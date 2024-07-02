BeritK/iStock via Getty Images

UiPath's Torrid June Is Justified

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) investors have endured a torrid month as PATH stock fell to lows last seen in early 2023, threatening its nascent recovery. I assessed pretty robust dip-buying sentiments over the past four weeks, as PATH found a bottom above the $11 level. As a result, bullish UiPath investors looking to capitalize on a potential inflection point in PATH's price action have likely committed additional exposure to the stock. I highlighted my cautious PATH rating in December 2022. UiPath has since demonstrated its trajectory toward free cash flow profitability, lifting buying sentiments on PATH.

Therefore, the leading robotic process automation company might still present a pleasant surprise in FY2025 as UiPath looks to reignite its growth momentum. UiPath's Q1 earnings release led to its current predicament, which also affected other enterprise software stocks during the same period. However, I assessed the market's pessimism on PATH as justified, as PATH's valuation isn't cheap relative to its peers. With the departure of UiPath's ex-CEO, Rob Enslin, UiPath needs to convince investors that CEO Daniel Dines has what it takes to turn PATH around, as UiPath potentially faces disruption risks from Generative AI.

UiPath: GenAI Could Complicate Adoption

Interestingly, UiPath has strengthened its business model, integrating with open-source LLMs and developing its Autopilot (UiPath's copilot). UiPath underscored that Autopilot achieved a "high acceptance rate (70%) among pilot users," accentuating its value. UiPath is also accelerating its go-to-market strategy through Intelligent Document Processing, which is expected to "accelerate model training to process diverse document types more quickly." Therefore, UiPath has already evolved from an RPA company that was previously more focused on "automating manual tasks." UiPath assessed that the company has expanded its capabilities into more "complex processes." The integration with GenAI is expected to help strengthen UiPath's competitive moat, lowering "barriers for complex automation using generative AI."

Notwithstanding UiPath's optimism in its strategy, the lowered guidance likely stunned PATH investors about its execution. While prudence is anticipated as Dines returns as UiPath's CEO, Dines must convince the market quickly that GenAI will not disrupt PATH's competitive moat.

UiPath attributed PATH's elongated sales cycle to macroeconomic headwinds and more complex discussions surrounding GenAI adoption. In addition, legacy enterprise software players have also jumped onto the GenAI scene, potentially complicating the adoption cadence further. While GenAI is expected to be accretive to productivity growth for enterprises, the near-term gains are expected to remain uncertain. As a result, it could complicate the recovery process for UiPath, as it relies significantly on larger enterprises (ARR above $1M). Accordingly, these customers accounted for 48% of UiPath's Q1 revenue, an increase from last year's 45%. A further slowdown in this segment could impact UiPath's recovery through 2025.

PATH: Lack Of GAAP Profitability

PATH Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Two "D" range factor grades stood out, suggesting the market has significantly de-rated PATH. PATH's short-interest ratio of under 8% suggests it's not assessed to be a heavily-shorted stock.

I assessed that UiPath's robust net-cash balance sheet and solid "A-" profitability grade should help to sustain its recent bottom. Accordingly, UiPath is still expected to deliver positive free cash flow profitability through the FY2024 forecast period.

UiPath profitability estimates (TIKR)

Despite that, a lack of GAAP profitability over the next two fiscal years could discourage growth investors from returning too aggressively. After all, even on a non-GAAP basis, PATH's forward adjusted earnings multiple of 33.7x is more than 40% above its tech sector peers. In other words, the execution risks could be too high for growth and tech investors to consider even at PATH's current valuation.

Is PATH Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

PATH price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

PATH's price action suggests a bottoming process seems possible above PATH's $11 level. However, investors are urged to be cautious before jumping into PATH's assessed bottom.

PATH has already decisively lost its uptrend bias, and its trend bias has moved into a downtrend. Therefore, buying momentum could remain tepid while a mean-reversion opportunity is possible.

PATH's valuation is not assessed as undervalued. Coupled with a lack of GAAP profitability and a recalibration of its GTM strategy, execution risks in achieving UiPath's FY2025 guidance are potentially high.

Therefore, I don't encourage investors to buy PATH on weakness here. I have not assessed significant near- or medium-term growth catalysts that could spur a sustained recovery.

Rating: Maintain Hold.

