Roku: Q2 Preview, Buy This Dip As Market Share And Profit Margins Continue Growing

Jul. 03, 2024 4:00 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • ROKU continues to underperform the wider market as the FTC investigates the WMT-VZIO deal.
  • Even so, we believe that opportunistic investors may continue to buy the dip, with ROKU still reporting improving profitability metrics while growing streaming market share.
  • Combined with the management's strategic efforts in advertising and the sports live streaming, we believe that the upcoming FQ2'24 earnings call is likely to be a potential beat and raise.
  • ROKU is also attractively valued compared to its peers, thanks to the recent pullback and the projected accelerated bottom-line growth through FY2026.
  • Combined with the robust support at the $52 support levels, we believe that it remains a compelling Buy for growth oriented investors.
Concept of market share.

SvetaZi

We previously covered Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in March 2024, discussing why we had rated the stock as a Buy, with the recent pullback offering interested investors with an improved margin of safety as the management continued to execute improved margins in FY2023

