These 3 Out-Of-Favor 4% Yielding Stocks Are A Buy

The stock market is cyclical-any long-term investor will tell you that. Equities go through economic and financial cycles, and as a result, they are sometimes overvalued and undervalued. The dividend yield is a good measure of comparative valuation.

We discuss three stocks whose yields exceed 4%. They have historically yielded much less, suggesting that they are undervalued. We discuss United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW), and Eversource Energy (ES). All three equities are facing near-term challenges but retain their long-term competitive advantages. However, the combination of dividend yield, growth, undervaluation, and competitive advantages make them long-term buys.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service is a well-known logistics and freight company. Its ubiquitous brown trucks deliver, on average, 22.3 million packages daily worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Domestic (66% of revenue), International (20% of revenue), and Supply Chain Solutions (14% of revenue). Total revenue was $89,739 million in the last twelve months ("LTM").

The firm greatly benefitted from the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure of retail stores shifted consumer purchases online, accelerating an already occurring trend in e-commerce. In fact, revenue soared to over $100 billion in 2022 from $74 billion in 2019 because of the pandemic. Since then, though, volumes have dropped as workers returned to the office. Some volumes may drop because retail sales have shifted back to brick-and-mortar locations.

Next, UPS has struggled with margin pressure because of the 2023 contract with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Over 300,000 of UPS's employees are covered by the five-year contract. Wages increased by $2.75 per hour in 2023 and will rise by $7.50 per hour in total out to 2028. The contract also added full-time jobs and other items. However, UPS gained the ability to automate its facilities further with RFID chips and labor stability.

The two negatives have caused the share price to decline from its peak of nearly $225 in early 2022. This downward trend has caused the dividend yield to climb to 4.76%, more than 1.5 percentage points above the 5-year average of 3.24%. Simultaneously, the price-to-earnings ratio [P/E ratio] has dropped to 16.7X. This is a reasonable value below that of the S&P 500 Index.

Portfolio Insight

Despite the near-term challenges, UPS retains its competitive advantages in terms of scale, information technology, and distribution network. All three would take enormous financial resources to replicate. Moreover, UPS operates a combined express and ground delivery network, giving it margin advantages over rival FedEx.

The dividend has been raised for 15 years, making UPS a Dividend Contender. The payout ratio is elevated at ~81%, but the free cash flow ("FCF") of $5,613 million covers the dividend requirement of $5,372 million. Still, I would like to see better coverage. However, the balance sheet is solid, with a leverage ratio of roughly 1.4X and interest coverage of 11.3X.

Hence, I view UPS as a buy at this point because of the yield, dividend growth, and competitive advantages.

Looking forward, the risks to United Parcel Service are labor costs rising more than expected. However, the company has done a reasonable job locking in its highest line-item expense out to 2028. The other main risk is the threat of Amazoninc.com expanding its shipping and freight capabilities and doing more themselves. This would negatively impact UPS' top line. The longer-term risk is that Amazoninc.com offers this capability to other businesses.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price is one of the largest publicly traded asset managers. The firm is known for its stable of well-regarded, active mutual funds and retirement plans. T. Rowe Price has also added passive index and exchange-traded funds in the past few years. The firm had approximately $1.54 trillion in assets under management [AUM] at the end of May 2024, separated into $790 billion in equity, $180 billion in fixed income and money market, $524 billion in multi-sector, and $48 billion in alternatives. Total revenue was $6,673 million in the LTM.

Outflows, caused by investor preference for index funds and industry fee compression, are T. Rowe Price's main risks.

Investors like passive funds because their expense ratios are usually much lower than those of active funds. It is now well-known that expense ratios subtract from total returns. Although expense ratios have decreased, active funds are still several times more costly than passive funds. The result has been persistent net outflows since 2021. Furthermore, this trend has been exacerbated by retirees pulling cash out of their accounts because of RMDs.

T. Rowe Price Investor Relations

Next, lower expense ratios have put pressure on T. Rowe Price's fees. Industrywide fees have fallen for active and passive funds by about 2% annually. This trend has affected some fund managers more than others.

Because of these difficulties, the share price is well off its high of ~$215 in late 2021. In fact, the share price is only up about 6.7% in the trailing five years. As a result, the dividend yield has climbed to 4.3%, higher than the 5-year average of 3.34%. T. Rowe Price is a Dividend Aristocrat with a 38-year streak. A 65% payout ratio supports the excellent dividend yield, and in most years, FCF covers the dividend. T. Rowe Price has a net cash position on its balance sheet, providing flexibility for capital expenditures, M&A, and shareholder returns.

Portfolio Insight

That said, T. Rowe Price has several compelling advantages. First, its funds typically perform better than average. At the end of Q1 2024, 65%, 48%, 60%, and 70% of all its funds were beating the Morningstar median for one-, three-, five-, and ten-years. The funds also tend to beat their passive peer median. The percentages are even higher based on AUM, suggesting that the firm's top funds are still doing well. Next, T. Rowe Price is the market leader in active target date funds with the third largest market share. These retirement account assets are stickier.

In addition, T. Rowe Price's fee compression has been less severe than its competitors. In fact, fee ratios have been relatively constant since the first quarter of 2022 because of the product mix. The firm acquired Oak Hill Advisors, adding alternatives to its product mix.

Furthermore, the forward P/E ratio is only 12.9X, making T. Rowe Price a buy now because of the yield, dividend growth, and balance sheet.

However, despite managing its current challenges reasonably well, T. Rowe Price still faces outflows and fee compression risks. If its fund's performance declines, outflows may accelerate, pressuring revenue and net income. Also, fee compression remains a risk in the industry even though the firm has managed to stabilize the decline.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy is a utility operating in New England. It is one of the few diversified regulated utilities with electricity, natural gas, and water operations. The company acquired NStar, Aquarion, and Columbia Gas, creating a business that serves 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Total revenue was $11,448 million in the LTM.

The utility is struggling with its foray into offshore wind energy power generation. It was one of the first businesses to pursue large-scale wind farm projects. The company is constructing 1,758 megawatts of capacity in the South Fork Wind Farm, which made news earlier this year as the first commercial-scale wind farm to reach operational status. Eversource is also involved with the Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects. In total, the utility is building 3,386 megawatts of capacity.

However, building offshore wind farms is capital-intensive, costing billions of dollars. Eversource had little experience in the area and partnered with Orsted A/S, a Danish firm leader in European offshore wind farms. It has been building wind farms since 1991. But rising costs and debt caused Eversource to exit the projects this year, taking a $2 billion after-tax impairment charge in 2024. The utility should recover $1.6 billion by selling its interest in the projects, and it will save about $4 billion in future capital expenditures. In addition, the water business (Aquarion) may be sold, too.

The utility's travails have caused the share price to plummet, reaching levels last seen in 2017. In parallel, the dividend yield has soared to 5%+, much more than the 5-year average of 3.2%. The dividend grows about 6% annually, the same rate as earnings per share. The high yield is supported by a 62% payout ratio and solid operating cash flow.

Portfolio Insight

Although 2023 - 2024 may be a struggle for Eversource, the company is a regulated monopoly in its core electricity and natural gas operations, which is a significant advantage. Eversource is investing in electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution networks, which should increase the rate base, allowing for higher earnings.

The P/E ratio has dropped to 12.4X. Thus, Eversource is a buy because of its undervaluation, yield, 26-year dividend growth streak, and regulated monopoly status.

Even though I view Eversource as a buy, it still faces risks. The utility operates in states with a more challenging regulatory environment. Regulators have not always allowed Eversource's full rate and return on equity ("ROE") requests. Capital investments require regulatory support to earn a reasonable return.

Final Thoughts

Sometimes, specific equities fall out of favor because of near-term challenges. Share prices may drop dramatically, and the dividend yield surges. However, these events should be viewed as a buying opportunity if the company is undervalued and retains its competitive advantages. Consequently, I view United Parcel Service, T. Rowe Price, and Eversource Energy as long-term buys.