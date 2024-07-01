eugenesergeev

Topline Summary and Update

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) is an early-stage biotech working on conditionally active cytokine therapy for cancer treatment. In my first outing on the company, I expressed concerns about just how early their pipeline was to justify the investment thesis. Nevertheless, I felt there was enough promise to earn a "Buy" sentiment, provided one respects the downside risks. Today, let's return to HOWL and see if 2024 has been kind to them.

Pipeline Updates

WTX-124

The main project being pushed through clinical trials by HOWL remains WTX-124, a form of interleukin-2 (IL-2), which is a cytokine that has been in use as immunotherapy for certain forms of cancer for decades, with major drawbacks. I covered the challenges and potential for IL-2 and what HOWL brings to the table in my previous article if you want to read more. In short, WTX-124 is designed to be activated only around the tumor, intending to launch an immune response specifically to tumor cells while minimizing immune response to other tissues.

First findings from a phase 1/1b study at SITC 2023 were covered by both me and Biotech Beast, with notably encouraging tolerability using WTX-124 among 16 patients. Evidence of disease stabilization was also shown.

Findings from this study were updated at the ASCO Annual Meeting back in early June, showing that WTX-124 could be safely combined with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors. A monotherapy dose was selected for further study based on evidence of efficacy and favorable tolerability, and WTX-124 alone was able to yield a few responses among heavily pretreated cases of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and GEJ cancer.

These findings continue to support the favorable tolerability of WTX-124, with some very early signals of efficacy that are very much worthy of further study and confirmation.

WTX-330

HOWL is also working on an IL-12 prodrug called WTX-330, with a very recent announcement of encouraging PK/PD and tolerability coming from an early study of patients with resistant/refractory solid tumors or non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Notably, HOWL was able to provide much higher doses of the pro-drug compared with what would be needed for recombinant IL-12, while "free" IL-12 levels remained low, indicating a wide therapeutic index for WTX-330.

No grade 4 or 5 adverse events were noted, although there were some dose-limiting toxicities observed in the study. HOWL is planning to expand enrollment in the study in patients for whom immunotherapy has failed and in patients with cancers where immune checkpoint inhibition is not approved.

Financial Overview

As of their most recent quarterly filing, HOWL held $142.3 million in current assets, including $139.2 million in cash and equivalents. Their operating loss for the quarter was $17.2 million, and after interest, the company recognized a net loss of $16.2 million.

This cash burn rate of $16.2 million implies an operational cash runway of 8 to 9 quarters, provided costs or revenues do not substantially shift. This is consistent with their guidance that the cash should be sufficient to continue operations into the first quarter of 2026.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - An unusual approach to a therapy with known efficacy

IL-2 is a very well-known player in the cancer immunotherapy space. It is actually one of the first instances where we knew what was possible with this approach. But the limitations of IL-2 are significant, and HOWL is on track to identify a form of the drug that could improve tolerability in a big way.

Early signs are showing that the hypothesis of "conditional activation" is playing out in favor of WTX-124. The jury's definitely out on the tolerability of WTX-330, since there is some evidence of high-grade toxicity there. The more recent showing of preliminary efficacy for WTX-124 at ASCO is also encouraging, as clinical responses were not observed in the first showing of that phase 1 study.

Risk - Still early days, and future efficacy is still no guarantee

While the early data is encouraging, definitely, HOWL is trudging in a murky field. There is so much we don't know about how exactly immunotherapy works, treatment with IL-2 in any form is very much a strategy of throwing things at the wall and hoping it sticks. This could go very well, and I wouldn't be surprised if it just doesn't end up working that well.

We do not have clear indicators yet whether there is really something strong here with the efficacy, and that's a big risk to the investment thesis.

Mixed - Cash position is decent, but will need to be addressed

HOWL definitely has sufficient funding to get itself through these early days of clinical trials. However, their cash burn rate is pretty aggressive for a phase 1 company, and this is translating to shortened runway. They're absolutely not in a cash crisis yet, but I would expect any good news that the company shares to have risk of being accompanied by the announcement of an equity raise. There are collaborations in the tank that could shore up the funding situation, as I was more optimistic about it in my first article.

Bottom-Line Summary

HOWL presents a would-be investor with a high-risk, high-reward investment, particularly as it sits at a market capitalization of only around $100 million, which is beneath the cash it has on hand. This indicates that the market does not respect the tech they bring to the table, and values none of its clinical projects.

These observations, in addition to the promising data they've generated so far, suggest to me that HOWL is nowhere near overvalued at this time. While there is a lot of risk in any phase 1 company, the explosive potential of these companies makes it too interesting to ignore. All told, this gives me confidence in continuing to affirm a "Buy" rating for this company, at least until they demonstrate some evidence that their approach is NOT working.