Tesla: I Am Shorting As Growth Story Dwindles

Pinxter Analytics profile picture
Pinxter Analytics
5.02K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. revolutionized the EV industry and became one of the most valuable companies in the world, but things are changing.
  • The company is now facing competitive headwinds, with its market share dropping, and actions by CEO Elon Musk are adding fuel to the flames.
  • With multiple headwinds converging, I believe the company's current high earnings multiple justifies a hedged short position in the company.

IF Metall representatives Emma Hansson and Ola Sjösten outside Tesla"s service center in Segeltorp, Stockholm during the first day of the nation-wide strike.

Magnus Kvandal/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There are a few ways to look at Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) growth, in past and future.

Looking back, the company has revolutionized the way we think about electric vehicles, or EVs, and created the first, and one

This article was written by

Pinxter Analytics profile picture
Pinxter Analytics
5.02K Followers
As part of my earnings growth strategy, I invest, trade and write about small under-covered growth companies which don't get much attention from establishment analysts as well as use the strategy to interpret short and long term moves in bigger, well established companies in the United States, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.-All articles and the information in them are my opinion based on my own research and analysis and should not be taken as investment advice without proper due diligence and advice from a professional financial adviser.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Opinion, not investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News