We were optimistic on ABB's (OTCPK:ABBNY) turnaround potential in 2019, when we initiated covering the company. Since then shares have outperformed the S&P 500 index (SPY) on a total return basis by more than 2.5x. More recently we updated our rating to "Hold" as we began to see risk and reward relatively balanced, with the turnaround almost complete and shares looking fairly valued. A little over six months have passed, and in that short time period shares have gained an additional ~25% compared to ~14% for the S&P 500, despite mixed financial results. As a result, we believe shares are now clearly in overvalued territory, and a "Sell" rating is more appropriate.

Now, we do not want to take credit away from the successful turnaround that CEO Björn Rosengren and his team have executed over the past few years. They clearly improved the financial performance of the company substantially. Unfortunately, we believe this is now more than priced in the shares at this point, and the low-hanging fruit regarding operational improvements has already been implemented. Increasing margins and accelerating revenue growth from here will probably be much harder. The company still has in its favor some structural tailwinds, particularly the strong push towards electrification taking place in the world right now, as well as increased automation and industrial near-shoring. That said, the short to medium-term economic outlook is looking challenging, with the high interest rate environment reducing manufacturing capital expenditures around the world.

In fact, the challenging environment is already being reflected in the company's financial results. In the first quarter ABB saw comparable orders decline by 4%, with Europe seeing a massive drop of 9%. Some of the weaker divisions included robotics and automation. Still, there were positives in the quarter, including the company reaching a record operational EBITDA margin of 17.9%. The company also announced a new buyback program of up to $1 billion, which will run until the end of January 2025.

ABB's Low-Hanging Fruit is Gone

The rate of margin improvement is clearly decelerating, as the company seems to have implemented the low-hanging fruit efficiency opportunities. It therefore appears that the turnaround is basically completed, and that value creation will depend more on successful M&A, new innovations and successful products from its R&D investments, etc.

The fact that CEO Björn Rosengren announced his decision to retire reaffirms our belief that his mission to turnaround the company has been accomplished, and he feels it is a good time to pass the responsibility to his successor. During the last earnings call he even remarked that the transformation took place faster than he expected. The company has selected Morten Wierod to succeed him, and who appears to have done a good job in charge of the electrification business segment.

In August, I will have been with ABB for close to five years. The transition towards the ABB Way operating model went even faster than expected. And today, ABB is in a good shape.

Naturally some analysts asked Björn if there was much left to do, if anything, to complete the turnaround. He was also asked where he saw opportunities for his successor to improve things further, and this is what he replied:

[...] I definitely think ABB is in great shape, and I think the transition has gone faster than I anticipated starting up here. But I think the whole company is very much aligned today with the ABB operating model and the way we drive performance management, which I think actually reflects in our numbers this quarter, but this is only the beginning of the journey. The model we have is driving our division's improvement in performance. And it starts with stabilization, it goes to profitability and then growth. And today, majority of our divisions are in so-called growth mode. And even the divisions that were in stability mode is now in a profit improvement mode.

Industrial Weakness

At the same time that we see the potential reward significantly diminished, we see increasing risks. Rarely has the manufacturing capital expenditures versus a year ago index been this low without a recession. Expectations for capital expenditures in six months are in slightly better shape, but it is becoming clear that the elevated interest rates around the world are making companies cancel or postpone large projects or initiatives. For example, an industrial company might be interested in investing in automation technology to improve productivity, but they can easily postpone the investment until they can finance it at more attractive rates.

Moving from the macro picture, to what is happening with ABB, we see a similar trend. Since Q1 2022 orders have clearly been in a downtrend, going from 28% growth to -4% in the most recent quarter. Similarly, revenue growth recently peaked at 22% in Q1 2023, while the most recent quarter saw only a modest 2% growth. One area that had been contributing to growth in a meaningful way, and which has not materially decelerated is E-mobility, as EV sales have declined lately.

Upside Potential

Given the structural tailwinds benefiting the company, particularly related to electrification and decarbonization, and more specifically to growth in the renewable energy sector (ICLN) and data centers, we think revenue growth for the company in the mid-single-digits is achievable over the cycle. Taking into consideration the benefits of additional share buybacks and modest profit margin improvements, we believe high-single-digit earnings per share growth is possible.

The net present value of our future earnings estimates, using a 10% discount rate, results in close to $40 per ADR. We have to lower the discount rate to roughly 6.5% to get a price that is close to the current one. We believe returns could even be slightly higher if management does a good job finding accretive M&A opportunities. In other words, we still see potential for positive returns from holding the shares, but we see significantly better risk/reward opportunities in the market.

EPS Discounted @ 6.5% FY 24E $2.15 $2.02 FY 25E $2.41 $2.12 FY 26E $2.60 $2.15 FY 27E $2.81 $2.19 FY 28E $3.04 $2.22 FY 29E $3.28 $2.25 FY 30E $3.54 $2.28 FY 31E $3.82 $2.31 FY 32E $4.13 $2.34 FY 33E $4.46 $2.38 FY 34E $4.82 $2.41 Terminal Value @ 3% terminal growth $63.72 29.93 NPV $54.60 Click to enlarge

Outlook

Guidance from management for Q2 and full-year 2024 is not particularly impressive, with the company expecting only modest growth and relatively stable margins. For Q2 the company expects a mid-single-digit growth rate for comparable revenues and the operational EBITA margin to be slightly higher compared to the first quarter. For full-year FY2024, the company expects comparable revenue growth of about 5% and the operational EBITA margin to be about 18%. ABB also expects to generate a similar level of cash flow to last year's $3.7 billion. In summary, some growth in a difficult environment, but hardly what is needed to justify the current valuation.

Valuation

The main issue we now have with ABB is its stretched valuation. We do not think it deserves a P/E GAAP (TTM) of 28x with mid-single-digit revenue growth and not much hope for meaningful profit margin expansion. In other words, we think even with some buybacks, it will be difficult for ABB to grow its earnings per share (EPS) in the double digits, which makes a 28x Price/Earnings multiple difficult to justify.

Looking at other valuation metrics, the valuation also looks significantly stretched. For example, the Price/Sales multiple is more than 50% above the ten-year average. We also find the dividend yield unattractive, especially considering what Treasuries are currently yielding, that ABB's payout ratio is above 50%, and that its 5-year dividend growth rate has been a modest 5.1%.

Risks

The main risk we see with ABB is the elevated valuation, followed by the risk that elevated interest rates will eventually send the economy into recession. Manufacturing capital expenditures are clearly being impacted by the high cost of capital.

To be clear, we do not think ABB is a particularly attractive short, as we believe it remains a solid company with secular tailwinds from the electrification and automation global mega-trends. Still, we see the risk/reward balance has significantly deteriorated and the current valuation difficult to justify.

Conclusion

ABB's multi-year turnaround efforts have resulted in a stronger, more focused, and more profitable company. Unfortunately it appears that most of the low-hanging fruit improvement opportunities have been implemented, and further margin improvements will be more difficult. At the same time economic headwinds are increasing, and the valuation has become difficult to justify. We believe positive returns are still possible for long-term investors, however the risk/reward balance is not very attractive.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.