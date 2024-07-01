PhonlamaiPhoto

Zimmer Biomet's (NYSE:ZBH) share price has been under considerable pressure over the past 3 months, potentially due to a combination of soft growth, poor cash flows and higher interest rates. Some of these issues are expected to begin correcting later in the year though.

I previously suggested that concerns over the impact of weight loss drugs was misplaced, with reduced obesity rates likely to provide a demand boost in the near term. The rise of robotic surgeries and Zimmer's evolving product portfolio also potentially better positions the company to create value for shareholders going forward. Despite this, I remain skeptical about Zimmer Biomet's prospects, primarily due to competition.

Market Conditions

Zimmer's core business should benefit from a number of tailwinds in coming years, including:

Demographics - an ageing population will drive demand for joint replacement surgeries

The shift to Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the US

Technologies like robotics and additive manufacturing are improving patient outcomes, contributing to increased demand

Ambulatory surgery centers are facilities focused on providing same-day surgical care. An estimated 30 million procedures were performed in over 5,800 ASCs across the US in 2020. ASCs are commonly used in areas like orthopedics, podiatry, gastroenterology and cardiac procedures. The ASC market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR over the next 5 years, with growth driven by costs. This is important for Zimmer as around one third of ROSA installs in the US are going into ASCs. Robotic surgery is an attractive option for ASCs are it makes pre-planning easier and is supportive of surgery volumes and efficiency.

While the long-term outlook is positive, there are a number of potential near term headwinds. In particular, the exhaustion of patient backlogs caused by the pandemic are likely to create a headwind at some point. Robust volume growth appears to have been observed across most companies exposed to surgeries in the first quarter though.

High interest rates are also a negative for capital sales. Some peers have suggested that financial conditions have created a difficult capital environment, causing demand to shift towards leasing. Capital sales still appear to be fairly robust for both Zimmer and Stryker (SYK) though.

Zimmer Biomet Business Updates

Zimmer's focus in on its ROSA robotic surgery products. This part of the business potentially provides more attractive economics and higher growth. The ROSA system for robotic surgeries is used for neurosurgery in addition to implant procedures for knee and hip joints. Earlier this year, Zimmer also introduced ROSA Shoulder. The first cases were recently performed, and the feedback was positive. Zimmer believes that ROSA Shoulder can improve efficiency, has a short learning curve and has a high degree of accuracy in the cuts. ROSA Shoulder is expected to have more of a financial impact later in the year. ROSA is performing well internationally and is reportedly becoming the preferred robotic option in many markets outside of the US. Zimmer is approaching around 20% penetration of cases in the US, with a long-term target of 60%.

Growth should also come from Zimmer's planned 40 product launches over the next 24-36 months. Over 80% of these products reside in markets growing above 4% and many are expected to be gross margin accretive.

Zimmer's Persona OsseoTi cementless platform continues to gain market share. The company is eventually targeting a cementless penetration rate in the 60% range.

Zimmer's Signature ONE Planning Guides are also showing momentum in the shoulder space. As is the company's Embody soft-tissue franchise. The Signature ONE Surgical Planning System provides preoperative visualization, surgical planning and patient specific guide creation. Zimmer acquired Embody in early 2023 for approximately 155 million USD, with up to 120 million USD of additional milestone payments. Embody's collagen-based biointegrative solutions support soft-tissue healing.

Zimmer is relying on product innovation to improve its competitive positioning in hips. While Zimmer is the number 1 hip company globally, its product portfolio has a number of weaknesses. HAMMR (surgical impactor) is a recently launched product which drives efficiency and accuracy during surgeries and is expected to benefit Zimmer's hip business. Zimmer will also soon be launching its Z1 triple taper hip stem, which will make the company more competitive in the direct anterior hip category. ROSA Hip and Zimmer's recently approved mixed reality technology, in partnership with Hip Insights, should also be supportive of the hip business.

Zimmer Biomet recently entered into a distribution agreement with THINK Surgical for its TMINI Miniature Robotic System, which is a wireless and handheld system for knee arthroplasty. The system is complementary to Zimmer's ROSA portfolio, enabling accurate implant placement to a predetermined CT-based, 3D surgical plan. The TMINI handpiece compensates for surgeon hand movement to locate bone pins along precisely defined planes. Zimmer is working with THINK to introduce a customized TMINI system that integrates with Zimmer's technology, with Zimmer expecting the customized TMINI System to be launched in the US in the second half of 2024.

Financial Analysis

Zimmer's net sales totaled 1.889 billion USD in the first quarter, an increase of 3.2% YoY. On a constant currency basis, growth was 4.4%, despite a day rate headwind. Adjusting for this, growth was over 6%. Growth is being supported by pricing, which has recently become less of a headwind. Pricing was fairly flat in Q1 versus the typical 2-3% pricing headwind. While some of this is due to market conditions, Zimmer is also benefiting from a shift in pricing strategy.

In terms of segments and geographies:

Growth was stronger internationally than in the US.

Global Knees grew 4.3% in the quarter, driven by ROSA and the Persona product portfolio.

Global Hips grew 1.5% in the quarter, although Zimmer hopes to improve the performance of its hips business going forward.

The S.E.T. category grew 5.3%, led by CMFT, upper extremities, and sports.

Zimmer's Other category grew 12.2%, driven by ROSA sales, although growth is expected to moderate through the remainder of the year.

Zimmer expects to deliver 5-6% constant currency revenue growth in 2024, driven by new products ramping later in the year.

Figure 1: Zimmer Biomet Revenue (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Zimmer's adjusted gross margin was 72.9% in Q1, with improved pricing and lower royalties offset by higher manufacturing costs. Zimmer wants to improve gross margins through a combination of inventory reduction, site optimization and reduced inventory write-offs.

Zimmer's adjusted operating margin was 28.6% in the first quarter, supported by increased sales. Higher selling costs and expenses associated with the restructuring program were a headwind though. While profits have been improving, Zimmer's cash flows have actually deteriorated in recent quarters. A lot of this has been driven by changes in working capital. Stronger cash flows would go a long way to supporting Zimmer's share price going forward.

Gross margins are expected to decline around 1% in the second half of the year due to cost inflation and pricing headwinds. Operating margins are expected to continue higher though on the back of restructuring efforts.

Figure 2: Zimmer Biomet Operating Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from Zimmer Biomet)

M&A is also likely to be an important growth driver going forward, with Zimmer favoring smaller tuck-ins to mid-size deals. Zimmer believes that there are up to 2 billion USD worth of acquisitions that would be EPS neutral within 2 years and that would deliver a high single digit / low double digit ROIC within 5 years. Zimmer only has around 393 million USD of cash and cash equivalents and close to 6 billion USD debt though.

Risks

While Zimmer has a strong business and a valuation that sets the stock up to perform well if the company's fundamentals improve modestly, there are risks.

China is an area of weakness for many medical device companies at the moment due to competition and regulations, primarily a volume-based procurement process designed to reduce medical spending. China is a relatively small contributor to Zimmer's business though, reducing the impact of this risk.

Regulations, technology and customer relationships provide a barrier to entry, but Zimmer faces fairly stiff competition. In particular, Stryker is a much larger company and has similar portfolio of products. Stryker's growth continues to outpace Zimmer's, and if anything, the competitive gap between the two companies appears to be increasing.

While M&A presents an opportunity for Zimmer to create value for shareholders, there is execution risk. This is exacerbated by the fact that Zimmer already has a relatively large debt position, which would likely need to increase to finance any M&A activity.

While Zimmer's valuation is reasonable, particularly if the company can drive its free cash flow margin higher in coming years, there is significant downside risk. If Zimmer's profitability falls or growth expectations are reduced, the stock could fall by as much as 50% before finding support.

Conclusion

Zimmer's stock has performed poorly in recent months, particularly in comparison to the S&P500. Stryker has also continued to outperform Zimmer, despite a widening valuation gap between the two companies. This discrepancy has likely been driven by a mix of large cap tech outperformance, interest rates and Zimmer Biomet specific issues.

Figure 3: Zimmer Biomet Share Price Return (source: Seeking Alpha)

Zimmer's valuation is beginning to approach levels where the stock is more appealing though. Improving margins driven by scale and product mix, along with better use of working capital could see Zimmer's cash flows increase materially in coming years. Particularly if interest rates decline, reducing the company's interest payments. Mid-single digit growth, along with improved margins, would likely result in solid returns going forward. Despite this, I continue to believe that Stryker will continue to outperform due to its stronger underlying business.