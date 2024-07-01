Brookfield Place, still referred to as the World Financial Center, located in the Battery Park City neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City MNStudio

The lack of long-term options kept us from opening a position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) back in November of last year. The stock has surpassed the gravity defying S&P 500 in total returns since then.

Its corporate entity equivalent, Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE:BBUC), (TSX:BBUC:CA), has done even better since then.

We had reviewed the Q3-2023 numbers and concluded that the valuation at the time was set up for an asymmetrical payoff structure. It was trading at a relatively cheap implied valuation of 7.8X EV to EBITDA. On the flipside, the high leverage and substantial liabilities did not make it a compelling outright buy. We addressed both the good and the bad in the conclusion to the piece.

You could triple your equity portion pretty easily just by getting to a 10-11X EV to EBITDA. Sure, there will be some units which will be distressed, but BBU has the power to bail them out and extend liquidity where and when needed. The subsidiary level debt works like a secured mortgage. BBU can (though usually will not choose to) walk away from distressed cases. It can also get the full upside of those investments which do very well, one example of which was seen in the last quarter. At present, we think this offers an opportunity to dollar cost average into a position over the next 12-24 months. Ideally we would like to start initiating covered calls here, but the lack of options makes it a less exciting prospect.

While the business has made good money for its investors over the last six months, it is still a ways away from tripling. Let us review the Q1-2024 numbers and see if we still think our projection is on track to come to fruition.

Q1-2024

BBU's overall adjusted EBITDA declined in the first quarter. Some of it was due to disposition of their nuclear technology services operations. You can see that below in the big decline in the infrastructure services. The other segments were not exactly spectacular, with the overall performance (as measured by EBITDA), flatlining.

BBU-BBUC, Q1-2024 Financials

But the devil here indeed lies in the details. While the overall numbers were nothing to write home about, it was the centerpiece of the Brookfield private ownership empire, Clarios, which everyone focused their attention on. The adjusted EBITDA there was up 23.2% year over year and the adjusted EFO (a proxy for cash flow), was up almost 70%.

BBU-BBUC, Q1-2024 Financials

Outlook

This is where the whole bull thesis lies. BBU's strategy is to buy companies, improve their performance, and then sell them or do an IPO to mark their exit. In this context, their undervaluation really does not matter unless they can successfully execute an exit periodically. The one most likely to make it to the finish line, at least before the next downturn, remains Clarios. This is one that the market has been tracking for quite some time. In fact, BBU tried to unload this in 2021, which investors might remember as the peak of EV stocks and generally anything with a pulse. BBU was not able to get a good multiple even then and abandoned the effort.

As Cyrus mentioned, the positioning of this business and success of our operational improvement efforts supported exploring a public offering of Clarios over the last few months. Given market conditions, we decided not to move forward with an IPO at this time. We have an exceptional business with stable aftermarket profitability and exposure to high growth automotive electrification trends. Our view of value in this business is unchanged and we’ll look to revisit an offering in the future.

The key concern was not the business, though. Clarios batteries, which power electrical systems in non-combustion engines, remain in high demand. Growth was good back then, and arguably even better than today. What was problematic was the leverage. Clarios was running close to 6X leverage at one point, and that is a disaster for a cyclical company. We saw that even 2X peak EBITDA leverage for a cyclical can create a wipeout. You don't have to go too far to see that. GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) which has its long history with BBU, is a perfect example.

But at present, Clarios has gotten leverage down to 4.1X, and we are likely to see a 4.0X ratio in 1–2 quarters.

Nik Priebe Got it. Okay. That's very helpful. And then just turning to Clarios, it's been three consecutively strong quarters in terms of the earnings contribution from that business. Obviously, that helps accelerate the deleveraging objective by growing the denominator in that ratio. The goal to get to four times, but where would the leverage ratio of Clarios sit today on an LTM basis? Jaspreet Dehl Yes, it'll be just around four times, Nik 4 or 4.1 around there.

Now all of this is extremely relevant for the stock as a 10.0X EBITDA multiple of Clarios could be a gamechanger for BBU. If we use approximately $2.0 billion of EBITDA for Clarios and apply a 10X EBITDA multiple, we can value the company at $20 billion and equity at close to $12 billion. BBU owns 28% of this equity, and it would result in about $3.35 billion. That works out to $15.40 per BBU unit. A reminder again of where the stock price stands.

So executing this will be key. The hurdles are still many. Despite euphoric valuations for the S&P 500 as a whole, EV stocks are getting zero love. Below, we show Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Albemarle Corp (ALB) as proxies for sentiment on the EV sector.

So even a 10X EV to EBITDA might be hard to fetch. Lower multiples create a compounding issue, as Clarios won't have enough IPO cash to deleverage. Ideally, they want to be at 3.0X or lower to start this public journey.

Verdict

It has been tough for Brookfield fans. Their journey in BBU has been about as close to a disaster as one can find. Setup as a way to give access to private equity kind of returns, BBU has trailed the broader markets and asset managers spectacularly.

Some might argue that KKR & Co (KKR) and Ares Management Corp (ARES) are not the best comparatives. We understand that. But almost anything you compare BBU to, you will see that it has underperformed. The only one that made money on this is Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).

But Clarios might provide BBU with some substantial firepower. A 10X multiple IPO could be a gamechanger in validating the strategy and also offer BBU enough funds to pick up companies on the cheap in the next downturn. The company is still leveraged to the hilt, with total assets running at 4X the total equity.

BBU-BBUC, Q1-2024 Financials

Yes, corporate borrowings are extremely small relative to the underlying company borrowings. So there is no existential risk for BBU. But that also makes valuation very hard, as small changes in the EV to EBITDA multiple will throw the NAV estimates around like a yoyo. We remain neutral here but think the bulls would have the upper hand if the Clarios IPO goes through.

