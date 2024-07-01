APCortizasJr/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I recently wrote an article on the Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and mentioned the PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) as a possible alternative to EAD. Seeing how I have not written on the ISD for quite a while, I believe it may be timely to refresh my views on the ISD fund.

Overall, I continue to be impressed with ISD's steady performance. While the ISD fund may not 'shoot the lights out' in any given year, its steady returns lead to long-term above-average performance.

However, my main concern with the ISD fund remains its distribution policies, which appear to be too generous. Over the long run, 'return of principal' funds like the ISD may lead to a loss of both principal and income.

In recent months, I have reduced my exposure to credit investments like the ISD fund, as I see a wide divergence between realized defaults and credit spreads, suggesting investors are not properly compensated for bearing credit risk. I continue to rate ISD a hold.

Brief Fund Overview

First, for those unfamiliar, the PGIM High Yield Bond Fund is a no-frills closed-end fund ("CEF") focusing primarily on non-investment grade fixed-income securities. The ISD fund has close to $460 million in net assets and charges a 1.48% total expense ratio on net assets (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - ISD overview (pgim.com)

Portfolio Relatively Unchanged

Compared to the last time I reviewed the fund in December 2022, the ISD fund's portfolio allocations remain relatively unchanged (Figure 2). The fund's leverage-adjusted duration is currently 4.3 years compared to 4.4 years previously, while the average maturity of the holdings has shortened from 5.1 to 4.7 years. 86% of the fund's portfolio is currently non-investment grade (below BBB- rating) compared to 88% in my last article.

Figure 2 - ISD portfolio comparison, May 2024 vs. October 2022 (pgim.com)

In terms of sector allocation, the ISD fund has notably increased its allocation to Gaming & Lodging securities from 4.5% to 8.2%, while Consumer Non-Cyclicals were trimmed from 6.9% to 5.3%. Telecom also saw a haircut from 5.3% to 4.0%. However, there were not many major changes to ISD's portfolio overall.

Solid Performance Continues

In fact, one of the hallmarks of the ISD fund is low portfolio turnover (22% annually) and steady returns. On a historical basis to June 28, 2024, the ISD fund has delivered 3/5/10-year average annual returns of 1.1%/4.6%/4.9% respectively, ranking the ISD fund 2nd-quartile amongst High Yield Bond peers in Morningstar's system (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - ISD historical returns (morningstar.com)

However, in the short-run, the ISD fund has underperformed, delivering only 10.9% total returns in the past year, making it 3rd quartile compared to peers.

Investors Should Avoid Rockstars

Readers may be wondering why I would highlight a third-quartile fund like the ISD? Shouldn't I recommend funds with strong recent performance, like the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY), which has returned 15.7% in the past year? A higher 1-year return suggests the fund manager has a better 'grasp' of the current macro environment and has made the 'correct bets'.

Having been a fund manager myself, I tend to steer clear of rockstar managers that 'shoot the lights out' in any one year. To understand why, I would point readers to a fairly recent article by the great investor, Howard Marks, titled "Fewer Losers, More Winners?".

By striving for differentiated macro calls (for example, taking a large bet that can lead to large outperformance 'home runs'), rockstar managers introduce volatility and the risk of large losses that cannot be easily recouped. As noted by Mr. Marks, "most investors aiming for top-decile performance eventually shoot themselves in the foot." The same manager that 'shoots the lights out' in any one year could underperform the very next year when the market turns.

Instead, I recommend readers look for managers who are steadily above average, year-in and year-out. By being slightly better than average every year, managers naturally rise to become top-performing managers over the long run.

Distributions Continue To Exceed Long-Term Investment Returns

However, the main reason I do not rate the ISD fund as a buy is because of its distribution policies. The ISD fund pays a monthly distribution, currently set at $0.105 / month, which annualizes to 9.8% on market price or 9.2% on NAV (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - ISD distribution (Seeking Alpha)

Despite the fund's solid performance, I still have reservations about the sustainability of ISD's distribution, as the fund has a long-term amortizing Net Asset Value ("NAV") profile, characteristic of 'return of principal funds' (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - ISD has an amortizing NAV profile (morningstar.com)

As I have explained many times, long-term investors should try to avoid 'return of principal' funds, as a portion of the fund's NAV is liquidated every month to fund its distribution. Amortizing NAV will eventually turn into shrinking principal because a fund's market price tends to track its NAV.

Furthermore, as NAV declines, 'return of principal' funds will also see shrinking distributions. For example, ISD's annual distribution was initially $1.60 /she when the fund was incepted. However, it has fallen to $1.26 since 2020 (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - ISD's distribution has shrunk along with its NAV (Seeking Alpha)

Long-term investors in 'return of principal' funds may end up losing both principal and income as the funds' NAVs decline.

Credit Risk Not Being Fairly Compensated

In recent months, I have been increasingly cautious about credit investments, as I see a widening divergence between realized junk-bond defaults and high-yield credit spreads. For example, according to S&P Global, speculative-grade defaults were 4.8% in March, and are only expected to moderate to 4.5% by March 2025 in their base-case scenario (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Credit defaults to stay elevated (S&P Global)

However, despite elevated default rates, high-yield spreads remain near cycle lows (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - High-yield credit spreads remain near cycle lows (St. Louis Fed)

In my opinion, investors have been bidding up junk bonds because their all-in yields of 7-8% look attractive, compared to recent historical levels (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Junk-bond yields look attractive compared to recent years (St. Louis Fed)

However, what many investors are ignoring is that a large component of the current high yield is coming from elevated risk-free treasury rates, as the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates high. With high-yield spreads at ~3% and defaults above 4%, investors are simply not being compensated fairly to take on credit risk, in my view.

Conclusion

In summary, I continue to view the PGIM High Yield Bond fund favorably, as the fund appears to be a well-managed junk bond fund with low fees. While its performance does not stand out in any given year, the ISD's steady returns have led to long-term 2nd quartile performance.

My main concern with the ISD remains its distribution policies. Similar to many peer CEFs, the ISD fund pays more than it earns, leading to long-term NAV declines. Long-term investors in amortizing 'return of principal' funds like the ISD may end up losing both principal (from market price declines) and income (from distribution cuts).

On the macro front, I am currently cautious and have reduced credit exposures, as I see a large divergence between realized defaults and credit spreads. This suggests investors are not being properly compensated for elevated credit risks. I maintain my hold recommendation on the ISD fund at this time.