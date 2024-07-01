sanfel

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) started July with a big move, as it announced the purchase of Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) to regain control over its production, but moreover quality control issues. The deal will give Boeing more control, but at the same time add some operating losses, more debt and dilution for shareholders as well.

Nonetheless, it appears that this should be another step in taking matters into its own hands, which should be positive, but the company still has a very long way in its recovery. This latest deal is relatively small, but an important sign. Yet, it is far from convincing enough in combination with the other overwhelming negative news to reconsider my stance of shying away from the stock.

The Spirit Deal

Boeing reached a deal to acquire Spirit AeroSystems in an all-stock equity deal valued at $4.7 billion in dollar terms, equal to $37.25 per share. Including net debt, the deal amounts to $8.3 billion, indicating that Boeing will assume another $3.6 billion in net debt in connection to the deal.

The deal structure calls for a floating exchange ratio, effectively based on a floor of $149 and a ceiling of nearly $207 in terms of Boeing's shares, implying a 0.18-0.25 exchange ratio for every share of Spirit. Note that the deal is also some kind of salvation for investors in Spirit, this being a $100 stock around 2019 as the acquisition stock price is largely at par to the levels at which the business was brought public in 2005.

Furthermore, the commentary of management is interesting, as the deal is touted to be in the best interest of airline customers, the flying public and even the country, highlighting how political the situation around Boeing has become. Note that Spirit's other customer Airbus has reached an agreement as well, under which the European giant will acquire the relevant programs and assets for its own sake.

Where Do We Come From?

In April, I concluded that it was all about the cash burn in the case of Boeing, after its well-documented woes. The nature behind these issues have been going on for years, as Boeing fixated on shareholder value creation in the 2010s. This has added quite some debt to the balance sheet, while Boeing has traditionally been conservatively financed.

Share buybacks and a solid operating performance made that shares peaked around the $400 mark in 2019, at a time when sales came in around $100 billion, with operating profits reported at nearly $12 billion.

This was followed by the pandemic of course, as well as product quality issues, the impact of 2 deadly crashes, and earlier this year the blow-out of a door on an Alaska Air Group (ALK) plane.

Revenues plunged to $58 billion in the pandemic-impacted year of 2020, when the company posted huge losses, in part the result of impairment charges. Revenues only gradually recovered to $62 billion in 2021 and $66 billion in 2022, still down a third from pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, the company continues to post losses, pushing up net debt to levels around $40 billion.

Amidst all this, it was clear that the risks were very substantial, with the woes being deeper than simply a financial solution required. After all, it is the changed culture, strategy of outsourcing and worsening operating performance of Boeing which lies at the root of the issues as well. Irony will it, the backlog was still standing, exceeding half a trillion in 2023!

All this made that CEO Dave Calhoun had to sacrifice his job, as Boeing made no secret of its plans to acquire Spirit AeroSystems to vertically integrate the business. This is all needed to maintain and grow production, but moreover quality control of fuselages.

What Now?

After Boeing reported another 8% fall in first quarter sales to $16.6 billion, accompanied by a core operating loss of $388 million, this deal will add some more revenues but also more losses to Boeing. A net debt load of $40.4 billion as of the first quarter, following a hugely negative $3.9 billion negative free cash flow number, will jump to about $44 billion following the debt assumed of Spirit.

A share count of 613 million already saw dilution over time as the business was gradually issuing some shares to keep a lid on net debt. Depending on the exchange ratio, I believe that over 20 million The Boeing Company shares will have to be issued in connection to this Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. deal as well, adding another 3-4% dilution.

All this is quite bleak, although that the company guided for full-year free cash flows to be delivered upon alongside the first quarter earnings report, driven by an anticipated improvement in production. I was furthermore cautious as the current woes are real and deep, but also for the simple fact that potential seemed limited if the company could make a recovery.

If the company could grow sales by 50% to $100 billion, to approximate the pre-pandemic peak, operating profits of $10 billion would only yield earnings to the tune of $10 per share, or likely even less given the current capital structure, making shares not an automatic buying opportunity in the $180s.