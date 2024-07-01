Inok

A “Hold” Rating for Shares of Hochschild Mining plc

This article recommends a "Hold" rating on shares of London, UK-based precious metals mining and exploration company Hochschild Mining plc (OTCQX:HCHDF) with metallic projects in South America.

Driven by investors who are likely to rely on the precious metal as a long-term contributor of value to portfolios in times of economic uncertainty and geopolitical turmoil, the price of gold and silver is expected to rise in the coming months. As well as the gold equivalent production of Hochschild is increasing as a result of unlocked environmental permits in Peru and the start of low-cost gold production in Brazil.

The Situation with Gold and Silver Prices

The price per ounce is lower now with spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) at $2,329.28/oz and spot silver (XAGUSD:CUR) at $29.35/oz at the time of writing, after hitting record highs of $2,454.20/oz and $32.50/oz back on May 20. Prices were influenced by the Federal Reserve's hopes for a first-rate cut that gradually cooled over time until the range was left unchanged at 5.25-5.50% at the June 12 Fed meeting. After that, there has been renewed downward pressure from the Fed's chorus of policymakers, who are oriented toward a “Higher-for-Longer” interest rate policy until very late this year. These are short-term declines, as the confirmation of a high interest rate environment virtually steals demand for the precious metal to the benefit of US Treasuries: Neither gold nor silver produces an income unlike US Treasuries, but its holder is lured by the prospect of a continuous increase in market value of the ounce until the safe-haven story remains powerfully intact. Gold and silver have the characteristics of protecting the value of portfolios against the threat of negative winds that may arise from the economic slowdown following the Fed's hawkish policy to cool inflation and from the geopolitical conflicts and tensions currently weighing on global relations between economies. Attracted by their mitigating properties against risk and uncertainty, investors have helped build a solid structure to support prices, with gold up 13% and silver up 22.7% so far this year.

The Performance of Hochschild Mining Shares

As a result of metals rallies, and aided by momentum gathered following this year's watchdog approval of the delayed MEIA for the company's flagship producing Inmaculada mine (206 km southwest of Cusco, Peru), US-listed shares of Hochschild Mining, or HCHDF, whose price action is linked to the commodities, have shown positive movements so far this year: at the time of writing they were up 71.31% better than the basic materials sector and the US stock market. The Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLB) rose 3.83% and, as a benchmark for a US-listed stock, the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (SPY) rose 14.83%.

The Situation in Peru for Hochschild's Core Asset of Inmaculada

The MEIA (or "modified environmental impact assessment") was finally granted to Hochschild earlier this year after delays caused by the difficult situation in the country. These MEIAs are required to carry out brownfield activities to increase Inmaculada's resources and extend the life of the mine for 20 years. Now it seems that things are moving towards a gradual resolution of the social unrest and political instability that have characterized the South American country in 2022 and 2023.

Significant problems in the few past years unfortunately affected government activities in Peru and also delayed the issuance of mining permits. Criticism of the handling of the dengue epidemic last year led to the resignation of Health Minister Rosa Gutiérrez Palomino after only six months in office. The arrest of former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo in the US state of California in 2019 also contributed to a climate of political instability in the South American country. Between late 2022 and early 2023, Peru was the scene of political protests that still resonate from time to time, such as the fierce backlash against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte earlier this year.

The climate now appears less tense, and yet the government should be better armored against a political crisis, following President Boluarte's three cabinet reshuffles since in office. The last of which last February 2024 took place in an attempt to strengthen her cabinet in Peru in the face of a fragile economy trying to emerge from recession in 2023.

The Outlook for the Price of Gold and Silver

Silver also has “some distinctive practical qualities of its own’’, which gold has to a much lesser extent, since silver usage is also guided by industrial purposes, such as solar panel cells, and its ounce is relatively cheaper than gold. As of May 17, estimates indicated that “it takes ~80oz of silver to buy one ounce of gold, compared to the 20-year average of 68.” The silver market is heading for the fourth straight year of losses. This year's annual deficit is the second-largest deficit of all time, the Silver Institute announced in May. Together with the historic lows of silver stocks in London, New York, and Shanghai, they will put additional pressure on the silver price.

But largely due to their qualities as a safe haven against high risk and uncertainty amid macroeconomic problems and geopolitical tensions, analysts predict that the price of gold and silver will remain significantly elevated compared to pre-Covid levels for the years to come.

On June 27, forecasts from major US banks were highlighted: Citigroup Inc. (C) expects the price of gold to reach $3,000/oz in the next 6-18 months, while The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) said that in a base case scenario, the price could rise to around $2,700/oz by the end of the year.

As for gold's less shiny cousin:

Michale DiRienzo, president and CEO of The Silver Institute recently said, "There is further room for gold prices to rise and silver prices will follow." The future is bright for silver in terms of its use in green energy transition.”

Analyst Michael Widmer of the other US bank major Bank of America Corporation (BAC) said he remains bullish on the second half of 2024 and into 2025, predicting silver to average $35/oz in 2026.

The Outlook for the Operations of Hochschild Mining

The delayed MEIA approval of Inmaculada as well as the installation of gold production at Mara Rosa in Brazil (4 km north of Mara Rosa) and the impact of the Parliament's approval of Javier Gerardo Milei's comprehensive deregulation and privatization reform package for the San Jose mine (HCHDF owns 51%), a joint venture with McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)'s 49% in Argentina (48 km east of Perito Moreo), positions Hochschild Mining plc's shares much better for the upcoming rise in metal prices.

For the full year 2024, Hochschild estimates gold equivalent production to be in the 343,000-360,000 oz range with Inmaculada 200,000-205,000 oz accounting for 58% of total production, Mara Rosa 83,000-93,000 oz approx. 25%, and San Jose mine 60,000-62,000 oz. approx. 17%.

Production will represent an increase of 14% to 19.7% from 300,749 GEOs in the full year 2023.

All-in costs per GEO ounce sold (or “AISC/oz”) are estimated to be between $1,510 and $1,550/oz in 2024, up from $1,454/oz for the full year of 2023. However, 2024 costs will reflect $45 million of capital expenditures at Inmaculada that were previously deferred due to the MEIA delay.

AISC/oz is expected to fall to $1,470-$1,510 in 2024 and $1,300-$1,400 in 2025, reflecting positive effects from the devaluation of the Argentine currency in the wake of President Milei's economic policies, the portfolio integration of low-cost Mara Rosa AISC/oz. $1,090 to $1,120/oz, while San José AISC is expected to decline in line with the full-year forecast of $1,700 from Q1-2024 $1,947/oz as production ramps up.

Solid Financial Position Fuels Optimism about the Longer-Term Prospects

In 2023 Hochschild Mining reported 300,749 GEOs lower than guidance of 301,000 to 314,000 GEOs and has sold the precious metals at an average realized gold price of $ 1,974/oz. These inputs allowed Hochschild Mining to achieve higher profitability (adjusted EBITDA up 10% YoY to $274.4 million) on a lower revenue base (down 5.7% year-on-year to $693.7 million) because the gold price rose sharply by 10.2% year-on-year, which more than offsets headwinds due to lower-than-expected production.

With production significantly up in 2024 and the previously described pricing environment most likely resulting in a higher realized price per ounce, the company is strongly poised to end the year with robust cash on hand, probably up from the end of 2023’s $89.1 million affected by the investment of $121 million to put Mara Rosa into production this year.

Hochschild uses a medium-term loan of $200 million and at the end of 2023 it had a net debt position of almost $258 million, compared to $175.1 million in 2022, but the financial costs could easily be met by the company's profitability given the metal production and price conditions prevailing in 2023. The trailing 12-month operating income of $82.7 million as the numerator of a quotient where the trailing 12-month interest expense or denominator was $12.2 million led to an interest coverage ratio of 6.8x, as opposed to the typical minimum acceptable level for investors, which is instead between 1.5x and 2x.

A solid financial position increases the chances of success of medium and long-term growth projects.

Medium and Long-term Growth Projects

The approval of the delayed MEIA by the Peruvian regulatory authority for the life of the Inmaculada mine with an extension of 20 years thanks to a more relaxed political and social climate also bodes well for obtaining permits to begin exploitation at Royropata before 2025 (which was originally estimate when the area was discovered in 2022). This is likely to prompt Hochschild to remove the "care and maintenance" status that the Pallancata mine (53 km north of Lampa, Peru) of which Royropata is part, has been in since Q4 2023. Pallancata was in a declining phase in 2023 with 2.4 million ounces produced against 3.3 million ounces in 2022 and a sharply increasing cost of $25.3/oz, but the company will resume exploration activities to renew mineral resources after the “care and maintenance” phase.

For the Royropata deposit, Hochschild is targeting, following technical studies and environmental impact assessments currently underway, annual production of 100,000 ounces over 10 years of operation starting in 2027.

San Jose wants to produce metals longer than 2028: Underground exploration near the San Jose mine now has the potential to extend a mineralized area from the current 80 meters to over 700 meters. Exploration activities indicate that there is potential for further exploitation of this deposit, even in shallower areas where high mineral concentrations are expected.

Additional upside potential for the medium-term horizon will be provided by the opportunity to acquire the Monte do Carmo project located 37 km east of Porto Nacional in Tocantins Brazil from Cerrado Gold Inc. (OTCQX:CRDOF) (CERT:CA) by March 19, 2025, paying $45 million in installments over the next 3 years. During the option period, Hochschild will pay 10% interest on a $15 million loan received from Cerrado and must invest $5 million in exploration activities at Monte do Carmo.

The Monte Do Carmo project is very interesting as it comprises 21 mineral concessions covering an area of ​​82,542 hectares and over 70% of this area is mineralized to some extent, as there are several prospects within a 10 km radius of the main deposit which runs along a 30 km long mineralized trend. According to an October 2023 feasibility study, Monte Do Carmo can produce an average of 95,000 ounces of gold annually for nine years and has an internal rate of return of 32%, which is high based on comparison with other projects encountered so far and from a price per ounce as an assumption that at $1,750/oz is with no doubt conservative.

The Country Risk Factor

An overall low investment risk for Brazil, according to the Sprott Mining Risk Heat Map 2024, certainly does not constitute an obstacle to the continuation of the Monte Do Carmo project, and the reduction in financing costs with noticeable recovery effects in the upcoming years will give further incentive to the initiative.

Regarding Peru and Argentina, overall investment risk is perceived as moderately increased by Sprott compared to Brazil. However, the situation in Peru now appears to be moving towards a more relaxed climate in which the granting of mining permits is less subject to bureaucratic setbacks. While in Argentina, foreign investors should reap the benefits of President Milei's move to deregulate and privatize large parts of the economy, such as Hochschild operating in the mining and exploration sector, who can reasonably expect an easing of restrictions.

The Possibility of a Significantly Lower Share Price

With such a bright outlook for growth prospects for the metals and the production of Hochschild Mining, investors may consider owning shares of Hochschild under the symbol HCHDF, which trades on the US Over-The-Counter Markets ("OTC Markets OTCQX").

Now shares appear to be priced at very high levels in the US stock market as shown by the following comparisons with recent trends.

Shares were at $2.28 apiece for a market capitalization of $1.14 billion at the time of writing. Year to date, shares have rallied above the RA ribbon and to very close to the upper bound of the 52-week range of $0.88 to $2.40/share.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investors will give themselves a greater chance of their holdings doing well and continuing to beat the sector and the market as they have so far this year if they take advantage of the gold and silver price cycles.

In the short term, this analysis sees the possibility of a lower share price after the summer of 2024 when US-listed stocks typically cool, and hints of the return of inflation may dampen hopes for a rate cut in September. Gold and silver do not generate income and therefore do not perform well in an environment where market participants expect rates to remain elevated for some time. Due to their link to the price of gold and silver, the shares of HCHDF stock will also be exposed to depressive effects. The 14-day Relative Strength Indicator at 53.98 suggests that there is ample room to accommodate significant declines from current levels should the following scenario lead to downward pressure on shares.

When people are on vacation, they tend to spend less time in financial markets and more money on other goods and services. This temporarily hampers the Fed's task. Until Fed policymakers are convinced that the disinflation process is on track to returning to the median target of 2%, they will not make the first interest rate cut. The Fed may want to first assess the impact of people's spending over the summer holidays on inflation and the post-holiday labor market outlook before making a more confident pronouncement on an initial cut to allay any remaining doubts.

The Fed has consistently signaled that the robust labor market is behind this inflation, which continues to soften but very slowly despite 11 Fed rate hikes, and this does not yet inspire conviction. The U.S. economy continues to increase nonfarm labor positions, while unemployment in many industries is not expected to worsen until 2025 and decline only slightly by 0.2 percentage points in 2024 from the current level of 4%. The number of people filing for U.S. jobless benefits, 233,000 for the period ended June 22, fell for the second week in a row, meaning the U.S. labor market remains at historically tight levels.

Stickier inflation is why the US central bank's policymakers, as previously seen, are delaying the first rate cut until later this year and with a chance to gain momentum to see even the first rate cut slide to 2025. Elevated rates do not bode well for gold and silver as these do not pay income as US Treasuries do and with positive correlation with the metals also challenging the downward pressure on HCHDF.

Low Liquid Stock

Investors are certainly aware of the drawbacks associated with the low daily trading volumes of Hochschild Mining plc or HCHDF shares: over the past 3 months, an average of 31,476 shares have been traded on the US OTC (scroll down to the Trading Data section on this Seeking Alpha page).

Of the total 514.46 million shares outstanding, 310.46 million shares are in the free float, freely tradable on the open market of exchanges, and institutions own 73.33% of the free float.

With this in mind, it can be very difficult to bring an overly large position up to the desired volume if circumstances suddenly require it.

Conclusion

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc, a London-based gold and silver mining company with metal projects in South America, performed poorly last year largely due to social protests in Peru, where the company makes most of its total gold equivalent production. The protests were the cause of the delay in the issuance of certain mining permits, and the market did not appreciate that. In recent months, the situation in Peru has improved significantly and the positive impact on local bureaucracy has led to the granting of the delayed amended environmental permits, allowing the company to extend the resources and life of its key Peruvian asset, which is designed to last for 20 years. As a result, the stock market has witnessed a significant recovery in the stock price since early 2024, strongly helped by rising precious metals prices as these embrace macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions ideal for robust demand for these safe-haven assets.

Production has been increased thanks to a production facility in Brazil recently added to the portfolio, also leading to a significant reduction in costs. There is also a third production facility in a joint venture with McEwen in Argentina. The Latin American country is now in a good position for further growth following the adoption of laws by which Milei aims to reduce the country's bureaucratic thicket and create more space for free private initiatives.

The outlook also remains positive in terms of metal prices and improved production, so the financial position has most of the factors on its side to provide a medium-term outlook with the necessary monetary support: Hochschild Mining plc intends to mine gold and silver at another mine in Peru, further expand production in Brazil and engage in brownfield projects to extend its resources and mine life.

The shares are trading high but there is a risk of downward pressure on them due to sticky inflation, which is causing the Fed to keep the benchmark interest rate elevated for longer as this does not bode well for gold and silver prices and investors may want to wait for the stock price to fall. For now, this analysis believes that “Hold” is the most appropriate rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.