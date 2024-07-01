U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 2Q IPO Market Closes Out With Sizable Pricings And Pipeline Additions

Summary

  • The IPO market closed out June with four deals, three of which raised $100+ million.
  • In the pipeline, nine companies submitted initial filings, led by what could be the largest IPO of 2024 to date.
  • Web comic platform WEBTOON Entertainment (WBTN) led the week’s deals, pricing at the high end to raise $315 million at a $2.8 billion market cap.

IPO and stock growth graph

mapo

Web comic platform

