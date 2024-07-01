ozgurdonmaz/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) has outperformed the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) so far in 2024, with gains in the largest German lender exceeding benchmark returns by some 10% year-to-date:

DB vs EUFN in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

I also covered the shares back in October 2023 highlighting its new capital plan and the potential incremental shareholder payouts, arguing the shares were undervalued. With impressive gains at large German banks (Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) performance has been even more stellar, outperforming DB by 15%) I think it is appropriate to take profits in the sector as the valuation discount to the banking industry has diminished significantly over the course of 2024.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. Deutsche Bank reports results in four distinct businesses, namely the Corporate Bank at 24% of Q1 2024 net revenues, the Investment Bank at 38%, the Private Bank at 30%, and Asset Management at 8% of Q1 net revenues:

Revenue breakdown by segment (Deutsche Bank Q1 2024 Investor Presentation)

Net interest income, or NII, accounted for 40% of Q1 net revenues, while non-interest income made up the remaining 60%. These numbers are generally in line with the ones observed over the 2021-2023 period, with a peak 45% contribution of NII to total revenues in 2022 quickly fading.

Operational Overview

Corporate Bank reported a 5% Y/Y drop in net revenue as interest on deposits rose, resulting in lower NII. At the same time, expenses increased, driven by litigation costs. As a result, the return on tangible equity, or ROTE, was 15.4% in Q1 (2023: 19.6%), still a good result and the best-performing division of the bank.

Investment Bank revenue was up 13% Y/Y, with strength across segments, but particularly in Origination & Advisory as deal activity picked up. On a further positive note, expenses decreased, driven by lower bank levies. The combined effect was a material improvement in profitability, with ROTE of 15% (2023: 10.3%), the second-best segment performance in the group.

Private Bank was the only segment to record a drop in net revenues, down 2% Y/Y on lower NII. Expenses, however, decreased 4% Y/Y on restructuring progress, resulting in an improved ROTE of 6.6% (2023:5.7%), still the weakest performance for Deutsche Bank. Much remains to be done to bring private bank segment profitability on par with the remainder of the bank.

Asset Management net revenues grew 5% Y/Y, driven by higher fees as a result of positive net flows of €8 billion and buoyant market developments (assets under management reached €941 at quarter end). This drove ROTE marginally higher, to 14.5% in the quarter (2023: 14%). Interestingly, asset management now has the third-weakest profitability from a segment perspective:

Overview of profitability by segment (Deutsche Bank Q1 2024 Earnings Report)

On a consolidated basis, revenues increased 1% Y/Y while expenses were 3% lower Y/Y. This pushed ROTE up to 8.7% (2023: 8.2%). Tangible book value was €29.26/share, an increase of 3% Q/Q. Provisions for credit losses were 36.7 bps, concentrated in the Private and Investment bank segments.

Result highlights (Deutsche Bank Q1 2024 Investor Presentation)

Capital Position

Deutsche Bank ended Q1 2024 with a CET1 ratio of 13.4%, down 0.3% Q/Q on capital distributions and increased risk-weighted assets, or RWA:

CET1 capital evolution (Deutsche Bank Q1 2024 Investor Presentation)

The capital position remains well above the 11.11% requirement and in line with the bank's 2025 target of around 13%.

What to expect in Q2 2024

As Q2 2024 results are just around the corner, some key points to expect, as highlighted in the "Key updates communicated during Q2 2024" are:

Deutsche Bank will book a €1.3 billion legal provision related to the Postbank takeover in 2010. I think the bank may end up settling the claim for a lower amount in the future, but for the time being it is taking a prudent approach and recognizing the loss upfront. Capital impact on CET1 is seen at 0.2%. A second buy-back initially planned for H2 2024 is now seen as less likely.

Revenues are seen flat Y/Y in the Corporate bank, higher Y/Y in the Investment Bank, and lower Q/Q in the Private bank. Given the strong performance in capital markets so far in 2024, I expect stronger Y/Y results in Asset Management as well.

Adjusted Costs are confirmed at a quarterly run-rate of about €5 billion, in line with the €20 billion full-year target.

Provision for credit losses is seen at the higher end of the 25-30 bps range.

Overall, for Q2 2024 I would expect the contribution of organic earnings to be largely negated by the extraordinarily large legal provision, which will be non-tax deductible. Tangible book value should benefit from a stronger dollar in Q2 (if measured in euros, in USD the effect will be reversed) and the substantial buybacks executed in Q2, offset by the €0.45/share annual dividend payment. All in all, I anticipate a flat/marginally lower tangible book value relative to Q1 2024.

Valuation and prospects

If we take the bank's targets for 2025 at face value, we can argue Deutsche Bank remains cheap:

Deutsche Bank 2025 Financial Targets (Deutsche Bank Q1 2024 Investor Presentation)

With a ROTE of around 10% targeted for 2025, the earnings yield on tangible equity currently stands at around 19%, which is quite attractive. However, analyst consensus sees only a ROTE of about 8.3% and 8.5% in 2025 and 2026 respectively. While we can argue analysts have penciled in too low a revenue number for 2025 (€30.6 billion relative to the €32 billion target management has set), against the backdrop of ECB rate cuts and labor turmoil for higher wages at German banks, being cautious may pay off.

Overall, I think Deutsche Bank remains a great diversification play, and may well outperform some more expensive peers such as ING (ING) and Commerzbank (CRZBF). If the bank reaches its targets, I expect it to perform in line with BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF). However, I think the severe valuation discrepancy relative to the sector which was present in recent years has diminished to a great extent.

Risks

While NII only accounts for 40% of Deutsche Bank's revenue, the extent of future rate cuts by the ECB may negatively impact the bank's profitability. If the cuts are not too severe (i.e. to a deposit facility level of about 2%), Deutsche Bank may be able to stabilize its NII in 2025 as the bank's long-term portfolio is yet to reflect the higher rates environment.

The other risk is how well the bank manages to keep expenses in check against the backdrop of flatlining revenues. The recent demands by workers are for pay hikes of 12-16%, clearly an unsustainable level given the mixed prospects facing the industry. This will be a particular point of attention for investors given the poor efficiency history of German banks and various restructuring plans in recent years.

Conclusion

Deutsche Bank delivered a robust operational performance in Q1 2024, with revenue and profitability both improving. From an underlying perspective, Q2 is set to be another strong quarter but reported results will be severely impacted by the Postbank legal provision. Looking ahead, the bank may still be able to reach its 2025 financial goals despite a challenging environment characterized by rate cuts and demands for higher wages. After the strong performance in the first half of the year, taking a more neutral positioning appears appropriate as we digest the progress Deutsche Bank makes towards its financial objectives.

Personally, I will continue to maintain an allocation to Deutsche Bank for diversification purposes, but with a focus on generating options income rather than capital appreciation.

Thank you for reading.