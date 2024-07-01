kellyvandellen

Introduction

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is a regional bank with a strong presence in the lone star state’s five largest metropolitan areas. The bank has not been immune from its share of struggles related to higher interest rates and deposit retention. Over a year ago, I wrote on the income opportunity presented by the bank’s preferred shares (NASDAQ:TCBIO). While I still believe the bank’s preferred shares are a secure investment, their current value relative to peers has cut my rating of them to a hold.

TCBI’s Financial Performance

The increase in interest rates to fight inflation has led to Texas Capital’s asset yields to rise from under 3% to nearly 6% in three years. Consequently, borrowing yields have risen from under 1% to nearing 5% over the same period. While the rise in borrowing yields has been stronger, causing the net interest spread to plunge, the net interest margin has rallied over the same time and is currently sitting above pandemic levels. The net interest margin is a more important measure because it demonstrates the effectiveness of the bank’s capital allocation strategy.

Bank Financials Bank Financials

Related to the yields is the bank’s net interest income. It is calculated by taking interest income and deducting interest expense. The net interest income has performed much closer to net interest margin, meaning that net interest income rallied early in the rate hike cycle. While net interest income has declined slightly since the end of 2022, the drop halted in the first quarter of 2024 and quarterly net interest income remains above pandemic levels.

Bank Financials Bank Financials

Loans Grow While Deposit Trend Reverses

Texas Capital Bancshares did not substantially grow its balance sheet during the pandemic, which differs from many regional banks. In fact, during the first quarter, the bank saw quarterly and year over year loan growth for only the third time since the start of the pandemic. Deposit growth had been eluding the bank back to the beginning of 2021. In the first quarter, Texas Capital Bancshares saw robust quarterly and year over year deposit growth for the first time in three years.

Bank Financials Bank Financials

The bank’s deposits have outgrown its lending since the pandemic, and this is evident by examining the loan to deposit ratio. After being over 100% in early 2019, the loan to deposit ratio has fallen to nearly 80%. A lower loan to deposit ratio indicates that the bank is less dependent on external sources of financing. Independence from external borrowing is evident when looking at FHLB borrowings, which went from $2.1 billion to $750 million in one year.

Bank Financials Earnings Presentation

Risks to Texas Capital Bancshares

Like many banks, loan performance is becoming a growing concern, so investors need to be vigilant about analyzing Texas Capital Bancshares’ loan composition. Commercial real estate not only accounts for nearly 30% of the bank’s loans, but it is the fastest growing segment of the portfolio. Texas Capital is quick to point out that office composes of only 8% of CRE loans, but the risks do not end there.

SEC 10-Q Earnings Presentation

Over the last year, the bank has seen its special mention composition of loans grow from $289 million to $584 million. This increase in special mention composition is despite substandard composition loans remaining flat. The special mention composition is 2.5% of total loans and is beginning to grow against the backstop of an allowance for credit losses of 1.2% of gross loans. Texas Capital’s low allowance for credit losses (especially when compared to its peers) has the capability of bleeding into the bank’s earnings, which is why I’m avoiding the bank’s common shares.

Earnings Presentation Bank Financials Bank Financials & Federal Reserve Commercial Banking Report

Another risk that investors face is the bank’s uninsured deposits, which are estimated to be around $10 billion at the end of the first quarter. Uninsured deposits can flee a bank at the first sight of trouble, creating enormous liquidity pressures. Fortunately for investors, the bank has over $13 billion in liquidity from various sources that it can tap into should it be needed.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

Conclusion

Texas Capital Bancshares has stabilized its financial results in the face of restrictive monetary policy. The bank’s net interest margin and net interest income remains above the pandemic levels. Additionally, the bank is growing deposits and simultaneously reducing its reliance on external financing. While the preferred stock is at low risk of losing its dividend, the preferred share dividend yield ranks 24th out of the 125 bank preferred shares I follow, making it relatively overvalued compared to other peers. I own these shares, but will not buy more at the current prices, hence the downgrade to a hold. I would consider adding to my position if shares dropped below $18, raising the yield to over 8%.