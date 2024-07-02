A Once-In-A-Decade Buying Opportunity In REITs: 2 Top Picks

chaofann

Co-produced by Austin Rogers.

Real estate investment trusts ("REITs") have seen punishingly poor performance during the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hiking cycle from 2022 to 2023.

Since the beginning of 2022, when interest rates were at their lowest point, the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) has been the second-worst performing sector of the stock market, behind only telecommunications (IYZ).

Data by YCharts

Both real estate and telecommunications tend to have above-average leverage but also above-average revenue consistency.

Things generally have to get pretty bad before tenants stop paying rent or people stop paying their cell phone bills.

Some of this selloff in the real estate sector was warranted because ultra-low interest rates had driven REITs to unsustainable high levels.

But at the same time, as is usually the case with big swings in the stock market, we think the decline in REIT stock prices has been majorly overdone. REIT fundamentals have held up quite well and, with the possible exception of office, are expected to improve in the years ahead. And yet, REITs are currently valued near their lowest level relative to the broader stock market since the Great Financial Crisis.

We believe this creates a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity for REITs right now.

But of course, not all REITs are equally attractive or opportunistic. Below, we'll highlight some of our favorite picks for long-term investors.

Why REITs Have Massive Potential Today

Although individual REITs perform based on factors unique to them, the real estate sector as a whole is highly correlated to bond prices.

Notice, for example, the almost perfectly inverse correlation between the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) since the beginning of 2022:

Data by YCharts

While this correlation between bond and REIT prices has always been there, it has been particularly strong over the last few years.

But we don't think REITs will require interest rates to decline to rally again. Despite higher interest rates, REITs' aggregate funds from operations ("FFO"), the standardized cash earnings metric for REITs, have increased by about $1 billion (~5%) since the beginning of 2022.

NAREIT T-Tracker

While the REIT index as a whole acts a lot like a bond proxy, going up when interest rates decline and going down when interest rates rise, we think that the strongest and fastest growing REITs will eventually be recognized by the market.

Low- to no-growth REITs -- or heavily leveraged REITs -- probably are dependent on interest rates falling to see further upside.

But those REITs that have the best organic growth prospects and the most manageable debt loads can and will perform just fine, even if interest rates remain range bound in the years ahead.

And yet, outside a few thematic real estate plays like data centers and senior housing, the market has broadly shunned REITs -- even the strongest ones with the best long-term growth prospects.

In case you are skeptical: Yes, there are many strong REITs with great growth prospects. Consider that in Q1 2024, the REIT sector's same-store NOI growth rose 3.2% year-over-year, according to NAREIT.

In other words, for all REITs, the average real estate portfolio generated comparable-space net operating income growth of 3.2%. Positive NOI growth means that rental organic revenue growth is still outpacing operating expenses.

Now consider that FFO, which includes interest expense, may be down a bit from its peak but is still up ~5% over the last two years.

And yet, despite earnings being up, REIT stock prices are way down!

From VNQ's peak to today's price, there has been a decline of about 28%.

Compare that to private commercial real estate valuations, as measured by Green Street's Commercial Property Price Index ("CPPI"), which has declined by about 21% and plateaued this year.

Green Street

The biggest collapse in real estate values in recent history was the Great Financial Crisis in 2008-2009, in which the CPPI declined by about 35%.

Over the last few years, even without a recession, the CPPI has declined by over half the GFC's total peak-to-trough decline.

And though certain segments of commercial real estate are enduring significant headwinds right now, most notably the structurally lower demand for office space and the temporary oversupply of multifamily housing, it must be said that CRE as a whole is quite financially healthy. Loan-to-value ratios are generally lower today than they were before the GFC, and there is a massive amount of dry powder in CRE funds waiting to pounce on any good deals that become available.

Given the Fed's signaling that the next rate move will be down, not up, it appears to be just a matter of time before CRE property prices rebound.

In fact, it appears the worst is already in for every sector of CRE.

Green Street

According to Green Street, industrial property values are already rising by over 5% YoY again, while retail real estate values are stabilizing, and the rate of property price declines is easing for apartments and offices.

So, to review:

REITs continue to generate organic growth

REITs' total FFO is up ~5% over the last few years

Private real estate valuations have largely endured the worst of the decline and are on the mend

And yet, the REIT sector as a whole is down almost 30%.

This has led to the biggest disparity in valuations between REITs and the broader stock market since the GFC.

Cohen & Steers

Thus, for dividend investors, value investors, and GARP ("growth at a reasonable price") investors alike, we think there is no better place to look for deals right now than the REIT space.

2 Top Picks For Long-Term Investors

As indicated above, we think the sweet spot for maximal total returns going forward are REITs that:

Have seen their valuations slashed Continue to enjoy strong organic growth Have strong balance sheets.

While there are many REITs that could qualify, two in particular come to mind.

Camden Property Trust (CPT)

CPT is a premier Sunbelt multifamily REIT that owns a diversified portfolio of Class A and B apartment communities across the Sunbelt region of the United States.

CPT June Presentation

In addition to its handpicked Sunbelt markets, CPT also has a meaningful exposure to Washington DC (13% of NOI) and California (8.6% of NOI), which is sometimes excluded from the Sunbelt.

CPT has an excellent record of selectively buying and developing high-quality properties in fast-growing markets. This has led to strong FFO per share and dividend growth since the GFC. Its balance sheet is also strong, with an A- credit rating and very little debt maturities until 2026.

It is true that Sunbelt markets are seeing a surge of new apartment supply coming to market this year, which has caused rent growth to ground to a halt. But keep in mind that absorption (people signing leases and moving in) is also high in many Sunbelt markets. RealPage data from April and May show that Sunbelt markets like Phoenix, Nashville, Fort Worth, Greensboro, Atlanta, and Miami are enjoying some of the highest levels of absorption in the country.

Despite its strengths and long-term growth prospects, CPT was recently marked down to its lowest valuation since the GFC and remains only slightly above that level.

Data by YCharts

At a 3.8% dividend yield, mid-single-digit expected bottom-line growth, and 20% upside to its historically average valuation, we expect double-digit total returns going forward for this high-quality REIT.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)

REXR owns high-quality, highly functional, infill industrial space within the densely populated and supply constrained Southern California market. Notably, REXR's multi-tenant industrial properties are the kind of smaller footprint facilities used primarily for last-mile delivery. This makes its portfolio far more resilient and less prone to the boom-bust cycle experienced in the big-box industrial space.

Even with 50 million square feet of industrial space owned, REXR still only owns 2.7% of the gigantic SoCal industrial real estate market, totaling roughly 1.8 billion square feet.

REXR April Presentation

Despite being one of the largest industrial real estate markets in the world, Southern California is also arguably the most supply constrained, with extremely minimal available land and a steady slate of older industrial space demolished or converted into other uses every year.

The little new industrial supply that does enter the market is mostly replacing old, obsolete space.

REXR is the poster child of organic growth. As of Q1, its portfolio boasts mark-to-market rent growth potential of 45%, on top of other internal growth opportunities.

REXR April Presentation

Add up all of these internal growth opportunities, and REXR expects to see total portfolio NOI grow by 47% over the next three years -- not including any future property acquisitions.

But, of course, REXR remains an active acquirer of real estate in Southern California, and thus its NOI growth should be even better than 47% over the next three years.

Plus, it boasts one of the strongest balance sheets in the REIT space with a BBB+ credit rating, ~21% debt to enterprise value, and very little debt maturing before 2026.

REXR's 3.7% dividend yield is near its highest level ever. Combined with high-single-digit to low-double-digit growth of the bottom line and at least 20-30% valuation upside, we think REXR should easily put up mid-teens total returns going forward.

Bottom Line

These are just two of the myriad REITs that we consider once-in-a-decade buying opportunities.

The bond proxy nature of REITs has resulted in a major selloff over the last few years, and we think the baby has been tossed out with the bathwater. Strong, well-managed REITs with high long-term growth potential, like CPT and REXR, represent some of the most compelling dividend stocks across the entire stock market right now.