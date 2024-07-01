WINEXA/iStock via Getty Images

Solera Is Growing Slowly And Is Debt-Heavy

Solera Corp. (SLRA) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement, although the final figure may be higher.

Solera provides a range of vehicle management business software worldwide.

The company's top-line revenue growth has been slow and all the IPO's proceeds will be used to pay down debt, a typical and unfortunate arrangement for debt-heavy companies owned by private equity firms.

I'll provide an update when we learn more information about the IPO.

What Does Solera Do?

Westlake, Texas-based Solera Corp. was founded to develop and sell vehicle lifecycle management software to various participants in the vehicle management industry.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Darko Dejanovic, who has been with the firm since 2019 and was previously Executive Chairman and CEO of Active Network, a SaaS provider of cloud computing applications to enterprises.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Vehicle Claims - for insurance companies.

Vehicle Repair - for repair shops.

Vehicle Solutions - for car dealerships.

Fleet Solutions - for fleet managers.

As of March 31, 2024, Solera has booked a fair market value investment of $3.4 billion from investors, including private equity firm Vista Funds.

The company sells its SaaS software systems to various stakeholders in the vehicle management industry globally.

Management said the company has served more than '280,000 customers who operate in more than 120 countries across six continents.'

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have grown, as the table shows here:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE March 31, 2024 19.0% FYE March 31, 2023 21.9% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A expense, was only 0.2x in the most recent fiscal year. (Source - SEC)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

SLRA's most recent calculation was 28% as of March 31, 2024, so the firm needs improvement, especially regarding its revenue growth rate per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 4% Operating Margin 24% Total 28% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

What Is Solera's Market?

According to a 2024 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global market for fleet management software is an estimated $28.5 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to exceed $58 billion in 2029.

This represents a forecast strong CAGR of 15.3% from 2024 to 2029.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing need for remote environment tracking and fleet management automation.

Also, the deployment of 5G wireless systems over wider areas will enable these systems to improve functionality and speed.

Major competitive or other industry participants across all of Solera's product offerings include the following firms:

CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Mitchell International.

Autovista Limited.

Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH.

GT Motive S.L.

Trimble.

Verizon Connect Fleet USA.

Samsara.

Motive Technologies.

Geotab.

Lytx.

Platform Science.

The Reynolds & Reynolds Company.

CDK Global.

Cox Automotive.

ALLDATA.

Mitchell 1 International.

LexisNexis.

Verisk Analytics.

The company is also active in other vehicle lifecycle management SaaS software markets that generate as much or more revenue.

Solera also seeks to differentiate itself by adding AI and machine learning technologies to its software capabilities to enhance its ability to provide insights to clients through data analysis.

Solera's Recent Financial Results

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slow top-line revenue growth.

Increasing gross profit and gross margin.

Strong operating profit.

Increasing cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE March 31, 2024 $ 2,444,150,000 3.5% FYE March 31, 2023 $ 2,360,387,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE March 31, 2024 $ 1,476,213,000 5.4% FYE March 31, 2023 $ 1,401,094,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior FYE March 31, 2024 60.40% 1.8% FYE March 31, 2023 59.36% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin FYE March 31, 2024 $ 591,681,000 24.2% FYE March 31, 2023 $ 357,709,000 15.2% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin FYE March 31, 2024 $ (454,098,000) -18.6% FYE March 31, 2023 $ (451,388,000) -19.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE March 31, 2024 $ 203,922,000 FYE March 31, 2023 $ 160,286,000 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of March 31, 2024, Solera had $163.5 million in cash and $9.8 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, was $164.7 million.

Solera's IPO Information

Solera intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may be as much as $1.5 billion.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest or signed an agreement to purchase shares of the IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as described here:

We intend to use such net proceeds [i] to repay [an as-yet undisclosed amount] of our outstanding indebtedness under the First Lien Term Loan Facility, under which $5.2 billion was outstanding and which had an interest rate of 9.5% as of March 31, 2024, [ii] to repay [an as-yet undisclosed amount] of outstanding capitalized accrued and unpaid interest under the Second Lien Term Loan Facility, under which $2.7 billion was outstanding and which had an interest rate of 15.4% as of March 31, 2024, [iii] to repay [an as-yet undisclosed amount] of outstanding indebtedness under the Revolving Credit Facility, under which $356.0 million was outstanding and which had an interest rate of 9.1% as of March 31, 2024, [iv] to repay [an as-yet undisclosed amount] of the Related Party Note (as defined herein), under which $94.8 million was outstanding and which had an interest rate of 7.4% as of March 31, 2024, [v] for general corporate purposes, and [vi] to pay expenses incurred in connection with this offering and the other Organizational Transactions. (Source - SEC)

Leadership's presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management stated the following:

In the normal course of business, various claims, charges, and litigation are asserted or commenced against us, including: - We have been the subject of allegations that our repair estimating and total loss software and services produced results that favored our insurance company customers. - We are subject to assertions by our customers, suppliers, and strategic partners that we have not complied with the terms of our agreements with them or that our agreements with them are not enforceable. We have and will continue to vigorously defend ourselves against these claims. We believe that final judgments, if any, which may be rendered against us in current litigation are adequately reserved for, covered by insurance, or would not have a material adverse effect on our financial statements.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Jefferies, Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, Baird, BMO Capital Markets, Piper Sandler, Rothschild & Co, Stifel, William Blair, Wolfe|Nomura Alliance, KKR, Macquarie Capital, Needham & Company.

Solera Is A Slow-Growing Player

SLRA is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to pay down its heavy debt load.

The company's financials have shown disappointing top-line revenue growth, higher gross profit and gross margin, good operating profit, and growing cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, was $164.7 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenue has grown slowly; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple was a paltry 0.2x in the most recent fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

The firm currently plans to pay zero dividends and to keep any future earnings to reinvest in its business, pay down debt, or invest in its growth initiatives.

SLRA's recent capital spending history indicates it has spent moderately on capital expenditures as a function of its operating cash flow.

The company's Rule of 40 results have needed improvement. Solid operating margin was offset by slow top-line revenue growth, contributing to a middling figure for this metric.

The market opportunity for providing software solutions to vehicle lifecycle management is large and expected to grow handily over the coming years.

It is concerning that the company's top-line revenue growth is so low compared to the forecast growth in the industry, suggesting the firm is underperforming the industry and possibly losing market share.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include its heavy debt load and slow topline revenue growth.

This profile is quite typical of a private equity-owned company at IPO. The PE firm typically saddles the company with heavy debt to pay the PE firm its 'dividends' while still a private company and the IPO's proceeds are used to pay down debt, effectively paying off the money the company borrowed to hand over to the PE firm.

Frequently, such company stocks have performed poorly post-IPO.

When we learn more about pricing and valuation assumptions for the IPO, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.