Larina Marina/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) is a dry bulk shipowner that primarily owns and operates smaller-sized geared vessels. The fleet contains a total of 18 directly owned vessels, out of which 11 are Handysized and 7 are Supramax vessels. In addition to the directly owned fleet, the company has chartered 6 Supramax vessels that it recharters to Grindrod's clients. Geared vessels are typically used for cargoes moving between smaller ports with limited loading infrastructure. The main cargoes for Handy and Supramax vessels are so-called "minor" commodities: crops, soybeans, grain, steel products, lumber, and fertilizers.

In this article, I discuss the background and current situation of a takeover attempt of Grindrod Shipping and what shareholders should do with Grindrod's shares in my opinion.

Takeover Attempt History and Current Status

Grindrod's major shareholder is Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCPK:TMILF) with 82.33% ownership stake. Taylor Maritime gathered its position in 2022 when it announced an offer to purchase each Grindrod share for 21.00 USD with an additional special dividend of 5.00 USD if the purchase offer was completed.

Grindrod's current shareholder structure (marketscreener.com)

Taylor Maritime's takeover attempt in 2022 was not successful and 17.67% of shareholders did not sell shares to Taylor Maritime at the offered price. However, after the takeover attempt, Taylor Maritime was able to nominate a new CEO (Edward Buttery) for Grindrod Shipping. Mr. Buttery is also the CEO of Taylor Maritime and his main goal at Grindrod is to find synergies between the operations of Taylor Maritime and Grindrod.

CEO Mr. Buttery according to Grindrod's website. (Grindrod Shipping corporate website)

In April 2024, Grindrod announced a Selective Capital Reduction Proposal that would result in the cancellation of all other shares than those held by Taylor Maritime Investments. The price per share that would be paid to minor shareholders would be 14.25 USD per share. The offer was an approximately 35% premium to the share price at the time of announcement.

GRIN stock price 6 months (TradingView)

In June 2024 Grindrod Shipping held an Extraordinary General Meeting where the Selective Capital Reduction proposal was discussed and 95.7% of participants voted in favor of completing the proposed plan.

Results from Extraordinary General Meeting (Grindrod Shipping investor relations materials)

As the Extraordinary General Meeting has approved the Selective Capital Reduction plan, the only barrier between Taylor Maritime owning 100% of Grindrod Shipping is the approval of the decision by the High Court of the Republic of Singapore.

Investment Thesis

The big question for a current shareholder is what to do with Grindrod shares? Investors do not have many options on the table anymore. In my opinion, it is likely that the Singaporean High Court will simply put a stamp on the decision made by the Extraordinary General Meeting, and therefore the decision will become lawful. After approval of the High Court, minor shareholders will be paid 14.25 USD per share and all shares held by others, other than Taylor Maritime will be cancelled. The price per share approved in the Extraordinary General Meeting represents approximately 3% premium to the current market price of shares.

Therefore, in my opinion, the best option for current shareholders is to simply hold Grindrod shares until the Singaporean High Court potentially approves the decisions made by the Extraordinary General Meeting. When the decision is approved, shareholders will receive 14.25 USD per share and shares will be cancelled afterwards.

If an investor is thinking about investing in Grindrod at the moment, I think it is not the best option available in the dry bulk shipping sector. A 3% premium to the current share price with no dividends in sight is not worth it in my opinion. Risk-reward wise investors should investigate other stocks in the dry-bulk sector if looking to get exposure to the sector.

Risks

Even though it looks likely that Taylor Maritime Investment will soon become 100% owner of Grindrod Shipping it is possible that for some reason the Singaporean High Court will not approve the decision made by Grindrod's Extraordinary General Meeting. Therefore, the stock price would likely decrease significantly as the current price rally is mainly related to the price offered through the Selective Capital Reduction program.

Conclusion

Taylor Maritime Investments' takeover actions on Grindrod Shipping started in late 2022 will likely end soon with 100% ownership of Grindrod Shipping, and therefore Grindrod will likely be delisted from NASDAQ and JSE. Current shareholders have options to sell at the current market price or wait until the Singaporean High Court approves the Selective Capital Reduction plan approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting. In my opinion, the best option for current shareholders is to hold the stock until approval and receive 14.25 USD per share.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.