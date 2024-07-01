Dragon Claws

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a well-managed real estate investment trust that is focused on mortgage investments, particularly in the multi-family sector.

The trust originates loans and provides servicing for the single-family and multi-family industries, and also owns other commercial real estate assets.

What makes Arbor Realty Trust a compelling yield-driven investment for passive income investors is the trust's $0.43 per share per quarter dividend that has been consistently covered by distributable earnings in the last year and the trust's consistent growth in book value per share.

I think Arbor Realty Trust puts a high quality 12.1% yield offer on the table that passive income investors will find hard to resist.

My Rating History

My last stock classification on Arbor Realty Trust was Strong Buy because I thought the mortgage real estate investment trust's multi-family investments made the trust a unique investment vehicle in the mortgage market.

Arbor Realty Trust has avoided dividend cuts in its recent history, which is something that can't be said for every mortgage trust. I think the 12% yield is reasonably safe and the trust's excess coverage provides an additional buffer for the dividend.

Portfolio Breakdown

Arbor Realty Trust's business is made up of two parts. The main part, the Structured Business, consists of investments in the multi-family, single-family rental and commercial real estate markets. Mostly these are multi-family loans of various kinds (bridge loans, mezzanine loans), but the trust also invests in other mortgage-related securities.

The Agency Business, the second pillar of Arbor Realty Trust's investments, deals with the selling and servicing of multi-family loan products through, for instance, government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Multi-family assets made up the majority of the trust's structured portfolio (87%) and balance sheet as of March 31, 2024.

Portfolio Breakdown (Arbor Realty Trust)

The Structured Business held a whopping 90% of assets as of March 31, 2024, or a total of $13.2 billion. In total, the mortgage trust owned $15.1 billion in assets, reflecting a decline of 4% QoQ due to loan sales.

Asset And Liabilities Overview (Arbor Realty Trust)

Arbor Realty Trust's assets produce a steady stream of income for the mortgage trust: In 1Q24, the mortgage real estate investment company produced $103.6 million in net interest income, the trust's key source of income that gets passed through to shareholders, reflecting a 5% decline YoY, primarily due to loan sales.

What matters most for a mortgage trust like Arbor Realty Trust is to earn its dividend with distributable earnings, which the trust has had no problems with.

Revenues (Arbor Realty Trust)

Well-Covered 12% Yield

Arbor Realty Trust out-earned its dividend with distributable earnings in the first quarter as well as in the last year. The trust's portfolio assets produced $0.47 per share in distributable earnings in the first quarter, which equated to a dividend payout ratio of 91.5%.

Accounting for a $1.6 million realized loss on a non-performing loan, Arbor Realty Trust had adjusted distributable earnings of $0.48 per share and a dividend payout ratio of 89.6%.

In the last twelve months, Arbor Realty Trust paid out only 81.90% of its distributable earnings, non-adjusted, which implies that the mortgage trust offers passive income investors a very well-covered 12% yield.

The largest mortgage real estate investment trust in the industry, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) paid out 90.6% of its distributable earnings, so Arbor Realty Trust is going better than the industry's heavyweight as far as the margin of safety is concerned.

Distributable Earnings (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

Book Value Growth And Multiple

Arbor Realty is making a differentiated value proposition for passive income investors through its ability to grow its book value even in difficult markets.

The mortgage real estate investment trust has been able to grow both its book value and dividend since 1Q19 and has outperformed its mortgage trust peers by a considerable degree.

Arbor Realty had a GAAP book value of $13.02 as of March 31, 2024 (my intrinsic value estimate) which was 36% higher than in 1Q19.

Book Value Per Share (Arbor Realty Trust)

Passive income investors are presently paying a 9% premium for the opportunity to invest in Arbor Realty Trust's business. Other mortgage real estate investment trusts with large agency investment approaches, like Annaly Capital Management and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) are selling for book value multiples of 1.0x.

Since both Annaly and AGNC own large portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, which are interest rate-sensitive, their stocks have suffered selling and valuation pressure after the central bank said in June that it would now only consider one cut to short-term interest rates as opposed to up to three cuts previously.

The fact that Arbor Realty Trust is selling for a higher premium to book value is attributable to the trust's lesser focus on interest rate-sensitive mortgage-backed securities, a robust dividend payout ratio, as well as its ability to grow its book value per share over time.

Data by YCharts

Why An Investment In Arbor Realty Trust Might Underperform

Arbor Realty Trust is concentrated in multi-family assets and therefore could suffer a hard blow if the multi-family sector were to get hit by either higher interest rates or a wave of loan problems. If more borrowers default on their multi-family payments, Arbor Realty Trust would likely take a serious hit to its earnings and book value.

Higher interest rates or a correction in the U.S. real estate market could be a catalyst for such as scenario to emerge.

My Conclusion

Three things stand out with Arbor Realty Trust:

The mortgage real estate investment trust is focused on multi-family investments, which separates it from other mortgage trusts that are overly invested in Agency MBS; Arbor Realty Trust's dividend is well-covered by distributable earnings, and has been so consistently in the last twelve months; The trust has avoided the troubles of other mortgage trusts that are more heavily geared towards Agency mortgage-backed securities and has thus succeeded in growing its book value per share, leading to a higher book value multiple.

In my view, passive income investors have an opportunity here to collect a solid 12.1% yield from a differentiated mortgage trust.

I think that the trust's performance track record, particularly as far as book value growth is concerned, is a strong reason to overweight ABR. I have made Arbor Realty Trust a core holding in my passive income portfolio with a 3% weight.