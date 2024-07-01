Cleveland-Cliffs: Buy The Dip, Challenges Are Likely Temporary

Summary

  • Despite recent underperformance, CLF remains undervalued with potential for margin expansion and growth in the steel industry.
  • Analysts' concerns and downgrades may pose risks, but CLF's undervaluation and growth prospects make it a strong 'Buy' in the medium term.
  • I believe CLF's EBITDA growth should continue due to a rebound in service center buyer demand and the continuation of cost reduction programs.
  • My valuation calculations say that even if CLF misses the current 2025 EPS consensus by 5%, the stock will still be undervalued.
  • I reiterate "Buy" for Cliffs stock again - keep calm and buy the dip (after performing your own due diligence only!).
Workers With Molten Steel In Plant

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

My Thesis

I've been covering Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) stock since June 2021, and all along I've been bullish on the stock for many reasons. The last time - in March 2024 - I argued that CLF had some

Oakoff Investments
7.92K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

