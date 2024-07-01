Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 01, 2024 7:29 PM ETCineverse Corp. (CNVS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.43K Followers

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 1, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Gary Loffredo - Chief Legal Officer, Secretary & Senior Advisor
Chris McGurk - Chairman and Chie Executive Officer
Mark Lindsey - Chief Financial Officer
Erick Opeka - President and Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dan Kurnos - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good day, everyone. Welcome to Cineverse’s Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Cameron and I'll be your moderator for today. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will have a question-and-answer session following management's prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Gary Loffredo, Chief Legal Officer, Secretary & Senior Advisor for Cineverse. Please go ahead.

Gary Loffredo

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the Cineverse fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and year-end financial results conference call. The press release announcing Cineverse’s results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year-end March 31st, 2024 is available at the investor section of the company's website at www.cineverse.com. A replay of this broadcast will also be made available at Cineverse’s website after the conclusion of this call.

Before we begin, I would like to point out that certain statements made on today's call contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The company's periodic reports that are filed with the SEC describe potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's business and financial results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. All the information discussed on this call is as of today, July 1, 2024, and Cineverse does not assume any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements except those required by law.

Recommended For You

About CNVS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNVS

Trending Analysis

Trending News