Weekly Market Pulse: The S&P 500 Rules Everything Around Me

Joseph Calhoun
Summary

  • Energy stocks were the best performer of the week, up 2.4% as crude oil rose 1%.
  • On a sector basis, only three sectors beat the index this quarter, and all of them are AI-related in some way.
  • Diversified strategies and the S&P 500 really started to diverge around 2016, but the acceleration over the last 5 years is stunning.
  • Only 4 of the 11 sectors had a positive return for the quarter, although only one has a negative return YTD (real estate).

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

The 2nd quarter is officially over, and it was one of the strangest I’ve experienced in my 33-year career. To jump straight to the punchline, if you owned large-cap growth stocks, you had a great quarter. If you owned almost anything else, you didn’t

