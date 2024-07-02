InvenTrust Properties: A Shopping Center REIT With Strong Growth And Upside Potential

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • The REIT sector likely to see an upside with potentially declining interest rates in September. Higher-quality ones like InvenTrust Properties will likely see further upside.
  • InvenTrust Properties Corp. focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Sun Belt region in attractive markets like Austin, Miami, Houston, and Dallas.
  • Strong earnings growth, attractive markets, solid balance sheet, and potential for stock price increase make IVT a buy.
  • IVT has the lowest leverage among its peers and also an investment-grade credit rating from Fitch.
  • The REIT raised both its earnings and same-store NOI guidance for 2024 as a result of their strong growth and pipeline.

Real estate investment trust REIT. Finacial concept 2022

Funtap

Introduction

With interest rates likely to decline soon as many are projecting, the REIT sector will most likely see some nice upside as a result. Of course not all REITs will, but the higher-quality ones I think will definitely see a

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.52K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IVT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on IVT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IVT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News