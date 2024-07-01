First Half 2024 - That's A Wrap

Summary

  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 posted strong returns across all three time frames and enters the second half up more than 15% on the year.
  • Looking at sectors, ten of eleven posted gains in the first half, with Real Estate the only sector ending lower.
  • Brazil, France, Hong Kong, and Mexico are down year-to-date, while India was the top-performing country ETF in our matrix at +14.3%.

If you missed Bespoke's Paul Hickey on CNBC, you can view it here:

With the first half of 2024 now behind us, below is a snapshot of asset class performance across the financial landscape using US-listed ETFs and other

