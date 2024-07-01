iantfoto

Investment Thesis

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) ("Cava") is priced at more than 90x forward EBITDA. Does this earnestly have the makings of a rewarding investment? Naturally, I don't believe so.

But at the same time, I know that valuations don't matter. Or more accurately put, stocks can remain overpriced and seemly safe, until suddenly, the stock starts losing momentum, unexpected.

Consequently, even though I thoroughly doubt that Cava's stock will see its multiple expanding any further, I leave room for doubt in my analysis. As it clearly is a stock that is favored by investors, you can see this much from the commentary on SA.

The crux of the problem is that this stock has been a terrific winner for early investors. But new investors coming to this stock, with fresh capital, will be left with empty calories.

Rapid Recap

In my previous analysis, back in March, I echoed the thrust of my sentiment today when I said,

I know from experience that a stock can remain overpriced for longer than one can remain rational, hence I'm not openly bearish. However, I do declare that I don't find this stock offers me a reasonable risk-adjusted return.

Author's work on CAVA

As you can see above, this stock has been on a complete tear. Evidently, my concern of CAVA delivering a "reasonable risk-adjusted return" was misplaced.

Nonetheless, I now reiterate my concern that this stock is too pricey. Here's why.

Cava Group's Near-Term Prospects

Cava Group is a restaurant brand specializing in Mediterranean cuisine. They offer a unique blend of taste and health at an affordable price, expanding their presence across new markets. With a focus on providing high-quality food and excellent customer experiences, Cava Group will operate more than 350 restaurants in 2024, leveraging digital and physical channels to serve their customers.

Next, Cava Group's near-term prospects look promising as they continue to grow their revenue and expand their restaurant footprint. For example, in Q1 2024, they reported a 28% increase in revenue and a 23% y/y increase in the number of restaurants. Their new grilled steak offering is expected to enhance their dinner menu and drive sales further. With a strong balance sheet and the ability to self-fund their growth, one could argue that Cava can continue its playbook of gaining market share by opening new locations across the country.

And yet, despite their growth, Cava Group faces some challenges too, including shrinking same-restaurant sales, which only grew by 2.3% in the first quarter of 2024.

Also, rising costs, particularly in labor and food, such as the increased demand for chicken, could pressure their margins. Additionally, maintaining high customer satisfaction while navigating competitive pressures are important ongoing concerns.

Given this balanced background, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Point to Around 27% CAGR

CAVA revenue growth rates

Cava continues to deliver investors with strong growth rates. Over this year as a whole, after guiding for the opening of approximately 5% more restaurants than its forecast earlier in 2024, Cava may now open up to 54 more restaurants this year.

Cava is unquestionably on a roll and opening restaurants at a rapid rate. However, it appears that its same restaurant sales growth rates have significantly slowed down.

CAVA Q1 2024

What you see above is that for full year 2023, same restaurant sales stood at 17.9%, whereas its fiscal Q1 2024 results same restaurant sales stood at 2.3%.

Essentially, this implies that the bulk of Cava's growth rates are coming from the roll-out of new restaurants, rather than customers spending more each year at individual restaurants.

The insinuation here is obvious, at some point, Cava's restaurant sales will cannibalize each other. The only question is when? Given this context, let's now discuss its valuation.

CAVA Stock Valuation -- 90x Forward EBITDA

I've read of investors shorting CAVA seeing as it is overpriced. In my experience, I've yet to see an investor getting a rewarding return from shorting highly priced stocks.

The way I often summarize this setup is by attempting to answer the following question. Do I come to the market to make a return or to satisfy my ego?

After all, shorting a stock on valuation may feel terrific. It's bold. It's a statement, I'm right and everyone else is wrong.

But coming to the market with the argument that XYZ is overvalued; therefore, I'm going to seek a return by shorting its stock rarely leads to a satisfactory result.

That's why I'm very much neutral on this name. I don't want to be a hero. Even though paying more than 90x forward EBITDA is a shocking valuation, I recognize that a stock can continue to curry favor with investors, even when the risk-reward being offered is undeniably negative.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, I maintain a neutral stance on CAVA Group, Inc. stock despite its impressive expansion.

The stock's valuation, priced at over 90x forward EBITDA, implies that the risk-reward balance is unfavorable for new investors.

While Cava continues to grow its restaurant footprint, the significant slowdown in same-restaurant sales pose substantial challenges.

The current market sentiment may keep the stock buoyant, but the near-term fundamentals are troublesome and I question its sustainable growth.

Just like Cava’s build-your-own bowls, I'll pass on adding this stock to my portfolio menu for now.