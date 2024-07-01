XPeng: The Moat Is Expanding

Jul. 01, 2024 10:06 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV) Stock, XPNGF Stock
The Sol Seeker profile picture
The Sol Seeker
1 Follower

Summary

  • XPeng has been experiencing a choppy period, with investors spooked by the recent duties imposed by the US and provisional duties proposed by the EU on Chinese Electric Vehicles.
  • Looking underneath the hood, the company has been quietly chipping away at improving their margins and narrowing their losses.
  • A major catalyst for XPeng in the coming quarters will be its continuing collaboration with VW, and the launch of new vehicles.
  • The stock is now trading at a very low price-to-sales ratio of around 1.5 providing an opportunity for outsized gains.
  • I issue a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with an expected price target of $15 with potential for further upside.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Sol Seeker as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

XPeng P7 EV Interior

teddyleung

This article was written by

The Sol Seeker profile picture
The Sol Seeker
1 Follower
I am an environmental economist and a financial market enthusiast. My main investment interests include renewables, electric vehicles, software as a service, AI, and cryptocurrency. I enjoy investing in companies that are small or mid-caps with high potential for growth and outsized gains. In particular, I like to focus on companies that I think are diamonds in the rough and are misunderstood by most investors. I hope that my contributions can bring value to investors and the Seeking Alpha platform.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XPEV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XPEV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XPEV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XPEV
--
XPNGF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News