Grindrod Shipping: Major Shareholder's Takeover Attempt Successful, Stock Will Likely Delist Soon

Henri Suutari profile picture
Henri Suutari
91 Followers

Summary

  • The Selective Capital Reduction plan was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting and Grindrod shareholders will likely receive 14.25 USD per share after the Singaporean High Court approves the decisions.
  • Taylor Maritime Investments will likely become the sole shareholder and Grindrod shares will be delisted from NASDAQ and JSE.
  • The best option, in my opinion, for current shareholders is to wait Singaporean High Court's approval of the decisions and receive 14.25 USD per share.

Aerial view sea vessel for transportation of cargo vessel at high speed is drifting near seaport of city at sunset. Ship on background of blue sea water. Import, export

Larina Marina/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) is a dry bulk shipowner that primarily owns and operates smaller-sized geared vessels. The fleet contains a total of 18 directly owned vessels, out of which 11 are Handysized and

This article was written by

Henri Suutari profile picture
Henri Suutari
91 Followers
Henri Suutari is an independent stock analyst interested in traditional industries such as maritime shipping, retail, and real estate. As an analyst, I aim to understand the company, its operations, and its positioning in the marketplace in as detail as possible. I have an undergraduate degree in Finance and Accounting, and a master's degree in Auditing. As my day job, I work as an auditor. All opinions and comments are solely my own and do not represent any organization I may be affiliated with. Disclaimer: I am not a certified investment advisor. All content provided by me is only for educational and informational purposes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All opinions and comments are solely my own and do not represent any organization I may be affiliated with. I am not a certified investment advisor. All content provided by me is only for educational and informational purposes. This is not investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GRIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GRIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News