Tesla: ARK's Valuation Is Stretched But The Vision Is Right

Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
789 Followers

Summary

  • Q1 was challenging for Tesla, Inc. with declining revenue and missed EPS expectations.
  • The market is now valuing Tesla based on its robotaxi potential rather than EV sales.
  • ARK Invest's valuation is overly optimistic, but still provides valuable insights into Tesla's future direction and growth potential.
  • Tesla has the potential to operate a fleet of 3 million robotaxis by 2029 and achieve a $3 trillion market cap.

Tesla Signage at Delivery Front Entrance

baileystock

EV Business in Trouble, Elon Changes Direction

Q1 was a challenging quarter for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Revenue declined 9% YoY and EPS came in at $0.45, both missing consensus. The company attributed the revenue miss mainly to the global EV sales

This article was written by

Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
789 Followers
At Miletus Research, we specialize in analyzing technology companies, exploring the nuances of their strategies in depth. Our team of experienced researchers merges cutting-edge market analytics with strategic expertise, empowering you with actionable insights that drive informed investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News