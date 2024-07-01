7 Reasons To Buy Block

Jul. 01, 2024 2:22 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ) Stock
Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
3.95K Followers

Summary

  • Block's Q1 was the company's best quarter ever.
  • Yet, the stock is down 11% YTD and 75% from all-time highs — it looks like dead money.
  • Despite the negativity, I believe the stock offers long-term investors compelling value.
  • I highlight seven reasons why.

concept of cloud technologies. artificial intelligence. Blockchain technologies. Big data. Cube with binary numbers in the cloud. 3d render.

sasha85ru

Introduction

Block (NYSE:SQ) — the parent company of Square, Cash App, and Afterpay — is down 11% YTD and 75%+ from its all-time highs of nearly $300.

Just by looking at Block's price chart, one might

This article was written by

Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
3.95K Followers
My goal is to help you find the companies of tomorrow.I am a long-term growth investor in search of innovative companies that make the world a better place. My investment strategy revolves around finding what I call "divergent stocks" — disruptive companies that have strong fundamentals and long growth runways, but depressing prices.You can find me on YouTube as well:https://www.youtube.com/@riyadosofian

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News