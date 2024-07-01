Ocugen: Paradigm Shift Gene Therapy Facing Cash Flow Hurdles

BioCGT Investor profile picture
BioCGT Investor
176 Followers

Summary

  • Ocugen's most advanced product candidate, OCU400, has started Phase 3 clinical trials, aiming for regulatory approval in the U.S. and Europe by 2026.
  • The gene therapy platform shows promise in treating retinal diseases, with potential to become a market leader in RP if successful.
  • Despite financial struggles, Ocugen's gene therapy products have high potential, supporting a speculative "Buy" rating for long-term investors with a high risk tolerance.

Tunnel view. Diagnosis in Opthalmology

Tunatura/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Ocugen's (NASDAQ:OCGN) most advanced product candidate, OCU400, has recently started the Phase 3 clinical trial, after delivering positive results in terms of efficacy and tolerability. The company is expecting to obtain positive results in terms of the therapeutic

Originally a Biologist, M.Sc in Biomedicine, PhD in Bioengineerings, and +20 years experience in the research and development of novel Cell & Gene Therapies (CGT) tackling several clinical needs including orthopaedics and rare diseases. As an investor, I have been utilising my background in life sciences to assess the potential of novel treatments, including those using CGT, as well as, their capacity to drive shareholders' returns. Thus, as SA analyst, I will be focusing on analysing biotechnology, pharmaceutical, Medtech and healthcare stocks, providing you with my view of the company.Disclosure: I am associated with another SA contributor, "Euro Invest." Each of us works independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha’s Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in OCGN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

