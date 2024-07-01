Dragos Condrea/iStock via Getty Images

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) has done well to advance its main clinical program, which would be the use of its drug cytisinicline for smoking cessation. The company has had an extensive program, where it has run several trials proving the efficacy of this drug for these patients. One major item to note is that the FDA is worried about long-term safety use of such a drug. Having said that, there was an agreement reached with the FDA that the open-label ORCA-OL clinical trial would be enough to provide evidence of the safety of this drug for smoking cessation.

The requirement is that there has to be safety data on a minimum of 300 patients treated with cytisinicline for a cumulative period of 6-months. It is expected that Achieve should be able to file its New Drug Application [NDA] of this drug to the FDA for smoking cessation by the 1st half of 2025. This will be a major milestone and/or catalyst for this company. From there, the next possible catalyst to look forward to would be potential U.S. marketing approval of this drug. With an NDA filing expected in the first part of 2025, plus the ability to target the large multibillion-dollar smoking cessation market, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made.

Cytisinicline For Smoking Cessation Offers Potential For Very Large Market Opportunity

As I noted above, this company has been able to make great progress over the last several years regarding its ORCA clinical program. It has been able to consistently show that its drug cytisinicline has been able to allow numerous patients to become abstinent from smoking.

Before going over the ORCA clinical program, it is first important to note what smoking cessation is and what the possible market opportunity for it would be. Smoking Cessation is the discontinuation of tobacco use or the quitting of smoking.

A problem is that tobacco smoke has nicotine in it, which is highly addictive. There are many attempts for such people to quit smoking, but are unable to do so because of the withdrawal effects of nicotine.

How hard is it for these people to quit? Consider that without any type of treatment or intervention, only between 3% to 6% of quit attempts are successful in the long term. There needs to be a treatment option like cytisinicline for these patients to help them along the way.

Smoking increases the risk of death, with the leading causes being a heart attack or lung cancer. Both of which are highly preventable if one can quit smoking. These can be laid out with the following facts:

If a smoker quits smoking after one year, then the risk of a heart attack decreases by 50%

If a smoker quits smoking after one year, then the risk of lung cancer decreases by 50% in a 10-year period.

As you can see, there is a need for a drug like this from Achieve. The global smoking cessation product market is estimated to reach $69.8 billion by the end of 2034. This is a huge market opportunity and there is a good chance that it could go after this market, should it eventually receive marketing approval of cytisinicline in the United States and beyond.

Clinical Trial Data Lends Credibility To Efficacy

The extensive clinical program starts off with the phase 2b ORCA-1 trial, where it was shown that cytisinicline was able to achieve statistically significant quit rates versus placebo. How so? Well, consider, that the primary endpoint of abstinence or quit rates of drug versus placebo was achieved with a statistically significant p-value of p<0.005. This was achieved for the 254 patients given 3 mg of cytisinicline three-times daily [TID]. The result was that patients given this dosing of drug were 5X more likely to quit smoking compared to those in the placebo arm. This was the first of few several studies to prove that this drug is capable of interfering with nicotine withdrawal. The same can be said for the two other phase 3 trial done by the company, which were as follows:

ORCA-2 : 810 patients given 3 mg of cytisinicline - statistically significant quit rates versus placebo with a p-value of p<0.0001

ORCA-3 : 792 patients given 3 mg of cytisinicline - statistically significant quit rates versus placebo with p-values of p<0.0001, p=.0008.

As an example, we can take a look at abstinence rates of those who drug versus placebo in one of the two phase 3 ORCA studies above. When looking at the ORCA-3 study, it was shown that the abstinence rate of those who took 3 mg of cytisinicline was 32.6% versus those who only took placebo with a 7% abstinence rate.

Driving Forward Towards U.S. Marketing Filing And Possible Approval Requires One Last Step

The clinical trial data that Achieve Life Science had been able to achieve thus far in terms of efficacy is quite good, but there is one issue that remains, especially in the face of what the FDA is requiring. In order for this company to be in a position to file a New Drug Application [NDA] of cytisinicline for potential FDA approval, it will be required to run a well-sized safety study.

Why is this the case? Well, it is because the FDA had agreed that such an NDA filing of this drug would be possible upon success with an open-label study. This open-label trial is known as ORCA-OL, and it was just initiated back on May 29th of 2024. It is going to assess the long-term safety of patients who are taking this drug for smoking cessation.

The truth is that before this company can file a regulatory application to the FDA, the agency wants to see safety data from a total of 300 patients over a 6-month period. That's not all because there is another catch to consider, which is a longer treatment period. In order for eventual U.S. marketing approval of cytisinicline, it is going to want to see 100 patient safety data for a 12-month period of time. These are the items that still need to be achieved for the company to get this drug to the United States market.

It makes sense as to why the FDA wants to see longer-term safety data before it approves the drug. A competing product from Pfizer (PFE), known as Chantix [varenicline], was pulled from the market in 2021. To be clear, it wasn't pulled for safety or efficacy reasons according to the FDA, and the levels of N-nitroso-varenicline could have been modified to the agency's acceptable intake limit. Peak sales of this drug reached $1.1 billion, and it was noted that 75% of these sales came from the U.S. market.

Regardless of why Pfizer chose to stop marketing this drug, a major problem with Chantix was its adverse event profile. Generic varenicline is still available, another with other FDA approved generics like Zyban. The thing with Zyban [Bupropion] is that it is an anti-depressant used for smoking cessation. However, it is riddled with serious side effects, with one of the main ones being insomnia. It is said that about 31% to 40% of patients who take this have trouble sleeping. The bottom-line is that patient non-compliance with both varenicline and Zyban is high. Thus, not many patients can benefit from treatment with them.

How can Achieve overcome all of these side effects seen in other smoking cessation drugs? It is mainly because cytisinicline is differentiated with its mechanism of action. Thus, it can have reduced adverse events. Along, with a greatly improved patient compliance rates. First and foremost, it is naturally derived from plant-material. This alone is a major win, but deeper than that, it is a α4β2 agonist and antagonist. The unique dual mechanism of action allows it to be >2000X less potent at targeting the 5-HT3 receptor in the brain.

This in turn means reduced side effects and improved patient compliance. For example, there are two side effects to compare and contrast to see such a difference. The first side effect of which could be nausea, where it was observed that only 7% of patients who took cytisinicline at 6–12 weeks had this side effect. Compared to about 27.8% of patients who took Chantix at 12 weeks. Then, in terms of insomnia, it was 10.3% versus 12.7% respectively. All that remains now is to see if Achieve can accomplish its goal of successfully showing the FDA that its drug is safe/tolerable for patients to take. The open-label ORCA-OL clinical trial is going to prove this.

Smoking Cessation Treatment Expansion Opportunity

The premise of getting cytisinicline approved for the treatment of smoking cessation would be those who smoke or use nicotine from cigarettes. However, there is an expansion opportunity that it might be able to go after, and this would be regarding targeting vaping cessation for e-cigarettes. How is this even possible? It is a possibility because the company is already one-step ahead in this game, as it had already successfully completed a mid-stage study. This would be the phase 2 ORCA-V1 study, which used cytisinicline as a treatment for vaping cessation.

Results from this study were published in the JAMA INTERNAL MEDICINE [IM] medical journal. It was noted that greater continuous abstinence of drug versus placebo was observed during the last 4-weeks of drug treatment, 31.8% versus 15.1% respectively. This effect was established with a statistically significant p-value of p=0.035. Why is it important to bring up this program, besides the fact that it offers an expansion opportunity? It is because the positive results from this trial sets up another catalyst opportunity for investors to look forward to, which is that an end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA is expected in 2024. This means it will meet with the U.S. agency and discuss a path forward for possible label expansion into this patient population.

This is a good target for Achieve to expand to, and not only because of the ability to expand to a new group of patients. It is because there are no currently FDA approved drugs for nicotine e-cigarette or vaping cessation. A survey established showed that 73% of patients would intend to quit vaping in the next 3 to 12 months.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Achieve Life Sciences had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $66.4 million as of March 31, 2024. The reason for the cash on hand is because of a securities purchase agreement that was established back in February 2024.

With this respect to this agreement, it included the ability to receive a total of $124.2 million in gross proceeds. This was split up into receiving an upfront payment of $60 million and then the possibility of an additional $64.2 million in gross proceeds barring the full exercise of milestone-driven warrants executed.

The truth is that this company is well funded for an extended period of time. With the direct offering/concurrent private placement agreement with exercise of all milestone-driven warrants, plus existing cash on hand, should be sufficient for a cash runway to fund its operations into 2026. This means it should allow it to get through several of the catalysts I have noted above, plus FDA approval if achieved. Its cash burn per quarter is $6 million.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors need to be aware of before investing in Achieve Life Sciences.

The first risk to consider would be regarding the advancement of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. As I stated above, in order for this company to be in a position to file a NDA for this drug for these patients, it is going to have to successfully complete the open-label ORCA-OL clinical trial. That is, it must prove its drug to be initially safer over a 6-month period in 300 patients to file a regulatory submission. From there, safety has to be established in 100 patients to receive FDA approval of cytisinicline. There is no assurance that the ORCA-OL trial will be successful, nor that the FDA will accept the NDA submission of this drug. In addition, there is no way of knowing if 1-year safety evidence will be good enough for U.S. marketing approval.

A second risk to consider would be regarding the end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA on the possible expansion opportunity for targeting e-cigarette or vaping cessation. The goal is to gain an audience with the FDA to see if there is a path forward in being able to go after this other market. There is no guarantee that the FDA will be alignment in allowing a large phase 3 study to target these patients, nor that Achieve will eventually be able to obtain a label expansion in targeting this other e-cigarette or vaping cessation market.

The third and final risk to consider would be regarding the possible competition in this smoke cessation space. As I have stated above, generic varenicline is still available as a prescription option for patients. Plus, you also have Zyban being prescribed for these patients as well. There is no assurance that Achieve will be able to do well on the market against these generic competitors. Nor, that it will be able to target a huge chunk of the $69.8 billion smoking cessation market.

Conclusion

Achieve Life Sciences has done well to advance the use of its smoking cessation drug cytisinicline. The only step it needs now is to complete the open-label ORCA-OL trial successfully, by showing lower/reduced serious adverse events. If safety data meets or exceeds expectations, then it is highly likely that it will be able to file an NDA of this drug for smoking cessation by the 1st half of 2025. From there, U.S. marketing approval of cytisinicline could be possible by 2026. Before then, there might be a positive end-of-phase 2 meeting outcome for investors to expect as a major milestone to consider as well.

I believe that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.'s product has a better shot compared to Pfizer's Chantix, because of its plant-derived differentiated mechanism of action [MOA] it deploys. It remains to be seen if safety data turns out to be ideal, but I think that the possibility of it targeting such a large market opportunity makes it worth a look.