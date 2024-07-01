COTs Report: The Options Market Shows Speculators Are Back

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.6K Followers

Summary

  • CoTs report shows Managed Money dominates gold and silver price action.
  • Gold net positioning drifting up, silver at highest point in years.
  • Futures traders drive short-term moves, long-term driven by fundamentals like central bank buying.

Growth gold bar financial investment stock diagram on 3d profit graph background of global economy trade price business market concept or capital marketing golden banking chart exchange invest value.

Lemon_tm

By Schiffgold

Originally published on June 29, 2024

Please note: the CoTs report was published 06/28/2024 for the period ending 06/25/2024. “Managed Money” and “Hedge Funds” are used interchangeably.

The Commitments of Traders report is a weekly publication

This article was written by

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.6K Followers
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

Recommended For You

About XAUUSD:CUR Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XAUUSD:CUR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XAGUSD:CUR
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News