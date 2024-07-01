Astera Labs: Emphasizing The Data Bottleneck Remover Role In Gen AI

metamorworks

With Nvidia (NVDA) trading at 38x trailing sales, some may prefer to look for alternative ways to invest in the AI story. One such possibility is offered by Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), a manufacturer of semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure, whose products are essential for hyperscalers like Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) to harness the power of GPUs.

Amid the growing popularity of Gen AI and its influence across various industries, its share price surged by more than 30% as charted below during its debut as a public company in March this year, but things appear to have calmed down, and from a peak of $85, it is now trading at around $60.6.

Data by YCharts

One of the reasons for the drop was the top-line guidance for the second quarter of 2024 (Q2) only constituting a 10%-12% increase sequentially, for a company that used to deliver much better. However, based on its strong market positioning as a data bottleneck remover to enable AI developers to squeeze the best performance out of the semiconductor giant's GPUs, its full-year (FY-2024) revenues could be boosted. Thus, this thesis aims to show that the dip constitutes a buying opportunity.

First, it is imperative to understand how Astera Labs' technology fits in the Gen AI paradigm.

Understanding The Opportunity

The company’s PCIe-based (or Peripheral Component Interconnect Express-based) products are used when interconnecting GPUs to each other (within GPU clusters) as AI models get larger and more complex. Going deeper, because of practical reasons including heat dissipation, not all the GPUs can be housed in a single rack within the data center. Consequently, they have to be shifted to different racks which are not necessarily close to each other in turn, meaning they need to be linked through cables. However, given the superfast and parallel processing capability of the accelerator GPU together with the accompanying high bandwidth memory, fast interlinks are required, in order not to create data or network bottlenecks resulting in a time delay for users consuming AI in the form of Chat-based intelligent applications like ChatGPT.

This is where Astera Labs comes into play with its PCIe over optical interconnects products portfolio consisting of Aries retimers which are analogous to reach extenders but without incurring signal loss. In addition, the company supplies Taurus AEC (active electrical cable) paddle board modules and Leo CXL Memory Controllers. Therefore, it can be envisioned as removing bottlenecks whether it is for data, network, or memory as shown below.

www.asteralabs.com/

Investigating further, for connectivity purposes Nvidia supplies its proprietary NVLink technology for clustering GPUs, a feature which must be factored in AI data center interconnect design. However, not all customers, especially hyperscalers, want to adopt proprietary Nvidia technologies given they already have standards like PCIe in place for their vast IT infrastructures and can rely on Astera Labs to solve associated connectivity challenges. One example is the provider of system integration tools helping them transition to PCIe Gen 5 (32 gigabits per second per lane) in response to hyperscalers fitting in newer GPU models from Nvidia to support heavier AI workloads or opt for those by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Revenues Increasing by Double-Digits

Therefore, as a seller to deep-pocketed hyperscalers with urgent connectivity needs, Astera Labs' revenues surged to $65.3 million in Q1 from $17.7 million in the same period last year as charted below representing a 269% surge. Q1's topline also represented a 29% increase versus the previous quarter, or nearly three times the 11% (mid-point) expected for Q2.

Charts prepared using data from (www.seekingalpha.com)

The above chart also depicts its gross profits increasing rapidly following shipments of additional volumes, which according to the management is due to an improved product mix. Its gross margins of 77% exceed the median for the IT sector by 56% showing pricing power and probably a high level of customization in my view, as opposed to selling high volumes of commoditized products.

On the other hand, operating expenses remain high and for Q1 were about two times the revenue generated, explained largely by hiring more expertise and administrative expenses related to the March IPO. Still, it is profitable on a non-GAAP operating basis, with margins of 24.3% after accounting for non-GAAP operating expenses of $35.2 million.

Competition and Risks

For profit-oriented investors, the non-GAAP operating expenses of $40 million guided for Q2 should constitute a 14% increase, given the need to remain “aggressive” in R&D spending. This is mainly due to the competition, including from giant Broadcom (AVGO) to smaller companies like Marvell Technologies (MRVL).

Besides the competition, there are risks related to Nvidia rolling out technology at an accelerated pace. In this respect, the semiconductor giant announced a complete server rack called the GB200 NVL72 system, including 72 of its new Blackwell GPUs. Now this system also houses NVLink switches which, as I mentioned earlier, could constitute alternatives to Astera Labs' products.

Therefore, in the eventuality of its hyperscaler customers buying Nvidia's complete solution with the networking component, they would need fewer of its retimers compared to when they were deploying Hopper-based (H100-based) GPUs. In this connection, during GTC 2024, bearing in mind the need to train larger LLMs, Nvidia's CEO appeared more inclined toward selling whole racks of equipment (including GPUs, CPUs, and networking), instead of discrete components.

This could in turn pose a threat to the adoption of its PCIe Gen 6 solutions (64 gigabits per second per lane) which is currently at the evaluation stage by customers. For investors, most of Q1's sales consisted of Aries for PCIe Gen 5 capable AI systems, and decisions about PCIe Gen 6 solutions are expected in the next six to nine months. Now Blackwell was announced in March and will only be released later this year which means that until firm orders are received by Astera Labs, there is likely to be uncertainty about the top line. This could explain the volatility, and more risk-averse investors may wait for a corporate update before investing.

However, it may be too early to be pessimistic about sales prospects for four reasons.

Four Reasons It Deserves Better

First, hyperscalers are designing AI infrastructures not only for maximum performance but also to optimize power and cooling requirements which makes them less likely to purchase whole GB200s which are packed with power-hungry GPUs, which favors Astera Labs. Second, with its unique position as the "middleman" or boasting partnerships with both hyperscalers and AI platform providers like Nvidia and AMD, Astera Labs has proved itself as a problem solver to address bottlenecks. Third, as per its CEO, new products carry a higher dollar content per AI platform as more retimers are expected to find their way into backend fabrics involving the interconnection of AI accelerators to each other (in GPU clusters). This is in addition to connecting GPUs to CPUs and for networking purposes. Fourth, retimers are also used inside GPU accelerator cards and the server head nodes produced by ODM manufacturers, which again reinforces the prospects of more sales.

This point of view that the company should continue to see traction for its retimers is aligned with analysts at Jefferies who while expecting some system integrator tool providers to be negatively impacted by traction for Nvidia's GB200 NVL 36/72 containing a higher dose of networking still expect Astera Labs to benefit.

This implies that the 10% to 12% topline guidance for Q2 is likely to be exceeded, or growth could accelerate in the second half of this year. In this respect, analysts' consensus estimates are for sales to reach $304 million for FY-2024, or 160% times the $115.8 million obtained during FY-2023.

Therefore, Astera Labs deserves better, and to identify a target price, I perform a comparison with others whose businesses have been benefiting from GPU-related connectivity business as charted below. Tellingly, Astera Labs' gross margin exceeds Broadcom's despite the latter owning higher profit-making software businesses like VMware and Symantec. Also, the fact that its margins exceed Marvel, which is more of a pure-play semiconductor manufacturer, by over 39% hints that Astera Labs has more pricing power. Its products may also be more in demand, with analysts from JPMorgan (JPM) saying that it could hold 80% of the retimer market share.

Comparison with peers (seekingalpha.com)

Based on Broadcom’s trailing sales of 16.27x, Astera Labs could be undervalued by 16% or (16.27-14.06)/14.06. Thus, incrementing its share price of $60.5 at the time of writing by 16% I have a target of $70. Compared to Wall Street's average of $87.7 this may appear to be moderate upside potential, but I believe it is justified while waiting for more clarity during Q2's earnings call, likely in the first week of August.

Astera Labs is a Buy as a Bottleneck Remover

Thus, with a P/S which is trading at less than half Nvidia's 38x, Astera Labs is a buy with the potential for a 16% upside. Moreover, according to Bloomberg, the Gen AI market is expected to grow by 42% CAGR from 2022 to 2032 to reach $1.3 trillion with $137 billion to be generated by service providers including Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft during 2024. But, it is also important to mention companies like Astera Labs, small in size but essential as a bottleneck remover to enable data to be processed faster enabling better performance. Along the same lines, Capex spending during the first quarter for the four largest U.S. hyperscalers grew by roughly 45% year-on-year to nearly $50 billion. Therefore, even a tiny slice of the spending, or 1% can see it harvesting $500 million.

Ending with caution, the above table shows it faces much larger competitors that have the firepower to make acquisitions to rapidly and inorganically develop innovative connectivity solutions, implying Astera Labs might have to spend more on sales and marketing or beef up its R&D team even further. There is also the possibility of having to spend part of its $800 million in cash and ST investments to acquire a startup with a highly-priced technology in case its competitive positioning comes under threat. Also, with time and as the market starts to mature resulting in a higher degree of product commoditization, the company may not be able to sustain the same level of gross margins.