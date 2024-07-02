AlexSecret

Since 2011 when the Internal Revenue Service (‘IRS’) agreed to classify cell towers as real property, the REIT sector has mushroomed.

American Tower (AMT) was the first public company to convert from a C-Corp to REIT (2011) and later Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) – in 2014 – and SBA Communications (SBAC) – in 2017 – joined REIT-dom.

As you can see below, Crown Castle has underperformed these two peers (since 2017):

Also, over the last two years, CCI has underperformed:

CCI has underperformed over six months:

Given the underperformance with CCI, I thought that it would be a great time to take a deep look at the REIT to consider whether or not to allocate more capital to the name.

The Basic Business Model

Crown Castle owns and leases vertical infrastructure to wireless carriers in the US. The large majority of revenues come from AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), T-Mobile and DISH.

Crown Castle owns the tower and leases out space on lease contracts that are typically 10 to 15 years.

Most of these contracts have built-in lease escalators of around 3%. Churn is around 1% to 2% so these escalators more than make up for the churn.

Crown Castle owns around 40,000 towers (all located within the US).

The primary drivers for Crown Castle’s business include the company’s diverse offering of cell towers, small cells, and fiber solutions.

The company intends to drive organic growth by leasing out its existing 40,000 towers and 85K route of high-capacity fiber.

The U.S. represents the best overall market for wireless infrastructure due to strong fundamentals.

Higher demand for data and the ability for consumers to pay for wireless attracts a disproportionate share of global network capital investment.

North America accounts for 30% of expected global wireless capex through 2025 while accounting for roughly 5% of the world’s population.

The growth outlook looks solid as mobile data (growth) requires significant network investment for both towers and small cells.

Capex spend in the tower sector is steady at $30 billion annually to keep pace with rapid mobile data demand that's expected to grow by 21% annually through 2027.

5G network spend should exceed 4G spend and continue to drive demand for cell tower assets.

A New Sheriff in Town

Crown Castle has a new CEO.

In early April, Steven Moskowitz was appointed to lead the company as CEO and president. He has worked in the tower industry for more than 25 years, including 12 years at American Tower.

His fresh viewpoint on the company has the potential to improve performance at the cell tower landlord, but it will likely take some time before a significant increase is made to the bottom line.

More recently, CCI management increased AFFO per share guidance from $6.85 - $6.97 to $6.71- $7.02 per share. The company said it “will reduce discretionary capital expenditures going forward, and believes it can improve capital efficiency while achieving annual organic revenue growth of 2% in 2024.”

In doing so, CCI said it will reduce gross capex in its fiber segment by $275 million to $325 million. In addition, the company plans layoffs and office closures to generate around $100 million in annualized run-rate cost savings (around $60 million in 2024).

Moskowitz has his plate full.

In February, Ted Miller, co-founder, nominated four candidates to the board and outlined a plan to revamp operations, including selling the fiber assets. He wasn’t happy that activist investor Elliott Management was forcing two board seats.

On May 22 CCI announced that based on preliminary information from the CCI proxy solicitor, the entire slate of 12 nominees had been elected to the board of directors at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. CCI issued this statement:

“We thank our shareholders for the trust they have placed in our highly qualified board members as they oversee the creation of a stronger, more valuable Crown Castle. Along with our new CEO, Steven Moskowitz, the board continues to take action, including conducting the strategic and operational review of our fiber and small cell business already underway, to improve performance and unlock shareholder value.”

The Latest Quarter Results

We see challenges persisting in Q2-24 for Crown Castle.

Revenue during Q1-24 decreased YOY and most analysts expect this trend to continue throughout 2024.

In fact, we expect Q2-24 revenue of around $1.65 billion, a decrease of about 5% in 2024 ($6.6 billion).

During March, site revenues dropped 2% to $1.6 billion.

Management is also forecasting site rental revenues to fall 2% YOY and net income to decline by 17%. Q1-24 net income fell 26%.

As seen below, AFFO also fell from $828 million in Q1-23 to $749 million in A1-24:

The company cited a $50 million reduction in site rental revenues related to Sprint cancellations, a $54 million reduction in non-cash items, straight-line revenue and prepaid rent amortization.

In addition, the company referenced a $26 million decrease in services margin contribution due to lower tower activity. At a recent conference, CCI management said,

“As part of that consolidation, we negotiated an outcome with Sprint - with T-Mobile, where all of the churn of our towers, all of the revenue reduction of our towers, they would get through rationalizing their network footprint would happen at the beginning of 2025. So we expect about $200 million of revenue to decrease to come off our books in the beginning of 2025.”

We believe that a turnaround could occur after the company completes the review of its fiber business and determines how to optimize its enterprise fiber and small cell operations.

CCI said its full-year outlook remains unchanged and “reflects a year-over-year decrease in site rental revenues, adjusted EBITDA, and AFFO due to the non-cash and one-time items.”

The Balance Sheet

CCI has been an investment grade (‘BBB’) borrower since 2015 and during that time the company has strengthened its balance sheet by extending debt maturities from five to seven years (as seen below).

Also, the company has decreased the percentage of secured debt from 47% to 6%, and increased the percentage of fixed rate debt from 68% to 90%.

CCI ended Q1-24 with approximately $6 billion of availability under its revolver and only $2 billion of debt maturities occurring through 2025, providing ample liquidity.

CCI’s target leverage is 5x debt to EBITDA, and that’s around 5.5x now. The company should be able to organically grow revenue and EBITDA to pull that leverage back down to target leverage levels.

The All-Important Dividend

Although Crown Castle has a history of raising dividends, payments have been flat from 2023 to 2024.

Management indicated that a raise would not occur in 2024 but intends to keep distributions as a high priority.

At this juncture, capital appreciation potential is above average over the next three to five years.

Now, as you can see below, CCI’s dividend is not as safe as it’s been in the past. The payout ratio is around 90% in 2024:

Now compare the payout ratio with the closest peers:

Now compare the dividend yield for Crown Castle and the peers:

The Future?

Analysts are forecasting CCI to grow by -8% in 2024, -2% in 2025 and +3% in 2026:

Using consensus estimates, this puts the 2025 payout ratio at 92%:

This does not leave the company with much of a buffer…

Especially when you consider the consensus growth with American Tower:

Valuation

As you can see below, CCI is trading at 13.5x P/AFFO:

While the valuation appears cheap, remember that the payout ratio is elevated (90%) and the growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025 are negative.

While we don’t view Crown Castle as a value trap, we believe the better opportunity is with American Tower.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.