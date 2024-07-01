Tunatura/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Ocugen's (NASDAQ:OCGN) most advanced product candidate, OCU400, has recently started the Phase 3 clinical trial, after delivering positive results in terms of efficacy and tolerability. The company is expecting to obtain positive results in terms of the therapeutic efficacy of a single injection of OCU400 on gene-agnostic patients with retinitis pigmentosa, which are patients whose condition has not been linked to a specific gene mutation. If the results are positive, Ocugen expects to request regulatory approval in the U.S. and Europe by 2026.

From the technological point of view, the gene therapy platform is set to potentially disrupt the gene therapy market, in retinal diseases and in general in complex gene-related pathological conditions, and I will expand on this in the next section. However, from the financial point of view, the company is struggling with very limited cash flow that only covers their operations until the end of 2024. Hence, I would expect the company to raise cash via debt or issuing new shares in order to increase liquidity in the near-term.

Despite the lack of liquidity, given the enormous potential of the gene therapy platform and the positive results obtained in clinical trials so far, I think Ocugen's gene therapy product candidates have the potential to become leaders in their market, thus supporting my speculative "Buy" rating for long-term investors with a high-risk tolerance profile.

Overview

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company in the clinical-stage, which is centering its efforts on the discovery, development and future commercialisation of novel treatments based on cell and gene therapy. OCGN's product candidates can be grouped into gene therapy, regenerative medicine, and vaccines. So, before delving into the specific product candidates in the pipeline, I would like to provide a brief introduction to the scientific rationale of the first two platforms.

Gene Therapy Scientific rationale

The gene therapy platform combines adeno-associated viruses (AAV), as delivery vectors, with healthy copies of the DNA encoding for a master gene, as active therapeutic agent, that have the capacity to switch on or off the expression of multiple disease-associated genes. Those master genes are known as genetic modifiers. Their existence and therapeutic role in a myriad of diseases, including cancer, epilepsy, and cystic fibrosis, have been the subject of research in biomedicine for decades. Given that genetic modifiers can regulate the expression of several genes, its use as therapeutic agents allows targeting many mutations affecting the same disease with only one molecule, i.e. theoretically a single gene therapy for all the patients diagnosed with for instance retinopathy pigmentosa despite their specific mutation.

In this sense, Ocugen's approach to gene therapy is very innovative and interesting, as it is a step-forward from the revolutionary CRISPR technology. Thus, pioneering the next generation of gene therapies which no longer need to be mutation-specific, as CRISPR is. At this point, you might be asking why this technology has not already been applied in more gene therapies? Well, the main reason is that identifying a genetic modifier controlling the occurrence of certain diseases is not trivial, it is easier and faster to develop mutation-specific therapies. However, from the biomedical and pharmaceutical point of view, I think it is worth the shot, given that it could provide a solution for complex genetic conditions where more than one mutation is involved.

Regenerative Medicine Scientific rationale

The second platform is based on the combination of cell biology and bioengineering in order to build a functional tissue template that is able to replace the lost or damaged tissue. To do so, Ocugen's therapeutic approach for knee joint repair, known as NeoCart, proposes to isolate tissue forming cells from the patient, specifically cartilage cells, which after being grown in the lab, can be placed into a sponge-like material that mimics the composition of the native cartilage, in particular type I collagen, which after maturation in the lab, can be re-implanted in the damaged area of the knee joint (see image below).

NeoCart therapeutic approach diagram (Jones, el al, 2014. https://doi.org/10.1053/j.oto.2014.07.002)

Unlike the gene modifiers platform, in my opinion NeoCart is not revolutionary, and it has more challenges than therapeutic advantages. In this sense, the isolation and functionality of the allogeneic cartilage cells (cartilage cells from the patient) constitute the first layer of limitations. Native cartilage tissue has a very low cell density when compared against other tissues such as the bone, which means that the amount of cells in a cartilage biopsy is low. In addition, patients suffering with osteoarthritis, which are usually the target for this therapy, often exhibit alterations associated with inflammation, abnormal vascularization of the cartilage leading to bone formation in the cartilaginous area of the knee, among others, which cause a further reduction in cell number and ultimately tissue function loss. More importantly, given the pathology, the remaining cartilage cells from the patients are likely to present alterations that would lead to the poor quality of the newly formed cartilage tissue. Thus, if the overall cause is not addressed, the NeoCart is likely to fail in the short to midterm.

The second layer of challenge is the structure of the articular cartilage, which is characterized by multiple regions with specific functions and different composition of extracellular matrix (the material that surrounds the cells in the tissue).

Therefore, adding an extra layer of complexity when attempting to provide a laboratory-based replacement. Moreover, although type I collagen is naturally present in the articular cartilage, type II collagen is the main type of collagen at the surface of the joints, and it has been found to have a key role on articular cartilage health, and functionality. Thus, the biomaterial used in NeoCart is not optimal for the application, either.

Taking all this in consideration, the replacement of articular cartilage with a bioengineered tissue is not trivial. Researchers worldwide have been developing all sorts of strategies to tackle this, with very limited success even in preclinical trials. So, taking in consideration those difficulties, together with the far from optimal therapeutic strategy offered by NeoCart, I think Ocugen is doing well at not centering its resources on continuing this program despite being a Phase 3 ready product.

Pipeline progress

Ocugen's pipeline, on paper, contains product candidates targeting retinal conditions, articular cartilage, as well as COVID and flu vaccines (see image below).

Ocugen's pipeline (Figure compiled by the author from Ocugen's website)

However, given the lack of liquidity and a few roadblocks, the company has decided to focus their main efforts on the most promising platform in the pipeline, which is their genetic modifier platform. Thus, I am going to center my analysis on the genetic modifier platform and particularly on the potential of OCU400, which is the product candidate leader in the genetic modifier platform.

OCU400

OCU400 is their most advanced product candidate. The technology behind it, is a gene therapy that enables the restoration of a healthy genetic profile via the delivery of a master gene known as Nr2E3 with the ability to switch on or off the expression of multiple disease-related genes, leading to the attenuation of the retina degeneration in retinitis pigmentosa.

Although Nr2E3 is not the direct cause of retinitis pigmentosa, this master gene regulator is known for its key role on rod photoreceptor development, controlling the production of several proteins required for its function, such as rhodopsin, which is the light-sensing molecule in the eye.

To better understand the therapeutic potential of OCU400, it is necessary to take into account that retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a broad term that groups several inherited conditions affecting the retina, the early symptoms involve the loss of night vision, color vision loss, peripheral vision loss and ultimately leads to blindness. It is estimated that RP affects approximately 1 out of 4000 in the U.S. and Europe, and around 1 in 5000 worldwide. To date, there are more than 3100 genetic mutations that have been associated with RP, which have made it very difficult to develop efficient therapies. Moreover, depending on the diagnostic technique utilized, the specific mutation causing RP is only detected in 30-80% of cases. Thus, highlighting the relevance of developing a gene therapy based on a genetic modifier ((Nr2E3)) that provides a solution for RP instead of single mutations.

In this sense, Ocugen recently reported the dosing of the first patient on the liMeliGhT Phase 3 clinical trial (see image below), which is planning to dose 75 patients with identified mutations in the Rho gene, and 75 patients without identified mutations (gene-agnostic patients). In a recent interview at the 2nd Annual Bioconnect Investor Conference, Ocugen's Chief Medical Officer Huma Qamar commented that the duration of the clinical trial will be 12 months, during which they are aiming to determine the therapeutic efficiency of OCU400 in both cohorts, and reiterated that their expectations is to be able to provide solid results supporting a broad label on RP that would include the gene-agnostic group, which, so far, lack of efficient treatment options. Additionally, Dr Qamar remarked that they expect to start sharing top-line results on this study by H2 2024, and are on track for obtaining regulatory approvals in the U.S. and Europe by 2026, contingent on a good outcome in the Phase 3 trial.

liMeliGhT clinical trial experimental design (Ocugen's clinical showcase presentation February 2024)

Taking in consideration that the only FDA approved gene therapy for RP (Luxturna) has a very limited label that targets approximately 2% of patients with RP (patients with identified mutations in both copies of the RPE65 gene), I believe that OCU400 has the potential to become the market leader in RP if demonstrate efficiency in both the gene specific and gene agnostic patient group. Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY), who owns Spark Therapeutics, in its 2023 10-K reported sales for Luxturna amounting to CHF 46 million in 2022. So, considering that OCU400 will be able to target a much broader RP patient population, I think Ocugen should be able to realize a larger portion of the RP market size, which was estimated to be approximately $14 billion by 2023, and it is expected to reach $21 billion by 2033, growing at a 6.3% CAGR in that period.

On the other hand, Ocugen is not the only company developing gene therapies for RP. Indeed, companies such as Meira Therapeutics, Biogen, and ProQR therapeutics are also developing gene therapies aiming to provide solutions to patients presenting mutations on the RPGR and USH2A genes, while Nanoscope Therapeutics is also developing a gene therapy with a broad application on all RP patients, by delivering the gene that encodes for the ambient light sensitive MCO protein. Although Nanoscope Therapeutics' product candidate seems to be slightly behind in terms of clinical trial stage and in my opinion also in terms of the technology, investors should be aware that by 2026 the competitive landscape of OCU400 might become more complex.

Q1 2024 Financials

Based on Ocugen's Q1 2024 financial report, it seems very obvious that the company is under financial distress (see image below), holding only $26 million in cash and cash equivalents by the end of March 2024, while the Q1 operating expenses were $13.230 million.

Ocugen's Q1 2024 financial summary (Data collected by the author from Ocugen's Q1 2024 financial report)

In this sense, within the Q1 report, the company states that they estimate the cash and cash equivalents provides them with a cash runway that would cover their operations until the end of 2024. However, I am not sure how they are getting that estimate, unless they are expecting to cut further their operating expenses. Indeed, if I consider they are going to maintain their current cash burn rate of $13 million per quarter, their current cash and equivalents only allows for six months of cash runway. In order to extend their cash runway for 9 months, I believe they would need to reduce their operating expenses to approximately $8 million for the next 3 quarters, which considering that they are just starting OCU400 Phase 3 trial and have OCU410 and OCU410ST in active clinical trials I consider it is unlikely.

However, it is true that the company already achieved a $5 million reduction in their operating expenses when comparing Q1 2024 vs Q1 2023, which was achieved by putting several pipeline products on hold.

Therefore, in my opinion, it is obvious that the company will need to raise cash in order to fund their operations. This could be achieved by issuing new shares, i.e. diluting current shareholders, which is not unheard of in biotech companies in the clinical stage. Another option could be finding collaboration partners that acquire the rights to develop and commercialize a product of the pipeline, and/or partial rights to co-own a product in the pipeline. And finally, it could be done by adding debt. Given that the company has not officially informed on how they are planning to fund operations, allow me to speculate that the most likely event will be shareholder dilution. However, I think selling NeoCart could be a great solution for the company, allowing them to not only obtain the cash to fund more promising products in the pipeline, but also to reduce the operating costs that would involve the continuation of that program.

Valuation

Ocugen is currently trading at $1.55 per share and a market cap of $357 million. OCGN's shares observed a year-to-date increase of 135% and outperformed the SP500 total returns in the last 12 months (see image below) amid the release of positive clinical trial outcomes associated with their gene therapy platform. Hence, starting to turn around their historical poor performance. In terms of metrics, given the lack of liquidity and product revenue, this equates to a TTM price to sales ratio of 59.2 and a forward price to sales of 594.2, far higher than the sector's median.

Ocugen vs SP500 1-year total returns chart (Seeking Alpha)

However, the consensus for 2026 EPS growth is 7.95%, increasing to 59% in 2027, which would be accounting with the approval and launch of OCU400 by 2026. Moreover, Wall Street analysts are expecting a 330% upside potential in the next twelve months, with an average share price target of $6.67, and rating the stock as a strong buy. In terms of momentum, the year-to-date candle chart shows that a bullish cycle has been taking place since the announcement of the start of OCU400 Phase 3 clinical trial, while the exponential moving average and the moving average convergence/divergence are also signalling for a strong buy rating (see image below).

Ocugen's year-to-date share price candle chart depicting EMA and MACD indicators (TradingView)

Balancing the strong momentum and scientific rationale that hints towards the success of OCU400, when/if it achieves regulatory approval in the U.S. and Europe by 2026, against the lack of liquidity that suggests an imminent shareholder dilution, my rating for this company is a speculative "Buy" at the current share price, amid a high risk/high reward profile for long-term investors with a high-risk tolerance portfolios.

Risks

The highest risk that investors should take into account when considering the investment in Ocugen is the extremely short cash runway, which points to potential shareholder dilution in the next quarter. Thus, potential investors might need to consider waiting until the company officially announces how they are going to raise the necessary cash that will enable them to continue operating prior to starting or increasing their positions in OCGN. Despite the potential dilution, I think OCU400 alone justifies Wall Street's valuation expecting 3X returns in the next 12 months, if it continues to deliver good clinical trial outcomes.

On the other hand, a major risk to consider is the speculative nature of an investment based on potential regulatory approvals. If OCU400 delivers poor results in the Phase 3 trial, it could lead to a delay in the submission of BLA that might provide enough time for other companies, such as Nanoscope Therapeutics, to complete the development of their product candidates. In this sense, it is worth mentioning that Nanoscope's product candidates will be potentially competing against OCU410 and OCU410ST too; thus investors should take into account the complexity of the competitive landscape of Ocugen's product candidates, which might hamper the estimated revenues from Ocugen's future product sales.

Finally, in my opinion, product candidates such as NeoCart and the flu vaccines are at this moment a liability for the company, as they require a larger investment of resources that the company likely does not have in order to achieve the commercial stage.

Conclusions

Ocugen's genetic modifier platform might become the next generation of gene therapies not only for inherited retinal diseases but also for other complex disorders such as cystic fibrosis, cancers, epilepsy, among others. Thus, I believe that pending good performance in the Phase 3 clinical trial, OCU400 is set for becoming a leader in the RP market if/when it achieves regulatory approval.

Nonetheless, the company has an extremely short cash runway, approximately 6 months, that I believe likely does not allow it to complete the development of OCU400, which is expected to reach the regulatory approval stage by 2026. Thus, the imminent risk for shareholder dilution.

In my opinion, if/when OCU400 achieves regulatory approval, Ocugen will be able to capitalize on a large portion of the RP market size, given the broad RP label. Thus, supporting my moderate "Buy" rating for long-term investors with a high-risk tolerance portfolio.

