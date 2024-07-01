Ole_CNX

Many companies operating in the artificial intelligence realm have seen their valuations surge in 2024 as investors fully jumped on the AI bandwagon. One company that has seen its valuation soar is SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) which offers companies a voice AI platform so that their customers can engage with their brands. The AI start-up has seen a significant increase in revenues in the first fiscal quarter, as well as in the last three years, but SoundHound AI is still not profitable, loses a ton of money each quarter, and trades at a high valuation. Although SoundHound AI's valuation has come under pressure lately, I only see the AI voice company as a hold!

Data by YCharts

SoundHound AI's value proposition and focus on the enterprise market

SoundHound AI is focused on the enterprise market and offers large companies an opportunity to leverage its conversational AI platform to engage with their customers. SoundHound AI's voice intelligence product allows companies to answer customers' questions and facilitate ordering processes (for example in the customer service industries). SoundHound AI sees a $140.0B opportunity in the market for intelligent voice AI solutions which is driven chiefly by Automotive, the restaurant industry and other sectors that are focused on customer service. The Automotive market is especially interesting to SoundHound AI due to its large scalability.

SoundHound AI

According to Precedence Research, the market for automotive voice recognition systems alone is worth billions of dollars each year. Car manufacturers use voice recognition systems to engage with their customers, answer queries and facilitate voice-directed commands. The market for voice recognition systems is set to grow 16% annually to a value of $11.2B by FY 2032.

Precedence Research

The current strategic focus of the AI company is to build scale with its existing customers and leverage the strength of its AI product offering. In the longer term, SoundHound AI is looking to penetrate the enterprise market more broadly and thereby create new AI monetization opportunities, for example in e-commerce.

The value for enterprises using SoundHound AI's voice platform is that they can deliver unified customer service and save a ton of money. Using generative AI, speech recognition and natural language understanding, SoundHound AI's enterprise customers can deploy, as an example, Smart Answering services to answer customers' questions and queries in a cost-effective manner which could increase customer satisfaction, conversions and brand value.

SoundHound AI

Because of growing AI adoption, SoundHound AI has seen significant top line growth in the last couple of years. In FY 2023, it generated $45.9M in revenues, showing a year-over-year growth rate of 47%. Since FY 2020, SoundHound AI's average annual revenue growth rate was 52%. However, while the revenue trajectory looks promising, the company is losing a lot of money. In FY 2023, SoundHound AI lost $88.9M on revenues of $45.9M, meaning for every dollar the company brought in as revenues in the last fiscal year, it lost almost two dollars.

SoundHound AI

This trend actually got worse in the last quarter which is when SoundHound AI lost $33.0M on revenues of $11.6M.

What stands out favorably with SoundHound AI, however, is that the company is generating very high gross margins and with sufficient product adoption and scale, it may grow toward profitability over time. In the most recent quarter, Q1'25, SoundHound AI generated a non-GAAP gross margin of 65.5%. Although margins declined 6.8 PP year over year in the first fiscal quarter, SoundHound AI's high gross margins are promising.

SoundHound AI

Guidance and inflection points

SoundHound AI has guided for $65-77M in revenues in FY 2024. However, the voice AI start-up does not expect to be adjusted EBITDA-profitable until FY 2025. A favorable revenue trajectory paired with improvements on the profitability front could be important inflection points for the AI voice intelligence company going forward and could result in a rating upgrade to buy.

SoundHound AI's valuation

This is where the thesis becomes challenging. While I like SoundHound AI's value proposition in the conversational intelligence market and its rapidly growing revenues that it laid out as a path towards EBITDA profitability by FY 2025, the valuation seems excessively stretched… despite a 62% decline from SoundHound AI's all-time high. SoundHound AI's shares were really put on the map after it was reported that NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) invested another $3.7M in the AI start-up earlier this year. The resulting hype has worn off a bit since, but shares are still very much overpriced, in my opinion.

Currently, shares of SoundHound AI are valued at 12.5X FY 2025 revenues which leads to a current market cap of $1.3B. SoundHound AI is expected to grow its top line quickly going forward, 53% this year and 47% next year. However, SoundHound AI is not anywhere near profitability and continues to lose money... and this is likely not going to change in the near term.

Shares of SoundHound AI traded at a significantly lower P/S ratio of 4.0-8.0X before the Nvidia investment escalated investors' interest in the AI start-up and the average P/S ratio is now 10.3X. If we were to take the average P/S ratio as a benchmark, then shares of SoundHound could be worth $3.30 per share... which is about 17% below the current share price. However, I do see an upside revaluation path for SoundHound AI in the longer term given the exceptional voice intelligence market opportunity and its still low revenue base, if the company can make progress with regard to its profitability picture.

Data by YCharts

Risks with SoundHound AI

The biggest risk, as I see it, relates to the company's relatively low revenue volume and high losses on a net income basis. Currently, the AI company is losing more money on the bottom line than it brings in at the top which is not a sustainable situation. While the company's profitability is expected to improve over time, the fact that SoundHound AI has such a high valuation factor is a big risk nonetheless. What would change my mind about the AI voice platform is if it were to see a drastic improvement in its profitability profile and land big deals in the Automotive sector.

Closing thoughts

SoundHound AI is a promising niche player in the voice intelligence market and is seeing strong revenue growth, chiefly because it focuses on enterprise clients that deploy the company's voice AI solutions at scale. The market opportunity, especially in the enterprise market, is clearly there and the AI company is seeing solid momentum in revenues. Gross margins are high as well. What I don't like are the company's very high losses (in relation to revenues) and high valuation based on revenues. From a valuation point of view, the risk profile is not especially compelling, in my opinion, as SoundHound AI may need years to grow into its current market valuation. For those reasons, I believe a neutral rating is the best compromise!