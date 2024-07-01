Candel Therapeutics: Innovative Cancer Therapies, But Short Cash Runway

Myriam Alvarez
Summary

  • Candel Therapeutics develops biological immunotherapies, combining anti-tumor and immune-stimulatory elements to target and destroy cancer cells.
  • Its leading candidates, CAN-2409 and CAN-3110, show promising results in clinical trials for various cancers.
  • CAN-2409 received multiple FDA designations, including Fast Track, Special Protocol Assessment, and Orphan Drug designation for pancreatic cancer.
  • Unfortunately, CADL has significant financial questions, with a high cash burn rate and a short runway, which will necessitate additional funding soon, in my opinion.
  • The company’s need to raise funds, likely through equity, may result in substantial stock dilution, leading to a "sell" rating despite promising IP.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing biological immunotherapies for several types of cancer. CADL's treatments combine anti-tumor elements with immune-stimulatory components, improving the immune system's targeting of malignant cells. CADL uses proprietary technology to target and destroy

Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

