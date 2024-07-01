PhonlamaiPhoto

Investment Thesis

Vontier Corp. (NYSE:VNT) is a company comprised of three segments: 1) Mobility Technologies; 2) Repair Solutions; 3) Environmental & Fueling Solutions. Vontier is well-balanced, and all three segments generate positive results.

I believe that the Environmental & Fueling Solutions division holds the most growth potential for the future. Indeed, the company has recently released a new product called Konect, through which Vontier can enter the EV charging business.

However, through my evaluation, I have concluded that the stock is currently fairly priced. Therefore, I rate the stock a Hold and wait for a better entry point.

Company And Latest Reports Overview

Vontier Corporation, located in Delaware, offers various services related to mobility. The company operates through subsidiaries in three different market segments, as mentioned in the introduction.

The Mobility Technologies segment is managed by the subsidiaries Invenco, GVR, DRB, Teletrac Navman, ANGI, and EVolve, which offer various services related to fleet management. The services offered by this division are primarily software products.

The Repair Solutions segment is operated by Matco Tools, which primarily manufactures and distributes aftermarket vehicle repair devices, such as diagnostic tools.

Lastly, the Environmental & Fueling Solutions segment is managed through the brands Gilbarco Veeder-Root, and Fafnir, and they offer services related to fuel distribution systems.

In the company's 10-K, you can find a more detailed description of the various businesses and products that it offers.

Revenues (Seeking Alpha)

If we look at Vontier's revenues in recent years, we observe that they are growing. Indeed, from 2019 to 2023, revenues recorded a CAGR of 2.23%.

In 2023, the company generated $3.074 billion in revenues. In the pie chart, it is possible to see the contribution of each division to total sales.

Sales by Divisions (Company's 10-K)

As we can see, the Environmental & Fueling Solutions division is the one that has generated the most sales, but the other two also contribute significantly. In my opinion, this is a positive factor as it emphasizes that the company is well-balanced in the various businesses and is not too dependent on a single segment.

All three segments are capable of generating excellent profits, as illustrated in the table below:

Profits (Company's 10-K)

In 2023, Vontier generated $543.4 million in profit and all divisions have excellent margins. In particular, we can see that the Environmental & Fueling Solutions had a margin of 27.9%.

The divisions also reveal strong growth data in 2023:

Growth (Company's 10-K)

The only segment that, in 2023, had shown a decrease is the Environmental & Fueling Solutions, and in the 10-K, it is specified that:

The decrease in core sales was primarily due to the end of the U.S. upgrade cycle for enhanced credit card security requirements for outdoor payments systems based on the EMV global standards, partially offset by strong demand for U.S. fuel dispenser systems and aftermarket parts.

However, seeing the most recent data published by the company from the 10-Q released in March 2024, we can see that the Environmental & Fueling Solutions segment has recorded good growth compared to the same period of the previous year.

Growth March (Company's 10-Q)

Sales went from $313 million to $331 million, with a CAGR of 5.8%.

The management commented on this growth in core sales:

The increase in core sales was driven by strong demand for North America fuel dispenser systems, aftermarket products and environmental solutions.

In my opinion, this is a positive factor because growth is healthy given that it is the result of an increase in demand for products.

Konect

On March 14, Gilbarco Veeder-Root announced the launch of Konect. As we saw in the company overview, Gilbarco Veeder-Root is a brand controlled by Vontier that operate in the Environmental & Fueling Solutions division.

I believe this is a good strategy because it allows Vontier to jump into the EV charging business. Before the launch of Konect, Gilbarco mainly dealt with installing fuel dispensers. In the near future, the transition to electric vehicles will be a more important topic. In my view, Konect is an interesting product because it does not only consist of the charging station, but also of the installation services, which is a task already familiar to the company.

In fact, the company defines this product as a "turnkey solution", so if a fuel retailer wants to add one or more charging stations, Vontier takes care of the entire installation process up to the activation of the charging station.

Furthermore, Konect is designed to be installed specifically in gas stations, so Vontier can exploit the current pool of customers, for whom it has already installed fuel dispensers, to sell them charging stations for EVs.

Konect (gilbarco.com)

Konect charging stations support ultra-fast charge as they have a charging power of up to 400kWh.

Another strong point of this strategy is the partnership formed by Gilbarco Veeder-Root and SK Signet. SK Signet is a leading company in the production of charging stations, and the objective of this alliance is to share expertise to create the best charging stations on the market.

So the company seems to have established a solid foundation for expanding its business to deal with the challenges associated with the transition to electric vehicles.

Financial Analysis

Balance Sheet (Seeking Alpha)

Looking at the balance sheet, we can observe a general increase in short-term assets such as cash and equivalents, which went from $208 million to $406 million between March 2023 and March 2024, and receivables also increased. Short-term liabilities also recorded an increase, but less than current assets.

An interesting piece of information that can be found in the balance sheet is the reduction in the value of the inventory during the last year.

Inventory (Seeking Alpha)

This is a positive factor because it is associated to an increase in core sales and therefore the goods spend less time in the warehouse. This increase in sales is also confirmed by the management, which states in the last 10-Q that:

We expect core sales to increase on a year-over-year basis in 2024 due to increasing demand for our products.

Now let's analyze the financial position of the company:

Solvency (Author's calculation)

As we can see, there is a progression in the main solvency ratios. In particular, we can see how the Quick Ratio has improved in recent years. This ratio is very sensitive to the quantity of cash and equivalents which, as we have seen from the balance sheet, have increased significantly in recent years.

The debt/equity ratio could raise a small concern. The value is quite high, although much lower than in previous years. This means that Vontier finances its operations primarily through debt.

This makes Vontier particularly sensitive to changes in interest rates, this fact is also specified in the 10-K:

Interest expense, net was $93.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2023 as compared to $69.6 million during the prior year, an increase of $24.1 million, driven primarily by the impact of increases in interest rates on our variable-rate debt obligations

However, I don't see any major problems considering that as of December 2023 the net working capital amounted to $406 million.

Regarding profitability, I considered the 12-month by quarter data provided by Seeking Alpha in order to have access to the most recent data:

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

We can see an improvement compared to 2023 data, in fact, the net income margin rose to 14%.

Income statement (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation

Cash flows (Seeking Alpha) Cash Flows (Seeking Alpha)

In recent years, Vontier has shown an excellent ability to generate cash flows from operating activities, so I decided to use the discounted cash flows model.

Using historical data, we obtain a CAGR for the cash flows of 12%. However, it must be considered that in recent years, growth has been influenced by the EMV upgrade. In fact, if we look at the growth between 2022 and 2023, we notice an increase in cash flows of just 5.1%.

I think that in the future, even assuming that Konect will bring new sales, a growth in cash flows of around 5% is a realistic hypothesis. We must consider that Konect could increase sales in the Environmental & Fueling Solutions division, which represents only a portion of Vontier's total sales.

Vontier has an estimated WACC of 7.88% calculated through the capital asset pricing model.

Therefore, using an estimated future growth in cash flows of 5% and a WACC of 7.88%:

Valuation (Author's calculation)

We get a total firm value of $5.711 billion, and considering that Vontier currently has 155 million shares, we obtain a price per share of $36.8.

Stock (Seeking Alpha)

In recent days, the market price has been around $38, and is slowly falling. So, it seems that the stock is currently priced correctly. In my opinion, it is worth waiting for a better entry point.

Risks

The company's data in recent years has been influenced by the sunset of the EMV payment method update cycle, and it is still early to get an idea of the trend that we'll see in the future. In my opinion, the Konect platform is valid and has potential, but the transition to electric is a slow process. Therefore, it will be necessary to wait to understand how strong the impact of this new product will be. There is also a risk linked to diversification: Even if the company operates in three different segments, they are still quite correlated with each other and linked to the economic cycle. A crisis in the automotive and mobility sector could lead to negative effects on sales of all three segments, potentially leading to a reduction in cash flows. Finally, as we saw in the financial analysis, the company currently has a significant amount of debt. As specified in the 10-K, the company could decide to borrow even more to realize its projects:

As of December 31, 2023, we have outstanding indebtedness of approximately $2.3 billion and the ability to incur an additional $750.0 million of indebtedness under the Revolving Credit Facility and in the future we may incur additional indebtedness.

Conclusions

Vontier is an attractive company, based on innovation and with excellent prospects for the future. The increase in the diffusion of electric vehicles could lead to an expansion of the business, and not only the Environmental & Fueling Solutions division, but also Repair Solutions will certainly benefit from this, given that electric vehicles generally contain a greater quantity of electronics.

I think Vontier is a company worth considering for the future. However, Vontier's stock price appears to be priced correctly. It does not appear to be underpriced, so currently, my recommendation is to HOLD.