Introduction

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) is a regional bank that has not been immune to the struggles of its peers as interest rates rose sharply in late 2022 and 2023. The bank has a strong focus on the transportation industry as it provides payment technology designed for that sector. Last summer, I detailed why I was avoiding the bank’s preferred shares (NASDAQ:TFINP). Since then, the bank has shown some improvement, but I am still avoiding common shares and rate the preferred shares a buy.

Triumph Financial Results

Until recently, Triumph Financial has been able to manage a low borrowing yield, in fact, one of the lowest borrowing yields I’ve seen. The bank has done a good job attracting and retaining noninterest deposits. Additionally, the bank has high asset yields, and while both asset and borrowing yields went in the wrong direction during the first quarter, the net interest spread, and net interest margin are still very healthy.

Bank Financials Bank Financials

Despite the higher borrowing yields, Triumph Financial’s interest expense declined in the first quarter. The bank’s interest income did ease back, which led to the slight decline in net interest income (interest income less interest expense). Despite the slight decline, the bank’s net interest income remains well above pre-pandemic levels and only 10% off of 2022 levels.

Bank Financials Bank Financials

Loans and Deposits Heading in Two Different Directions

Triumph’s concentration of loans to deposits was a concern for me a year ago, but today it is far less an issue. The bank has seen year over year lending decline in all but one quarter since the middle of 2021. While lending has increased in four of the last five quarters, the declines in the fourth quarter practically offset all those quarterly gains.

Bank Financials

On the other side, deposit growth has suddenly become robust with the first quarter yielding higher quarterly deposit growth than any time during the pandemic. The company explained this was in part due to an increase in deposits in its mortgage warehouse facility. The mortgage warehouse deposits come with a rebate, which is recorded as a decline in asset yields. Hence, the asset yield decline had less to do with loans and more to do with rebate-based deposit growth. While the concentration of non-interest deposits remains high, interest deposits were the leading area of growth in the first quarter, which explains the tick up in the bank’s (albeit still low) borrowing yield.

Bank Financials SEC 10-Q

With management indicating the mortgage warehouse deposits will continue to grow in future quarters, investors can expect a couple of things. First, the bank will be less dependent on external financing. This is already evident by the reduction in borrowing from the Federal Home Loan Bank in the first quarter from $255 million to $30 million. Secondly, the loan to deposit ratio should continue to ease downward. At 93%, the ratio is higher than peers, but noticeably lower than most quarters in the past five years. A lower loan to deposit ratio also signals less dependence on external financing.

SEC 10-Q Bank Financials Bank Financials & Federal Reserve Weekly Commercial Banking Report

Risks to Triumph Financial

An investment in Triumph Financial preferred shares is not risk free and there are a few concerns I have. First, the bank’s loan composition is in part a strength because over half of it is tied into commercial and factored receivables, these types of loans tend to be shorter term loans with better collateral. Additionally, the bank has $820 million in commercial real estate loans. Despite management comments that the CRE loans have not worsened quarter to quarter, there are caution flags beginning to emerge in the bank’s entire loan portfolio.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

The bank classifies loans as either ‘pass’ or ‘classified.’ In the fourth quarter of 2023, the bank had $191 million in ‘classified’ loans. In 2024, the amount of ‘classified’ loans rose to $214 million and represents more than 5% of total loans. This is particularly concerning considering the bank carries an allowance for credit losses of under 1% of gross loans, which is far below the industry average of 1.6%.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q Bank Financials

Deposit flight is another concern I have with the bank. As it stands, the bank currently has $1.8 billion in uninsured deposits and approximately $1.4 billion in liquidity with the FLHB and Federal Reserve. A reversal in the bank’s deposit trends could have detrimental effects on its earnings. Because of concerns regarding loan performance and uninsured deposits, combined with the recent naming of the bank as one of the highest priced banks in terms of valuation, I am avoiding the common shares.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

Conclusion

Triumph Financial’s deposit growth improvement and outlook has been key to swinging my opinion of the bank’s 8.3% yielding preferred shares to a buy rating. The bank has good interest spreads and margins and appears to have created value with technology in the freight and transport space. Despite these strengths, I do have concerns about loan performance and the low level of allowances against the portfolio. Should risks metastasize, they will primarily affect the common shares, and I do not see a risk to the preferred shares, therefore I believe income investors should consider adding the bank’s preferred stock to their portfolio.