ 17.94 -28% 6.90% 18.86% RILYK $ 21.49 -14% 6.40% 14.50% RILYN $ 19.19 -23% 8.36% 18.99% Click to enlarge

Cash Flows

RILY's investment portfolio is plagued by financially challenged companies. In a previous article, we highlighted RILY's investment strategy, noting that:

RILY's loan strategy isn't just about high yields from financially struggling companies. It's more sophisticated. RILY guides these debt-ridden firms toward issuing new equity to repay loans. In doing so, and by stepping in as an underwriter, RILY isn't just getting its loan money back but also pocketing underwriting fees as well.

The company doesn't provide details on specific holdings within its investment portfolio, but value-write-offs have been a common theme in recent quarters. The company invested aggressively during the pandemic rally,, capitalizing on the meme-stock bonanza, but as fed started hiking interest rates, problems started to surface.

Management often stresses the non-cash nature of its GAAP losses to establish confidence in its ability to pay interest and dividend. To measure the ability of the company to pay dividends and interest, we calculate the EBITDA coverage ratio, but take one step further and adjust it for non-cash items, such as write-offs and mark-to-market adjustments on its loan and equity portfolio. Here is a reconciliation of our 'Adjusted' EBITDA

Millions $ Q1 2024 Net Income $ (65,044) Interest Expense $ (44,864) Depreciation & Amortization $ (15339) EBITDA $ (4841) Trading Loss $ 29,868 Investment write-offs $ 29,545 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,572 Click to enlarge

From these figures, it appears that RILY was barely able to cover its interest expense in Q1 2024, a stark deviation from its position in 2023, when the company enjoyed a relatively healthy interest coverage. Q1 was exceptional given the delay in releasing the 10-K and internal investigations which took a toll on management's time, so, we'll have to see how this plays out in the rest of the year, but Q1 results are enough to warrant a rating downgrade for its common equity in light of a potential dividend cut.

Valuation

RILY is unprofitable, so standard valuation models don't make sense, impacting our ability to use standard DCF models and PE ratios. Throw in the sheer complexity of its financial reports, and it becomes almost impossible to pin down its value. Our prior valuation was based on a dividend discount model, but then, at the time, the company was generating enough to pay dividends, unlike the current situation. The company trades at a book value of 2.4x, which is above the industry average, but then, its Price to Sales ratio is 0.44x, a fraction of peers' average, mirroring the revenue-generation power of its assets. Going forward, we see RILY in critical need to lower its interest rate expense by selling assets and repaying debt. The company was able to raise cheap capital during the pandemic, but as its loans reach maturity, RILY will find itself refinancing in a much higher interest rate environment.

Final Thoughts

In the prior article, we noted that while RILY generated enough cash to cover interest and dividends, the absence of a substantial buffer was evident. Its Adjusted Operating Income was only a few millions above its interest and dividend expense. The buy rating at the time was predicated on the assumption that RILY would be able to capitalize on a rebound in the capital market activity. This didn't happen, with the company citing distractions stemming from its inability to prepare its 10-K on time. We acknowledge the extraordinary circumstances but also note that the steep decline in profitability in Q1 2024 warrants a rating downgrade.

RILY's 2026 notes offer a much better risk/reward alternative to RILY's shares. They are trading at a discount to the redemption price and the potential for RILY to continue executing its deleveraging initiative could push it to start purchasing these notes on the market, enhancing liquidity which could eventually increase their value.