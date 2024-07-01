DNY59

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) is a large-cap equity fund that emphasizes stocks with a record of growing annual dividends consecutively. It is a passive ETF replicating the S&P US Dividend Growers Index. VIG is not a fund that I would recommend to most dividend investors. Due to its construction (or lack thereof), it isn't very efficient at growing dividends, and it also comes up short as a total return fund.

S&P Dividend Growers Index

The index that VIG replicates has a few simple rules:

Remove the top 25% dividend-yielding stocks.

No REITs.

$1 million in dollar-volume turnover.

10 years of dividend growth.

Market cap weighting up to a 4% cap.

Initial Thoughts on Index

I am confused as to why the highest dividend-yielding stocks are removed. Is this to prevent potential high-yield traps? Or is there an assumption that higher-yielding stocks will have lower dividend growth? No rationale is given, and we are left to guess.

There are dozens of names that were cut that would make decent dividend growth holdings but which were not included.

Portfolio123

If there was worry about yield traps, why not include a maximum payout ratio threshold? Or some other fundamental filter such as ensuring there is some underlying sales and earnings growth? I believe they threw out the baby with the bathwater on this one.

Let's look a bit more closely at the individual holdings.

Low Dividend Yields

I count 54 stocks in the fund, as of the time of writing this, which have dividend yields of less than 1%. Some are as low as 0.10%. I don't believe that these should be included in a dividend product. That is similar to someone wanting a meal with lots of meat but then being given a Caesar salad with bacon bits sprinkled on top. It isn't a lie, but it also isn't what the person was likely expecting.

Here are some of the worst offenders with tiny dividend yields.

Portfolio123

Market Cap Weighting

Now this might not be so big a deal if the fund made efforts to lower the weighting in these minuscule dividend-yielding names. Instead, it weights positions according to market capitalization. The problem has only been amplified because some of the largest names in the fund have the smallest dividend yields. It is a growing trend among companies to pay small dividends just to get 'dividend stock' status and be included in various dividend funds.

Look at some of the biggest names and weighting in the funds and consider the dividend yield:

Portfolio123

15% of the funds' weighting is made up of 5 stocks which have an average dividend yield of 0.61%. Due to the lack of filtering out low dividend yields, and because they employ market cap weighting, it is no wonder this ETF has a dividend yield of only 1.76% while the S&P 500 has 1.25%.

With a yield so small, I do not seriously consider this to be a focused dividend fund any more than the S&P 500 is.

Not Quite a Total Return Fund Either

VIG comes up short as a dividend fund. But it isn't a great total return fund either. It is sort of like 'S&P 500 lite'. Due to the 10-year requirement of increasing dividends, it also missed out on some very large returns from some very large stocks such as NVDA, META, LLY, GE, MU, ANET, TT, CEG, FICO, WDC, NRG, and WRK.

Data by YCharts

Granted, VIG did have a few tickers that had a good 12-month return such as AVGO, ERIE, WSM, FIX, HWKN, and NHC. But only AVGO has a market cap of any size, so the rest are almost inconsequential to the returns.

Data by YCharts

Thus, while VIG has a somewhat similar profile to SPY, it filtered out the best-returning stocks.

Data by YCharts

If you are looking for a top-performing large-cap total return fund, this isn't it either.

But What About Massive Dividend Growth?

The 10-year dividend growth rate is 8.44%. Compare that to the SPY which has a 10-year dividend growth of 6.69%.

I consider the combination of yield and portfolio dividend growth to be too low. Other funds such as NOBL have a low dividend yield of 2.2% but a much higher dividend growth rate over the past 10 years clocking in at 15.98%. SCHD has a yield of 3.66% with a 10-year CAGR of 11%.

If in 2012 you invested $100K and re-invested your dividends, you would have earned roughly $7,300 in dividend income in 2023.

in dividend income in 2023. If you had instead chosen SCHD and followed the same process, you would have earned $14,200 in the same period of time which is nearly twice as much dividends.

If the goal is merely to maximize the dividend stream, I don't believe that VIG is your best choice. Of course, you might merely use VIG for total return and then switch over to a more suitable higher-yielding product at that time. But if that is your objective, why use VIG at all when even the SPY seems to be a better option?

Conclusion

I cannot recommend owning VIG unless your goal is to invest in dividend stocks, no matter how small the yield, and track the S&P 500 index somewhat due to the market-cap weighting scheme.

I don't like how the fund purposely removes higher-yielding stocks when it could simply add a few filters to remove value traps. The low-yielding names are further magnified with cap-weighting due to this unfortunate new trend of large tech companies giving tiny dividends just to be included in as many index funds as possible.

The problem with VIG isn't that it is a terrible fund. Because it isn't. But it doesn't do dividend growth very well, and it doesn't do total returns very well either. As such, I am not exactly sure why it exists at all.