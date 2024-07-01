AnthonyRosenberg

Introduction

Most companies we discuss in my articles are "low-drama" dividend growth stocks, the kind of investments that, theoretically speaking, give us the best shot at beating the market with a favorable risk/reward profile.

As we can see below, between 1973 and 2023, Nuveen found that consistent dividend growers beat the market with subdued volatility. In other words, higher returns with lower risks. That sounds almost too good to be true.

That said, this article isn't about a low-risk dividend grower that has provided investors with decades of market-beating gains.

On the contrary, this article is about a beaten-down stock that used to be a source of both capital gains and consistent dividend growth.

As the title already gave away, that company is apparel manufacturer V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

My most recent article on this company was written on February 7, when I went with a Neutral rating and a title that included "Struggles, Failure Risks, But Glimmers Of A Turnaround."

While the company started a turnaround journey focused on debt reduction, brand awareness, and operating efficiencies, uncertainties loom large, making it a risky bet for conservative investors like myself.

Since then, shares have fallen another 11%, lagging the S&P 500 by roughly 20 points, which extends the company's devastating decline since the pandemic, which turned a high-flying "millionaire-maker" into one of the worst stocks on the market.

In this article, I'll revisit my thesis and explain how I would deal with the risk/reward if I were a value investor looking for a bargain.

So, let's get to it!

A Horrible Environment For Value Generation

The chart below shows the ratio between the Consumer Discretionary ETF (XLY) and the S&P 500. Please note that a quarter of the XLY ETF consists of Amazon (AMZN).

Despite elevated Amazon exposure, consumer stocks have been crushed by the S&P 500, as people didn't want consumer exposure since inflation became an issue. The recent decline in inflation did not change that.

The biggest issue related to elevated inflation is poor consumer confidence. While confidence has bounced off the bottom, it has come down again, especially in lower-income categories.

University of Michigan

This is very tough on companies that cater to "the masses." I would put VF Corp in that category, as it owns brands like Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Dickies.

[...] founded in 1899, is one of the world's largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies connecting people to the lifestyles, activities and experiences they cherish most through a family of iconic outdoor, active and workwear brands. Our products are marketed to consumers through our wholesale channel, primarily in specialty stores, national chains, mass merchants, department stores, independently-operated partnership stores and with strategic digital partners. Our products are also marketed to consumers through our own direct-to-consumer operations, which include VF-operated stores, concession retail stores, brand e-commerce sites and other digital platforms. - VF Corp.

As one can imagine, these challenges are impacting the company's financials.

The company's 2024 fiscal year ended on March 30, and it ended with an 11% decline in revenue. The fourth quarter saw a 13% drop.

Wholesale was an especially bad issue, as sales dropped by 20% in the fourth quarter. Wholesale accounts for slightly more than half of total sales, with direct-to-consumer sales being down 4%.

V.F. Corporation

It also saw significant differences between brands, with Vans declining by 27%, which was driven by actions to lower inventory and weak direct-to-consumer sales.

Dickies also saw weakness, with a 15% decline, as it struggled with soft sell-out trends in the Americas and repositioning challenges in APAC nations. Even worse, gross margins declined by 120 basis points to 48.4%.

This was influenced by a number of factors, including negative foreign currency impacts and elevated promotion and clearance activities. On top of that, the intentional inventory reset actions also contributed to the gross margin decline.

This resulted in negative operating margins and a per-share loss of $0.32, down from a profit of $0.19 in 4Q23.

V.F. Corporation

This brings me to the good news.

Reason To Be (Mildly) Upbeat

Despite poor financial results, the company managed to generate $800 million in free cash flow from slightly more than $1 billion in operating cash flow.

This $800 million in free cash flow was $200 million above its guidance and allowed the company to reduce its net debt by roughly $540 million, ending the year with $5.3 billion in net debt.

A big factor in debt reduction is the company's dividend, which has been cut to just $0.09 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 2.7%. It costs the company roughly $140 million per year to service this dividend.

On top of that, the company made progress in its inventories, as it achieved a 23% decline in inventory in the fourth quarter. It achieved double-digit inventory declines in each of its four biggest brands.

While these efforts may have hurt sales, they are very important, as they allow the company to be streamlined, better prepared for sales weakness, and in a good spot to avoid unnecessary mark-downs.

As we can see below, the company's inventory reduction is one of the most aggressive in history, as the company went into consumer weakness with way too much inventory.

In other words, aggressive inventory de-stocking bodes well for future margins.

It also needs to be said that the company is handling the transition to direct-to-consumer sales quite well, with 7% growth in The North Face DTC sales.

According to the company, streamlining brands like Vance is yielding good results. This includes new products like the UltraRange Neo and Knu Skool, which have made a great impact on their target audiences.

One of the most famous skate shoes of all time, the Old Skool was released all the way back in 1977, and was Vans’ third-ever shoe after the Authentic and the Era. Since then it’s become both a skate staple and a cultural icon. The Knu Skool, initially created in 1997, takes the Old Skool’s classic build and super-sizes it through a puffy tongue, outsized upper and three-dimensional Jazz Stripe, all while retaining its sleek midsole and vulcanized outsole. - Hypebeast

All of this is part of the company's Reinvent program, which is built on three phases: reset, ignite, and accelerate, with the first two of these phases standing out:

The reset phase aims to restructure the U.S. business, mainly focusing on the Vans brand, reducing the cost base, and improving the balance sheet.

The ignite phase targets improved product design, innovation, merchandising, commercial excellence, and brand building.

Ideally, if the company gets some tailwind from improved consumer sentiment, it could benefit from inventory de-stocking, brand innovation, and "take back market share."

What does this mean for its valuation?

Valuation

Analysts have recently lowered their price targets. The average price target is now just $15, with the lowest target being $6.

Subdued short-term expectations make sense for two reasons:

Economic uncertainty is elevated. Without consumer tailwinds, the company's rebound will be slow.

EPS isn't expected to rebound soon.

Using the FactSet numbers in the chart below, 2025 EPS is expected to be $0.74, in line with the FY24 numbers. This implies a current P/E ratio of roughly 18x, which is hardly cheap. In fact, it's above the long-term normalized P/E ratio of 17.2x.

FAST Graphs

That said, analysts are upbeat about the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years, expecting 36% and 21% EPS growth, respectively.

If the company were to maintain a 17.2x valuation, its stock price has a path to $20.60, 53% above its current price.

That said, this number could be much higher - or lower - as VFC earnings expectations are very volatile.

In my prior article, expectations for 2026 were $1.90 in EPS. Now, that number is $1.20.

If the company gets economic tailwinds and improves its business, the potential target will be much higher than $20.60.

With all of this in mind, I am going with a Buy rating. However, this is by no means a high-conviction target.

While a lot of weakness has been priced in, and company efforts to grow earnings are promising, this is not a company I would recommend to the "average" dividend (growth) investor.

Takeaway

Investing in VFC requires a careful balance of optimism and caution.

Despite recent setbacks, including significant revenue declines and margin pressures, the company's aggressive inventory management and focus on debt reduction show promising results.

With a forward-thinking strategy under its Reinvent program and the potential for improved consumer sentiment, there's a chance for a turnaround that could have a meaningful impact on its stock price.

However, economic uncertainties and ongoing challenges in the retail sector suggest a slow recovery ahead.

As an investor, I see potential value in VFC at current levels, but it's a speculative play that may not be right for everyone.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strategic Initiatives : VFC's aggressive inventory reduction and focus on debt reduction shows a proactive approach to improving financial health.

: VFC's aggressive inventory reduction and focus on debt reduction shows a proactive approach to improving financial health. Brand Strength : Iconic brands like Vans and The North Face provide solid foundations for potential future growth, especially with positive developments in direct-to-consumer sales.

: Iconic brands like Vans and The North Face provide solid foundations for potential future growth, especially with positive developments in direct-to-consumer sales. Cash Flow and Dividend: Despite challenges, VFC continues to generate substantial free cash flow used to reduce debt and protect its lowered dividend.

Cons: