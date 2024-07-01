kellyvandellen

Article Thesis

Oxford Lane Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OXLC) is a closed-end fund that offers a massive 20% dividend yield. But yield alone is not a reason to buy, and investors should consider a couple of other important factors when considering an investment in Oxford Lane Capital and its hefty dividend yield.

What Is Oxford Lane Capital?

Oxford Lane Capital Corporation is a closed-end fund that invests in fixed-income securities, primarily collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs. On its investor relations website, the fund states (emphasis by author):

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company. It currently seeks to achieve its investment objective of maximizing risk-adjusted total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Although CLOs sound relatively similar to CDOs, which are famous (or, some might argue, infamous) for playing a role in the bursting of the housing bubble and the corresponding financial crisis and recession, CLOs are different from CDOs, or collateralized debt obligations. CDOs oftentimes have real estate exposure, while CLOs mostly have corporate credit exposure, as explained here by VanEck (emphasis by author):

The focus of CLOs on corporate credit is worth emphasizing, particularly as concerns in the real estate market emerge. Although there is a type of CLO that invests in real estate loans (CRE CLOs), these are distinct from the $1 trillion CLO market that invests in broadly syndicated leveraged loans. In general, CLOs also have very low indirect real estate exposure as well (e.g. to regional banks or REITs).

Guggenheim Investments explains (emphasis by author):

CLOs derive principal and interest from an actively managed, diversified pool of non-investment grade, senior-secured corporate loans.

In the past, the performance of CLOs has been way more stable compared to the performance of CDOs, especially during past crises such as the Great Recession. A Yale paper by Steven H. Kasoff notes (emphasis by author):

Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs), which uses corporate debt instead of mortgages, performed well through the financial crisis; it remains a vibrant market today.

Since the paper was published in 2022 and since the author argues that the CLO market remained healthy at that time, we can also conclude that the CLO market did reasonably well during the pandemic.

With Oxford Lane Capital investing in these assets, the fund does not look too risky at first sight. Of course, we also have to consider other factors, such as leverage and management's ability to choose the right CLOs for investment. Oxford Lane Capital uses leverage, which generally increases risks for closed-end funds (and other investors), all else equal. After all, when asset prices decline, the hit to the fund's equity is higher when the fund uses leverage. If, for example, a fund uses 50% equity and 50% debt to buy assets, and those assets decline by 5%, the fund's equity would take a 10% hit. On the other hand, using leverage can also increase returns during good times. If a fund with 50% debt and 50% equity were to experience a 5% asset price gain, its equity would climb by 10%. Using leverage does thus increase both the potential risks as well as the potential returns.

Oxford Lane Capital invests in both the equity tranches as well as the debt tranches of CLOs. Equity tranches are higher-risk but offer higher returns, while debt tranches are lower-risk and offer lower returns. When we take a look at Oxford Lane Capital's report of holdings at the end of 2023, we see that the asset allocation is heavily weighted towards equity tranches:

CLO debt investments totaled $97 million at cost, and $87 million at fair value, as of the end of 2023. Meanwhile, CLO equity investments totaled $1.785 billion at cost and $1.385 billion at fair value. At fair value, the CLO equity allocation was thus around 16x as large as the CLO debt allocation. There are also some other investments ("other CLO equity related investments") worth $11 million. Overall, all investments combined have a fair value of $1.483 billion, which is equal to 140% of net asset value per the company's report. We can thus deduct that Oxford Lane buys assets worth $1.40 for every $1 of equity the fund has, suggesting that there is considerable leverage usage. From the aforementioned numbers, we can also see that the heavy allocation to equity tranches increases risks substantially, as the fair value of Oxford Lane Capital's CLO equity investments, relative to their cost, is much lower compared to the CLO debt investments. Oxford Lane Capital's CLO debt investments experienced a write-down of around 10%, on average, while CLO equity investments experienced a write-down of around 22%, on average. With OXLC being primarily allocated towards CLO equity investments, the average write-down across the entire portfolio is quite sizeable, at 21.7% (current value of $1.483 billion versus cost of $1.894 billion).

While CLOs are not overly risky per se, Oxford Lane Capital's considerable leverage and heavy allocation to the riskier equity tranches means that Oxford Lane Capital, overall, is not a low-risk investment, I believe. The substantial value movements that CLO equity investments can experience, in combination with considerable leverage usage, have resulted in major net asset value movements in the past:

Data by YCharts

Since 2011, Oxford Lane Capital has experienced a net asset value decline of 73%, or around three-quarters. For every dollar in net asset value that exists today, there were close to $4 dollars a little more than a decade ago. This isn't solely due to the inherent risks in a CLO equity investment however, as Oxford Lane Capital's dividend policy also plays a role.

OXLC: The High Yield Comes At A Cost

The company pays out a pretty sizeable dividend, after all -- the current dividend yield is 20%, based on a monthly payout of $0.09 and a share price of $5.40. The dividend has recently been increased, but the dividend growth track record is still far from great. In fact, some might describe it as pretty bad, considering the following chart:

Data by YCharts

While the dividend is up slightly from the lows seen in 2020, the dividend is down a lot from the highs seen a decade ago. It is important to note that OXLC made quarterly dividends for some time in the past, meaning the $0.60 per quarter dividend we see in the above chart is equal to $0.20 per month. The dividend reduction is thus not as bad as it looks at first sight, but a dividend reduction from $0.20 per month to $0.08 per month is still pretty hefty -- especially when we consider the fact that inflation has been meaningful and that even a flat dividend at $0.20 per share per month would be a lot less today, relative to a decade ago, in real terms.

When it comes to dividend coverage, Oxford Lane Capital has not fared too well in the past -- which is why the fund's net asset value continued to deteriorate for years. Over the last year, things looked better, as OXLC generated net investment income (on a GAAP basis) of $0.92 per share last year, roughly equal to the annual payout of $0.95 per share. On an adjusted basis, coverage was better, as OXLC earned $1.16 per share on a non-GAAP basis last year, which resulted in a roughly 1.2x coverage of the $0.95 per share dividend. With the increased dividend of $1.08 per share per year, the GAAP payout ratio would be north of 100% this year if profits are equal to last year, while the non-GAAP payout ratio would be slightly below 100% if profits remain stable this year.

Since Oxford Lane Capital has a history of paying out more than it earns, I believe that there is a considerable risk that the company will get back to that at some point in the future. With a decade of net asset value declines under its belt, it seems reasonable to assume that more of the same could be coming in the future -- although that isn't guaranteed, of course.

So while one can get a huge dividend yield from OXLC right now, this high yield has historically come at a cost. The CLO equity allocation, the high expenses (the most recent annual report notes a 9.67% expense ratio), and the fact that OXLC has historically paid out more than it earned have resulted in a huge net asset value decrease. This has also caused several dividend reductions in the past. Someone buying a decade ago has seen a sub-par total return relative to what was possible elsewhere:

Data by YCharts

Despite the high dividend yield, OXLC only managed to generate an 87% total return over the last decade, or 6.5% per year. If one had invested in the broad market (SPY), the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), or even a dividend growth-oriented ETF such as Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), one would have made way more money, despite a smaller dividend yield. Buying a growth ETF such as QQQ and selling some shares from time to time would have resulted in cash inflows (due to share sales) as well and would have made for a way better total return. Chasing yield has thus not worked out well when it comes to OXLC in the past.

Takeaway

I thus believe that OXLC may not necessarily be a bad pick, but it is not a low-risk pick, either, due to leverage and the high CLO equity allocation, and from a total return perspective it has been sub-par. For someone prioritizing income and cash flows at all costs, it could be a solid choice, but for many other investors, higher return picks with a positive net asset value trajectory and lower expenses could be more opportune choices, even if they have lower dividend yields.