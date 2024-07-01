mapo

The IPO market closed out June with four deals, three of which raised $100+ million. In the pipeline, nine companies submitted initial filings, led by what could be the largest IPO of 2024 to date.

Web comic platform WEBTOON Entertainment (WBTN) led the week’s deals, pricing at the high end to raise $315 million at a $2.8 billion market cap. Carved out of South Korean internet company NAVER, WEBTOON has attracted about 170 million monthly active users with its novel form of digital storytelling. Its paying users make up a relatively small portion of its overall base, and there’s some geographic concentration. WEBTOON finished up 9%.

Oil land acquirer LandBridge (LB) priced below the range to raise $247 million at a $1.2 billion market cap. LandBridge was formed by energy-focused private equity firm Five Point Energy to support the water handling infrastructure of portfolio company WaterBridge by managing and expanding a strategic land position in the Delaware Basin. The company is profitable and growing, though it will be slightly leveraged post-IPO. LandBridge finished up 36%.

Immunology biotech Alumis (ALMS) downsized and priced at the low end to raise $210 million at an $886 million market cap. The company is initially focused on developing two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors. Its most advanced candidate, ESK-001, is an oral, highly selective, small molecule, allosteric inhibitor of TYK2. The company plans to initiate Phase 3 pivotal trials of ESK-001 in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in the 2H24. Alumis finished down 17%.

Cross-listing from the ASX, natural gas E&P Tamboran Resources (TBN) downsized and priced at the low end to raise $75 million at a $341 million market cap. Tamboran is focused on the commercial development of resources in Australia’s Beetaloo Basin, with exploration permits to approximately 4.7 million contiguous gross acres. The company is early stage and does not expect to generate material revenues from production until 2026 at the earliest. Tamboran finished down 6%.

The week’s new filings were led by temp-controlled warehouse REIT Lineage (LINE), which could raise an estimated $3.5 billion, potentially making it the largest IPO of 2024 to date. Other large additions included auto software provider Solera (SLRA), financial software firm OneStream (OS), insurance distributor TWFG (TWFG), and autoimmune disease biotech Aritva Biotherapeutics (ARTV).

The 2Q has officially come to a close, and as of now, it looks like the summer is poised to end on a more eventful note than it started. For more on what happened this past quarter, as well as what to expect in the coming months, read our newly-released 2Q 2024 US IPO Market Review.

No IPOs are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, although some small issuers may join the calendar throughout the week.

A number of small listings will be eligible to launch in the week ahead, including China-based TV program distributor Unitrend Entertainment (INHI), Chinese business services provider YSX Tech (YSXT), and country club owner and operator Aureus Greenway (AGH).

Street research is expected for five companies in the week ahead.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 6/27/2024, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 8.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 15.8%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Nu Holdings (NU) and Kenvue (KVUE). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 5.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 5.9%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Barito Renewables Energy and Amman Mineral Internasional.

