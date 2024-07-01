mfhiatt/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Historically, I have avoided investing in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) due to persistent operational issues and lack of a clear strategic plan. My confidence in the management's ability to turn around the business, particularly under the new CEO, has been low. In our last coverage, we considered Big Lots a potential value play when its stock was below $5.

After witnessing the rapid deterioration in the company's fundamentals, I have turned bearish on the stock over the past month. The company's progress has been closely monitored since 2020, and now Big Lots is in severe financial distress. Due to significant liquidity problems, I anticipate bankruptcy will likely occur within the next 12 to 24 months. As such, I updated our investment thesis to "sell," avoiding the stock because of the company's severe financial trouble.

Although our technical analysis implies a bounce back for BIG, considering the risks involved in the short thesis, I would not recommend shorting BIG. While issues operationally and with mismanagement in the past may have merited a bearish case, historically, there's always the potential for management to create a successful turnaround or for strategic initiatives to change the operational trajectory significantly.

Market sentiment and speculative trading can quickly drive the stock price up during emerging positive sentiments like buyouts or restructuring rumors. Further, Big Lots may restructure or refinance its debt to increase liquidity and delay bankruptcy. Operational improvements in the form of effective cost-cutting measures or stronger-than-anticipated sales performance could give investor confidence a fillip and result in a temporary stock price rise.

Therefore, to manage these risks, ongoing monitoring of Big Lots' financial disclosures, operational updates, and broader market conditions is essential, alongside rigorous risk management practices to adjust the short position promptly based on evolving developments.

Drowning In Debt And Risks Of Chapter 11

Big Lots is one of the big-box retailers facing a massive financial crisis, and it is under very significant solvency risk. The latest 10-Q SEC filing highlights the current liquidity status, debt structure and quantity, cash flows from operations, inventory position, and deteriorating financial health. This already underlines an alarming liquidity position compared to the beginning of the quarter when cash and cash equivalents were $46.41 million; currently, as of May 4, 2024, the balance was $43.985 million.

Big Lots took many measures to curtail its capital expenditures and operating expenses. It even implemented out-of-the-box inventory management, which still incurred a substantial operating loss. In Q1 2024, it used $146.94 million of net cash in operating activities, in contrast to $168.94 million for the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's management has initiated numerous measures to cut costs; nevertheless, the projections indicate a material risk of non-compliance with the Excess Availability Covenant concerning the 2022 Credit Agreement and Term Loan Facility during every reporting period over the next year. Such non-compliance would constitute an event of default and may trigger acceleration of the Group's obligations under these facilities.

Urgent Need To Restructure Before It's Too Late

The company's long-term debt surged to $573.84 million from $406.27 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. Part of that increase includes a new $200 million term loan facility meant to offer added financial flexibility, partly drawn down with $50 million already borrowed.

The Term Loan Facility is at a variable rate indexed to SOFR, which has a pricing margin adding 9.25% to 10.00% per annum and is currently at 14.6%. These mandatory prepayments would occur in case of asset sales or further debt incurrence under certain circumstances, making it even more complicated from a financing standpoint.

Moreover, the company's obligations under the Term Loan Facility are guaranteed by a second-priority lien on working capital assets and a priority lien on personal property not constituting working capital assets, including a mortgage on its corporate headquarters.

Finally, the revised 2022 Credit Agreement and the stringent covenant package with its borrowing base consisting of eligible credit card receivables and inventory are complex and challenging for the company to comply with. As of the latest quarter, Big Lots had $528.20 million in borrowings under this agreement.

Big Lots faces significant financial challenges, particularly concerning its debt covenants under the 2022 Credit Agreement. Two high-risk covenants-ensuring timely payment of all liabilities, including taxes and limiting additional indebtedness-pose substantial threats to the company's stability. Given its liquidity issues and operating losses, Big Lots may struggle to meet these obligations, leading to potential defaults and accelerated debt repayment demands.

The company's ability to navigate these financial constraints is critical for survival. With a deteriorating financial outlook and high interest rate debt, Big Lots must urgently address these risks to avoid further liquidity crises and potential bankruptcy.

Big Lots Juggles Inventory: Tight Control Masks Potential Impairment

Big Lots has maintained inventory control at the heart of its cash preservation strategy. As of May 4, 2024, the inventory remained at $949.899 million, which slipped marginally from $953.30 million at the commencement of the quarter. However, in the first quarter of 2024, the company charged an asset impairment of $68.2 million associated with 244 underperforming store locations. This includes $44.2 million due for operating lease right-of-use assets and $24.0 million owing for property and equipment.

The company completed the sale of one owned store in the first quarter of 2023, with a net book value of $0.7 million, generating $4.4 million in net cash proceeds and a gain of $3.8 million after expenses. These measures reflect the company's ongoing efforts to manage and liquidate underperforming assets to improve liquidity.

Thus, inventory valuation is crucial in determining the company's liquidity on these assets. Considerably large parts are concentrated in poorly performing stores, which may lead to impairments. Further deterioration in financial results may bring further impairment charges, undermining the company's asset base.

Shorting Might Be Risky Now, But Investors Should Plan Their Exit

BIG is currently trading at $1.81 and has been experiencing downside pressure since June 2021. The relative strength index (RSI) below 30 shows that the stock price is oversold. However, after the indicator reaches below 30, the stock price creates an upside swing and breaches support levels back-to-back. Therefore, the stock price constantly lacks a decisive support level. The stock needs to break recent highs to establish stable support levels.

Looking at the volume price trend (VPT), the indicator is well below its annual moving average, signifying aggressive bearish sentiment for the stock. Based on the trendlines projected over the Fibonacci levels, there are only optimistic and average price targets; optimistically, the stock price may hit $11.5 by the end of 2024. This target is based on a lower highs trend over the mid-term. Similarly, on average, the stock price may reach $2.7 by the end of the year. This target is based on a lower lows trend.

Takeaway

Big Lots faces severe financial distress, significant liquidity issues, and a rapidly increasing debt burden. The company's long-term debt has surged, and high interest rates further strain its finances. Due to ongoing liquidity challenges, two critical covenants-timely payment of liabilities and limiting additional indebtedness-pose high risks.

Despite management's cost-saving efforts, non-compliance with debt covenants could result in accelerated repayment demands and bankruptcy. Investors should be cautious, as the company's ability to sustain operations and avoid default is highly uncertain.

