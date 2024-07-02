tzahiV/iStock via Getty Images

This is my eighth Supernus (NASDAQ:SUPN) article following most recently 06/2023's "Supernus: Rebuilding In Progress, But At An Inadequate Pace" ("Rebuilding"). I concluded Rebuilding by noting, "I rate Supernus as a hold. If management could amp its revenue prospects for GOCOVRI and Qelbree, it would deserve a buy, but not before."

In this article, I will give context to the forgoing and assess Supernus' current operations and its investment merits.

Faltering product revenues diminish earnings

Supernus' latest 10-K (the "10-K") lists the following table of disaggregated revenues (p. 110):

The analogous table from its Q1, 2024 10-Q (the "10-Q") provides:

The above tables show ample revenue growth for Supernus ADHD medicine Qelbree. Its QOCOVRI on the other hand after jumping in 2022, now seems to have stalled. Overall the picture is unappealing with net product revenues for 2023 only marginally above net product revenues for those for 2021; worse net product revenues for Q1, 2024 are marginally below those for Q1, 2023.

As a balladeer might lament when it comes to Supernus revenues "there's a hole in my bucket, Oh Henry". In Supernus' case the revenue hole is Trokendi, which is leaking faster and faster as time progresses.

Similarly, the midpoint, $600 million, of its 2024 guided revenues exceeds its 2021 revenues, albeit it falls far short of the ~$667 million from its banner year of 2022. When one adds expenses to the mix, Supernus sits right on a knife's edge, as shown by its 10-K statement of earnings excerpted below:

Operating earnings for 2023 showed a ~$5.2 million loss. Overall net earnings for 2023 came in at a paltry ~$1.3 million, saved from a loss by ~$8 million in interest.

No near term pipeline products are poised to rescue Supernus from its morass

Supernus' website includes an 03/2024 corporate overview slide deck with 39 slides (the "Presentation"). Presentation slide 8 sets out its pipeline as follows:

Its lead pipeline asset, SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (“on-off” episodes) in Parkinson’s disease (PD) has had serious FDA troubles. Back in 2020 the FDA sidelined its initial NDA with an RTF letter. Then following its refiling the FDA slapped it down again, this time with a CRL in 04/2024 based on its product quality.

In response to a question for more information on this "product quality" issue during its Q1, 2024 earnings call (the "CALL"), CEO Khattar advised:

... It's regarding the formulation itself. So it's not a device issue. So that's when we say product quality. It was more related to the product, the formulation, the Apomorphine solution so to speak. That's as far as we can share at this point. And yes, we have submitted some data at that time that the FDA didn't have the time to review or didn't review. So clearly the meeting upcoming hearing will be very important for us to clarify do they need anything else on top of that or whatever we submitted could be sufficient. So that's really the purpose of that meeting.

In terms of timing, he noted that things were moving fast with its FDA meeting scheduled for later in May, 2024. Fast in this context is a relative term. Likely we won't hear anything more until it gets meeting minutes from the FDA. Perhaps there will be news in late July or August.

Whatever, the situation is murky. No approval can possibly be in the offing for SPN-830 before 2025. How much later it may be before it nets an approval is anyone's guess.

Supernus' pipeline has but two other clinical stage products SPN-820 and SPN-817. During the CALL CEO Khattar addresses these two as follows:

Regarding SPN 820 — "the company expects to provide data from its Phase 2b study in adults with treatment-resistant depression in the first half of 2025. The Phase 2b study recently achieved more than 50% enrollment of the total 268 targeted number of patients. The Phase 2 of the labeled study is currently enrolling and targeting a total of about 50 patients with major depressive disorder." Regarding the Phase 2a study of SPN 817 for treatment-resistant seizures, — "the company now expects to report interim data from approximately 40 patients, greater than the one-half of total randomized patients originally targeted. As such, we plan to hold a conference call on May 23rd to report these interim data. This study is examining the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of SPN 817 as a junket therapy in adult patients with treatment-resistant seizures. Top-line results for the full study are expected in the second half of 2024."

Accordingly, SPN-820 is definitely in its early days with data from its phase 2b study that is still enrolling patients not expected until H1, 2025. As for SPN-820, it is progressing with 05/2024 press release announcing "encouraging early data". Encouraging perhaps but definitely too early to support any positive timeline upon which to base an investment conclusion.

Past efforts to address revenue woes with acquisitions have met with mixed results

With a pipeline devoid of any near term pipeline support and a struggling product revenue picture, the inevitable question arises, what about Supernus doing a deal? Certainly, this was a question on the mind of a Jefferies analyst who asked during the CALL how much firepower Supernus had to pursue such an option.

CEO Khattar responded:

...we could probably do some transactions in the $500 million to $1 billion. It could get higher if we use equity. So it all depends on the situation itself. As far as the acquisition candidates what profile that company has. The Z company come with assets that generate significant cash flows than you're able to leverage against these cash flows and maybe it will allow you to go to a bigger size transaction. And if it is transformative kind of transaction that equity could become part of the mix as well as for paying for that acquisition. So I think a $500 million to $1 billion to $2 billion there's a fair range. I know it's a wide range but it all depends on the situation we're dealing with.

Supernus' record with past acquisitions in this price range has been uninspiring. Two examples come to mind, these include its:

04/2020 acquisition of CNS products and late-stage pipeline from US WorldMeds for ~$300 million cash and up to $230 million in milestones 10/2021 acquisition of Adamas for ~$400 million in cash and ~$50 million in contingent payments.

The US WorldMeds deal brought Supernus several marketed products, only one of which, APOKYN, is bringing significant current revenues as shown in the revenue tables above. It also brought in Supernus' lead pipeline asset SPN-830 that has had so much trouble getting approved by the FDA. Adamas brought in two marketed products; only one of these, GOCOVRI is generating significant revenues.

The lesson from Supernus' two cited deals is that acquisitions can increase revenues, but likely not enough to recover acquisition costs.

Qelbree provides Supernus one bright spot that bulls can point to

While the Supernus story is rather uniformly grim, it is not so bad as to blot out the one point of good news. Qelbree has been growing revenues at an exceptional clip. Rebuilding described Qelbree as:

Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules) is Supernus' latest and greatest product. It was initially approved in 04/2021 to treat ADHD in pediatric patients 6 to 17 years of age. Subsequently in 04/2022 the FDA approved it to treat adult ADHD. A Jeffries analyst has pegged it as having peak sales potential of $0.6 billion.

Revenues for 2021 were just shy of $10 million; for 2022 they ballooned to ~$61 million; for 2023 to ~$140 million. Just for Q1, 2024 they came in at ~$45 million, setting them on a track for ~$200 million for the full year.

During the Call, CEO Khattar called out the following as ongoing growth drivers for Qelbree:

...to continue to really perform well and obviously continue to grow the net price at the end of the day. Clearly, higher daily doses and we can get there through different avenues. Highly daily doses that patients are taking on a daily basis, whether it's pediatric or adult, and that is typically a function of physicians getting more and more comfortable with the medication and titrating up to the real dose that they need to use actually for the product to be very well, effective in treating symptoms.

Conclusion

With a market cap of ~$1.5 billion, an unsteady earnings trajectory and an unproductive pipeline, Supernus is a tough one to value. Qelbree's consistently strong revenues and its prospects for continued growth would justify a market cap of 3X-5X anticipated peak revenues. I consider a multiple of 4X as appropriate in this case.

I estimate Qelbree as conservatively capable of generating $0.5 billion in peak revenues. At 4X $0.5 billion, it would merit a market cap of $2 billion. This shows that it definitely has room to move; however, I consider this as insufficient to justify a "Buy " recommendation. I rate it as a "Hold".