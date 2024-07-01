BeyondImages/E+ via Getty Images

I started writing for Seeking Alpha in 2014 and my first article concerned Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) "Peabody Energy Corporation CEO Says Coal Is Still On Top, But Is It?" Greg Boyce, Peabody’s CEO in 2014, claimed that coal’s difficulties were temporary and that the industry needed to push back from a “symbolic clean energy push”. Greg Boyce predicted that coal would remain the world’s leading fuel for the next decade. A lot has changed since 2014, including bankruptcy leaving small shareholders stranded while Peabody became an aggressive activist target and relisted in 2016. Since then renewables have proven to be a little more than a “fad”.

After reviewing Peabody’s Q1 2024 Earnings call, elements of Peabody’s 2014 view about the role of coal remain as I describe here. My take is that Peabody Energy is a company that investors might consider cautiously because it seems still to minimize the changes happening to its industry. I also comment on the reduced influence of Elliott Management on Peabody Energy with recent exit as a substantial investor and exit from the Peabody board.

US coal consumption

Jay14150 is an avid follower of coal industry data and I acknowledge Jay’s generous sharing of up-to-date information with me in the following summary figures I present here.

Peabody management positions a 15% decline in US coal consumption in Q1 2024 as being due to a warm winter and low gas prices (average $2.10). The Q1 figure for 2023 versus Q1 2024 shows a 49% year on year decline in power output by the US coal fleet. There must be more going on than a warm winter and cheap gas prices.

Analysis of annual US coal consumption since 2018 shows a double digit decline for every year except 2022 (where the decline was 6%). Over the past 5 years coal consumption in the US has declined by 38% and the decline is steady. It is hard to argue that the unusual issues in Q1 2024 are anything other being part of progressive exit from coal use in US electricity generation. The above data make it hard to claim that coal’s decline is anything other than dramatic.

European coal consumption

The story in Europe is one of exit from coal. In 2023 European coal power generation fell by a record of 26% (lowest ever), while renewables rose to a record 44%. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has not led to resurgence of coal and gas. Wind and solar are growing rapidly. In 2000 coal generated 52% of Germany’s electricity, but by 2023 coal generated just 26.8% of Germany’s power and wind power achieved 27.2% of German power generation.

The UK has had the fastest exit, with coal supplying 30% of UK power in 2014 and less than 1% in 2023.

China coal consumption

China’s coal consumption remains massive (more than half of global consumption) and still increasing (up 4.9% in 2023), but the development of renewable energy is off scale. In 2023 China commissioned as much solar PV as did the rest of the world and wind additions increased by 66%. China will achieve its 2030 target of 1,200 GW of renewable energy (solar and wind) this year and there is a suggestion that by 2030 China’s renewable energy capacity could reach 3,000 GW. In 2025 renewables are expected to replace coal as the world’s largest source of electricity. This has to impact coal consumption.

Indian coal consumption

India is the world’s second biggest coal consumer (14%) and in 2023 coal use in India increased by ~8%. While India’s renewables push is less ambitious than China’s, it has an aggressive program to decarbonize.

Australian coal consumption

Australia is heavily dependent on coal fired power, but the latest reports suggest that coal will have largely disappeared as a source of power in Australia by 2034.

Demand for coal by Australia’s largest coal importers looks challenging with China and India expected to largely rely on internally produced coal for their needs in the future. Other key markets for Australian (and Peabody) thermal coal (Japan, South Korea, Taiwan) are expected to reduce their need for Australian coal. Declining prices for thermal coal are expected to lead to a dramatic decline in Australian thermal coal sales from $A36 billion (FY 2023/2024) to $A21 billion (FY 2028/2029). Vietnam, the Philippines, Bangladesh and Pakistan are the only markets where demand is expected to increase but combined demand from these market are expected to account for only 5% of Australian 2023 thermal coal exports.

Overall outlook for coal

The IEA concludes that 2023 is likely to be the year when coal consumption peaked.

The above summaries provide a picture of what is happening for coal in the international community. An outcome of the recent COP28 climate meeting was a proposal agreed by 133 countries to treble renewable energy and double energy efficiencies. Following on from COP28 and in preparation for the upcoming COP29 climate meeting there is a proposal being developed by the OECD to stop private sector financing of thermal coal projects. The draft has big goals of halting finance for existing or planned coal projects and to end funding for companies seeking to build coal infrastructure. It goes further to enable financial institutions to fund early retirement of coal plants and match that with financing clean energy to replace coal capacity being closed. While there is a way to go with the OECD draft, and there has been strong pushback from Japan, this gives a sense of the kinds of proposals being developed to end the coal industry. It is worth coal investors paying attention because if these proposals get support, it will speed up the end of the coal industry, noting that Europe, the US and Australia are all moving to exit coal power generation. The big question for investors involves China, India and other Asian countries. Very recently G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and US) signed a deal to end the use of unabated coal plants between 2030 and 2035.

The hopeful sign for Peabody Energy is the market for met coal, although it too seems close to decline and the risks are on the downside. Canadian met coal exports are already in decline and Australian met coal is expected to begin to decline within 2 years. The latest on steel making suggests that met coal’s future is less secure than the coal industry projects.

Elliott Management

Elliott Management had a key role in the re-emergence of Peabody from bankruptcy and it had two board positions allocated. It was Peabody’s major shareholder in early 2020, owning 29.9% of BTU shares. Elliott recently has substantially reduced its holding in Peabody to 2.94% and its two board directors resigned in May 2024.

It seems that Elliott Management has shifted its interest from Peabody Energy to NRG Energy Inc (NRG) with FERC approval for Elliott Management to increase its stake in NRG to 20%. It may be that the pressure was on Elliott to exit the board of Peabody and that this might foreshadow an attempt by Elliott to achieve board representation on NRG.

I note that at the end of May NRG was the most shorted utility stock.

Make what you will of the above, but if I was a Peabody investor I would be happy to see Elliott Management’s attention going elsewhere.

May Q1 2024 Earnings call

Reflecting the dismal situation for coal in the US, CEO Jim Grech made the point that the company’s seaborne thermal and met platform (largely Australia) generates 75% of the company’s EBITDA. Jim Grech doesn’t believe that renewables are sufficient for grid stability and so he thinks that recent EPA guidelines threaten grid reliability. Investors can make their own conclusions about this. My take is that renewables plus battery storage are proving to be able to provide grid stability at very high levels of renewables in the grid. Thus my take is that the decline of coal participation in power supply will continue. Jim Grech sees dramatic increase in grid power needs due to data center expansions and electric vehicles, and he thinks this leaves an opening for coal, while others disagree. Of particular note it is clear that many of the data centers are controlled by big companies that are very focused on clean energy.

An important and industry-leading position is that Peabody it has fully pre-funded its global reclamation liability, but at the same time Peabody has asset retirement obligations and accrued post-retirement benefits of $795.3 million.

On not returning cash to shareholders

In the Q1 earnings report Peabody management make a big deal of returning good times to shareholders, but the way it claims to be doing this is largely via share buybacks. Peabody has allocated $1 billion for share buybacks and it has already spent $430 million on buybacks. With a market cap of $2.77 billion this should lead to a significant increase in share price. The fact is that BTU share price is up 2.5% year on year. My conclusion is that the share price is being maintained by the buybacks. It is true that buybacks artificially increase earnings/share and this may be valuable for management bonuses etc. There is no benefit to shareholders.

Meanwhile the dividend yield of 1.36% (annualised payment $0.30/share) provided by BTU is low for comparable companies. For example Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) has a dividend yield of 11.56% (annual payout $2.80). Both Peabody and Alliance have similar share prices and market cap. While there was some discussion from Peabody CFO Mark Spurback about managing the share buyback program costs, there was not a word about increasing the dividend.

Peabody has paid out just $50 million over the period when $430 million was spent on buybacks. If Peabody chose to reward its shareholders with substantially increased dividends, rather than pursuing share buy-backs, there might be good reasons for BTU investors to be happy. Of course there is no guarantee that the dividend could be maintained, but currently Peabody shareholders are being treated shabbily by management.

What the market says

Peabody has a loyal following among Seeking Alpha authors with the 7 most recent articles on Seeking Alpha (between October 13 2023 and May 5 2024) comprising 5 “buy” and 2 “strong buy” ratings. Strangely the articles acknowledge that coal is under threat due to emissions issues, but each author believes that coal will come back and that BTU is undervalued. Seeking Alpha’s coverage is limited with just 3 authors in the past 90 days (1 “strong buy”, 2 “buy”). Five Wall Street analysts have a mixed rating, with 3 “strong buy” and 2 “hold”. Seeking Alpha’s Quant rating is a “hold”, although there is a lot of pessimism in the ratings breakout, with 2 “D” ratings (Growth, Revisions), a “D+” for momentum and “C+” for profitability. Only on Valuation is there a strong rating (“A-“), although this area gets a “D-“ for dividend yield (1.35% versus Sector Median of 3.66%).

Conclusion

I followed Peabody to bankruptcy in 2016. I believed at the time that small shareholders were badly treated, losing everything while management and the restructuring group did well as Peabody re-emerged as a listed company in 2017. It has been a wild ride since although Elliott Management is now no longer a major shareholder and so that era is over, with Elliott Directors leaving the board last month. The fact that Peabody pays a minimal dividend at a time when it is awash with cash suggests that the disregard for shareholders continues. If you want to invest in coal, Alliance Resource Partners seems to be a company more respectful to its shareholders, although Alliance is primarily a thermal coal play.

Peabody’s future is back to understanding where the coal industry is headed. My last article on Peabody was in December 2021 when I covered an IEA coal report which said that coal is recovering, but it only looked out to 2024 (now). The big change between what the IEA envisaged and what is happening now is the massive and expanded renewables investments by two key countries, China and India. There is also last year’s COP28 where 133 countries committed to treble renewables and double energy efficiency by 2030. China and India did not sign because they considered doubling energy efficiency by 2030 was a bridge too far (this is about exit from coal). It is clear that China and India are on board with trebling renewables by 2030. China will reach its original 2030 goal of 1,200 GW this year. It seems that China may stretch to 3,000 GW renewables by 2030. This has to have implications for the coal industry. India has likewise similarly aggressive plans to decarbonize.

We may have differing views about the decarbonization of power and transport, but the facts stand. I think that this is not a good time to invest in coal, but if that is your preference I suggest you think carefully about which coal company treats it shareholders well. Peabody Energy remains a company that is more self-absorbed than investor-focused.

I am not a financial advisor but I follow closely the dramatic changes happening as coal begins to lose its mantle as the go-to material for power generation. I hope that my comments are of use to you and your financial advisor as you consider possible investment in Peabody Energy.