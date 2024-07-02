The Stock Market Is Acting A Little Tired

Nikada

I was not happy to see so much selling into strength last Friday, the last day of the quarter – following what should have been encouraging inflation news. One could say that the inflation news was even better than expected. May core PCE inflation came in at 2.6% (over 12 months).

Both bonds and stocks sold off, and we ended up having a flat (slightly down) week, off four points in the S&P 500, even after registering fresh intra-day highs in the morning before losing all the gains. One could say that the 5,500 level marks resistance, and some type of consolidation is definitely necessary, which would be normal in the summer

By comparison, the S&P 500 Equal-Weight Index topped out at the end of March and has since lagged the market-cap-weighted S&P 500 Index. This is because several trillion-dollar market cap stocks represent a disproportionate portion of the gains last quarter, so they tended to pull the whole index higher, making it so lopsided that the S&P 500 equal weight Index was down 2.5% in the quarter while the regular S&P 500 Index was up 3.9%. None of this suggests large downside risk, but some consolidation is likely.

If this is going to be a trading-range type of summer, the S&P 500 should be well-supported around its 200-day moving average, which ended at 5,270 on Friday. As a rule of thumb, when an index breaks below a rising 200-day moving average – what we had in April – that is much less worrisome than when it breaks below a declining 200-day moving average.

Since it takes a while for a 200-day moving average to turn down, this remains a bull market until proven otherwise, so I would treat any pullback as just that, a pullback in an ongoing uptrend.

Earnings and economics will decide the fate of the market this summer. If second-quarter earnings come in better than expected and inflation data keeps trending down, along with firm economic numbers, that means only one thing – we’ll likely see further gains.

The French Election is a Yellow Flag for Europe

As I write, the first round of the French parliamentary election is ongoing, but it appears that in Sunday’s first round, the right-wing National Rally is in the lead with about one-third of the votes. A combination of the center-left, hard-left and greens came in second while President Emmanuel Macron’s party is likely in third place.

There will be another round of voting next weekend, so we won’t know the final tally for another week, but anything worse than the EU parliament elections that triggered this present snap election probably means more pressure on the major European stock market benchmarks this summer.

If pro-EU political parties get weaker and the euro-sceptics get stronger, the euro can go lower in the present environment. The euro is just 2.5 cents away from its 2023 low of 1.0448 and any trading below that level means we have entered another decisive risk-off environment.

Another big driver of euro weakness can be renewed hostilities in Ukraine, which by best estimates will likely start after the Paris Olympics end, or in about six weeks. Increased levels of fighting in Ukraine have been euro-bearish in the past, and the intensity of any increased hostilities will likely be reflected in the euro exchange rate.

I do not believe this conflict can be resolved diplomatically, and if the only way for it to end is on the battlefield, it seems to be that summer is the perfect time to end it – which is now.

