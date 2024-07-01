cemagraphics

With the first half of 2024 now behind us, below is a snapshot of asset class performance across the financial landscape using US-listed ETFs and other exchange-traded products. For each ETF, we provide total returns for the first half (YTD), Q2, and June.

The S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) posted strong returns across all three time frames and enters the second half up more than 15% on the year. Large-cap growth (IVW) was up the most of any ETF in the entire matrix in the first half, with a gain of 23.45%. While large-cap growth surged, large-cap value (IVE) was only up 5.6% in the first half, and small-caps (IJR, IWM) were actually flat or down. The small-cap value ETF (IJS) finished June down 4.8% YTD.

Looking at sectors, ten of eleven posted gains in the first half, with Real Estate (XLRE) the only sector ending lower. Outside of the US, things weren't nearly as positive. Brazil (EWZ), France (EWQ), Hong Kong (EWH), and Mexico (EWW) are down year-to-date, while India (INDA) was the top-performing country ETF in our matrix at +14.3%. That wasn't enough to beat the US, though.

Commodity ETFs were somewhat scattered in Q2 and June, but aside from natural gas (UNG), the rest of the space posted double-digit gains in the first half.

Finally, while Treasury ETFs saw an upside move in June, they still ended the first half mostly in the red with the exception of super-short-term durations.

Below is a look at the 30 best-performing Russell 1,000 stocks in the first half of 2024. As shown, Nvidia (NVDA) tops the list with a 149.5% gain. Three other stocks were up more than 100% in the first half: Vistra (VST), CAVA (CAVA), and AppLovin (APP). Other notables on the list of big first-half winners include Robinhood (HOOD), Spotify (SPOT), Wingstop (WING), General Electric (GE), Eli Lilly (LLY), Micron (MU), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Palantir (PLTR), and DICK's Sporting Goods (DKS).

Let's see how this list of names does for the remainder of the year...we'll check back in at year-end to see how they performed.

