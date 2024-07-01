Werewolf Therapeutics: Continuing To Advance And Show More Promise In Phase 1

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an early-stage biotech focusing on cytokine therapy for cancer treatment.
  • The Pipeline update includes positive results for WTX-124 in clinical trials and promising data for WTX-330.
  • Financially, the company has a decent cash position for now, but may need to address cash burn rate in the near future.

Full moon isolated on black background

eugenesergeev

Topline Summary and Update

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) is an early-stage biotech working on conditionally active cytokine therapy for cancer treatment. In my first outing on the company, I expressed concerns about just how early their

This article was written by

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.34K Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HOWL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HOWL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HOWL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News